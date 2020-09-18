 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Even Chuck Norris will defer to him. He is the Steel Grandpa   (adventure-journal.com) divider line
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice read.
 
vdrog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need more like him in this world.  Very inspiring.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You know when Chuck Norris does push ups, he's really pushing the Earth away from him.
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In Socialist Sweden, møøse bitten by YOU!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just because:

Chuck Norris stares a man to death...
Youtube Kr_X10iYeP8
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Chuck Norris was one bitten by a cobra. And after three hours of agonizing pain, the cobra died.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Gustaf Håkansson had a falling out with his barber in 1933 and never had another shave, which is one way of saying he was a stubborn man."

Which is just another way of saying he's a psycho hose beast.

/the least dangerous kind, fortunately
//quite a magnificent beard - why did he ever shave in the first place? ( ._.)
 
Balder333
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Here is a similar story, but American and with horses instead of bikes:  https://www.luckythreeranch.com/how-​a-​sturdy-mule-triumphed-over-198-champio​n-horses-in-the-great-american-horse-r​ace-of-1976/
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He also overcame wind resistance.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Awesome story.   Thank you for sharing it!
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Chuck Norris is still hunkered down in his basement, fearing the 1000 years of darkness Obama brought upon the world and recording dozens of Total Gym infomercials to be aired after his death.

The guy in the article on the other hand sounds farking awesome. That was a good read.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is pretty much how I and most old guys hiked on the Appalachian trail.  Standard tortoise and the hare stuff.  There's no superior morality/willpower involved, it's mostly a physical thing.  Muscle memory/strength/recovery/pliability and all those little differences are real.

I'd still rather be young.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sweden's most beloved pedalphile.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Read about this guy in elementary school. The story gets better with age. Thanks, subby.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Some friends from Sweden once told me that it is common for guys over there to wait until they are in their mid to late forties before getting married, often to a gal half their age. I wonder if that is part of the motivation for them to stay in shape long after dudes in most cultures turn into couch potatoes?

/well done, Steel Grandpa
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He reached Ystad six days, 14 hours, and 20 minutes after he started, having slept a total of about 10 hours and crossing the finish line on a flat tire. He experienced his one and only puncture just a half-mile before the finish, and rather than dig out his patch kit he pushed the bike to within a stone's throw of the finish, then remounted and rode across the line. He didn't need a watch to know his lead was not in danger; the others were 24 hours in arrears.

Ahead of the rest of competitors who were mostly half of his age.
Damn.

I also like this:
"Time goes the same whether you measure it or not." Gustaf Håkansson
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LurkLongAndProsper: Chuck Norris is still hunkered down in his basement, fearing the 1000 years of darkness Obama brought upon the world and recording dozens of Total Gym infomercials to be aired after his death.


Chuck's 80 now.  That's roughly the age Clint Eastwood was when he started having make inane political conversations with empty chairs.  Maybe Chuck can try to convince his Total Gym to vote Republican

The guy in the article on the other hand sounds farking awesome. That was a good read.

Agreed.  Always nice to hear about people who don't let numerical age get in their way.  Check this guy out.  Not a race, but same idea.
 
