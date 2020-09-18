 Skip to content
(Guardian)   That treasure chest in the Rockies guy was probably just a plain old grave robber who wanted to plunder female searchers' booty   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Awkward, Treasure hunting, Forrest Fenn self, treasure hunt, Fenn's clues, Fenn's poems, Treasure hunter Reed Randall, Fenn's memoir, substantial number of other searchers  
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every ill gotten item in this bastard's collection should go back to its nation of origin.

Fark this man and his family.

That has nothing to do with this treasure hunt hoax.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like the lost dutchman mine, it probably never existed yet men will now search for it forever.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was never a treasure, although someone could make bank claiming to have found it.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, subby's not exaggerating. What a scumbag.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have one Facebook account which I only use to send my sister obscene messages in Spanish, on her birthday.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I have one Facebook account which I only use to send my sister obscene messages in Spanish, on her birthday.


Damnit
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the end the treasure was inside all of us.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comrade: In the end the treasure was inside all of us.


Don't forget about the friends we made along the way.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grave robbers prefer the term "Archaeologist"
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comrade: In the end the treasure was inside all of us.


Apparently, just like the guy who buried it wanted to be.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it that people who trespass and rob graves are always the first to call out trespassers on their own "property"?

This guy sounds like a real piece of shiat.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is so much supposed buried treasure around where I live. I think everyone around here owns a metal detector.  I've never heard of anyone actually finding treasure*.
*old nails and bottle caps excluded
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no sympathy for people who chase after treasure. I hope he did trick everybody. And nothing of value was lost.

What kind of a loon is like, I believe that a chest full of treasure is out there, because some old guy says that he did it, and he wrote a book about it? Now I'll spend thousands of dollars to go find it. It's not even a spiritual pilgrimage--nope, it's all purely mercenary. Fark em.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: There is so much supposed buried treasure around where I live. I think everyone around here owns a metal detector.  I've never heard of anyone actually finding treasure*.
*old nails and bottle caps excluded


Although last week I did pick up a rock off the beach in the public prospecting area that had about $50 in gold inside it.  Some people may consider that treasure.
 
Fissile
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I have no sympathy for people who chase after treasure. I hope he did trick everybody. And nothing of value was lost.

What kind of a loon is like, I believe that a chest full of treasure is out there, because some old guy says that he did it, and he wrote a book about it? Now I'll spend thousands of dollars to go find it. It's not even a spiritual pilgrimage--nope, it's all purely mercenary. Fark em.


I believe his motivation was like it said in the article, he did it to harass the FBI and BLM.  Thousands of knuckleheads running around where they were not suppose to be, digging holes, causing damage, needing to be rescued, and generally making a nuisance of themselves.   He manipulated others into doing his dirty work for him.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't know- that Masquerade treasure turned out to be real, didn't it?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

comrade: In the end the treasure was inside all of us.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wonderhussy
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

puffy999: Every ill gotten item in this bastard's collection should go back to its nation of origin.

Fark this man and his family.

That has nothing to do with this treasure hunt hoax.


Fark: looting is just taking things and people matter more than property.

Also Fark: collecting cultural artifacts makes you worse than Hitler.
 
HKWolf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But Goonies never say die!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think I speak for most Farkers when I say: I'm gonna have to see this female searcher's booty before I lay judgement.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fissile: I believe his motivation was like it said in the article, he did it to harass the FBI and BLM.  Thousands of knuckleheads running around where they were not suppose to be, digging holes, causing damage, needing to be rescued, and generally making a nuisance of themselves.   He manipulated others into doing his dirty work for him.


Could be. Ah, like I care about that. That was a couple of people. I'm surrounded by people right now (in Fenn's treasure area, even) who were brought here by advertising and capitalism. You want a con to hate, hate that. And it's been a million times more destructive. A billion. And it will never end. All for some other asshole to get rich and for the rest of us to pay for the wear and the destruction.

Whatever Fenn was, he was just a little player. I don't care if he conned all those dumb farks. If you aren't happy traipsing around the mountains and finding the treasures of being there, then you missed the point. Go back with the other tourons and stay on the pavement. You don;t appreciate it anyway. But where's the treasure?

/we sold it off so we could build another amusement park.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll notch this up to "Folks who'll hide actual literal buried treasure in the 21st century are likely to be crazy in other ways too; and so are the folks who'll look for it"
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Grave robbers prefer the term "Archaeologist"


Jeezy creezy yeah.  I'm going through that right now because seventy years ago an oil refinery technician and a landlord independently went grave-robbing, and I have to return what they stole.  And because they didn't document what they did, I do not know if the remains they stole were recent Puebloan, older Mogollon Culture, or Navajo/Apachean, or Comanche.  Evil farking bastard grave robbers, who displayed their stolen goods in their living rooms until it became too grotesque for their wives, at which point they were given to my museum.  I wonder if they were also Walts trying to pass off Native American skulls as Japanese skulls, since that was a thing too.  Stolen valor plus grave robbing plus war crimes.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: mikaloyd: Grave robbers prefer the term "Archaeologist"

Jeezy creezy yeah.  I'm going through that right now because seventy years ago an oil refinery technician and a landlord independently went grave-robbing, and I have to return what they stole.  And because they didn't document what they did, I do not know if the remains they stole were recent Puebloan, older Mogollon Culture, or Navajo/Apachean, or Comanche.  Evil farking bastard grave robbers, who displayed their stolen goods in their living rooms until it became too grotesque for their wives, at which point they were given to my museum.  I wonder if they were also Walts trying to pass off Native American skulls as Japanese skulls, since that was a thing too.  Stolen valor plus grave robbing plus war crimes.


If you're into Fantasy, Mercedes Lackey's Sacred Ground might interest you. Difficulty: Not available in ebook, as far as I am aware.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: NM Volunteer: mikaloyd: Grave robbers prefer the term "Archaeologist"

Jeezy creezy yeah.  I'm going through that right now because seventy years ago an oil refinery technician and a landlord independently went grave-robbing, and I have to return what they stole.  And because they didn't document what they did, I do not know if the remains they stole were recent Puebloan, older Mogollon Culture, or Navajo/Apachean, or Comanche.  Evil farking bastard grave robbers, who displayed their stolen goods in their living rooms until it became too grotesque for their wives, at which point they were given to my museum.  I wonder if they were also Walts trying to pass off Native American skulls as Japanese skulls, since that was a thing too.  Stolen valor plus grave robbing plus war crimes.

If you're into Fantasy, Mercedes Lackey's Sacred Ground might interest you. Difficulty: Not available in ebook, as far as I am aware.


I don't need fantasy.  Real life feels like a nightmare.
 
