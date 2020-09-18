 Skip to content
 
(Wikipedia)   The town of Mosinee, Wisconsin, host of President Trump's latest whistlestop, once held a "Mock Communist Invasion" which resulted in two real deaths   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not surprised.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it will soon host a Covid Event that will also result in deaths.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, no one killed anyone else, so the headline is a little inaccurate.

As he arrived at a rally to restore democracy to the community the night of May 1 Mayor Kronenwetter suffered a cerebral hemorrhage and never regained consciousness. He died five days later on May 6, 1950 at age 49. The mayor's doctor said the excitement and exertion probably contributed to his collapse.

Franklin Baker, commander of the local American Legion post, said, "It was a terrible coincidence."

Local minister Will La Brew Bennett, 72, who, during the Communist invasion, demonstrated to the media how he would hide his Bible in the church organ if the Communists really invaded and was herded with other residents into a barbed-wire ringed "concentration camp" near "Red Square", was found dead in his bed hours after the mayor's death on May 7, 1950.
 
vatica40
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone ever take talk to Red Scare contemporaries and just tell them they did a lot of stupid stuff for what amounted to nothing? Do you think there was any shame 20, 30, 40 years later?
 
jaytkay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"BADGERS!!!"
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


"Emergency! Emergency! Everybody to get from street!"
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vatica40: Did anyone ever take talk to Red Scare contemporaries and just tell them they did a lot of stupid stuff for what amounted to nothing? Do you think there was any shame 20, 30, 40 years later?


This guy rode it all the way to the White House - he never expressed a bit of remorse.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think the Communists would want people to have Bibles to keep them doped up on that People's Opiate.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1950.  70 years ago.

Really?
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vatica40: Did anyone ever take talk to Red Scare contemporaries and just tell them they did a lot of stupid stuff for what amounted to nothing? Do you think there was any shame 20, 30, 40 years later?


What the hell are you going on about?  Oh wait, YOU'RE probably a Fark communist who would've joined your boy Bernie on vacation in the socialist paradise that was the Soviet Union.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BigGrnEggGriller:

cdn.someecards.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: What the hell are you going on about?


We could ask you that same question.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It was Trump's fault.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And?
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Slashdot commies will never forgive the USA for staring down the USSR until it fell over and puked and shiat all over itself.

Now they want to pretend nothing between 1945 and 1995 happened.

They especially deny the contents of the KGB archives. They hate that it's now proven that all their folk heroes took money from the USSR.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bfh0417: [Fark user image image 425x386]


You're voting for the guy who think passing a dementia test is some sort of massive accomplishment huh?
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: bfh0417: [Fark user image image 425x386]

You're voting for the guy who think passing a dementia test is some sort of massive accomplishment huh?


Better than the guy who can't.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Mrtraveler01: bfh0417: [Fark user image image 425x386]

You're voting for the guy who think passing a dementia test is some sort of massive accomplishment huh?

Better than the guy who can't.


Even you have to admit that was a pretty sad comeback.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: AngryDragon: Mrtraveler01: bfh0417: [Fark user image image 425x386]

You're voting for the guy who think passing a dementia test is some sort of massive accomplishment huh?

Better than the guy who can't.

Even you have to admit that was a pretty sad comeback.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did Orson Welles narrate the invasion for them?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Slashdot commies will never forgive the USA for staring down the USSR until it fell over and puked and shiat all over itself.

Now they want to pretend nothing between 1945 and 1995 happened.

They especially deny the contents of the KGB archives. They hate that it's now proven that all their folk heroes took money from the USSR.


Care to name any of them?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Mrtraveler01: AngryDragon: Mrtraveler01: bfh0417: [Fark user image image 425x386]

You're voting for the guy who think passing a dementia test is some sort of massive accomplishment huh?

Better than the guy who can't.

Even you have to admit that was a pretty sad comeback.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Still a pretty weak attempt.
 
w0sas1 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Never fails to amaze me that people in the most ordinary, out-of-the-way places think that foreign invaders (or terrorists, or what have you) are coming to their small, unimportant places, rather than more obvious targets like, I don't know, Fort Bragg, or DC.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: 1950.  70 years ago.

Really?


Yep.  70 years, 4 months, 17 days.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bfh0417: [Fark user image image 425x386]


That's as funny as Mallard Fillmore.  The Sorrow and the Pity was more upbeat and humorous than your post.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

w0sas1: Never fails to amaze me that people in the most ordinary, out-of-the-way places think that foreign invaders (or terrorists, or what have you) are coming to their small, unimportant places, rather than more obvious targets like, I don't know, Fort Bragg, or DC.


Why do you think religion exists?

Hint: you are very important. Not insignificant in any way. It would be un-American to say so, un-Christian even. Oy, such a planet.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

w0sas1: Never fails to amaze me that people in the most ordinary, out-of-the-way places think that foreign invaders (or terrorists, or what have you) are coming to their small, unimportant places, rather than more obvious targets like, I don't know, Fort Bragg, or DC.


BREAKING: The State Department is planning a parade in Kinston, North Carolina for George Whiteson after a report that he had single-handedly thwarted a planned attack on American soil by Al Qaeda. "My neighbor was throwin' a barbecue, so I figured I'd bring my rifle and post it to Facebook with the caption 'COME AND TAKE IT'!" Whiteson said. A covert operation reports that it "scared the piss" out of the terrorists and caused them to abandon their planned aerial raid. Mike Pence expected to give a congratulatory speech tonight.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Mrtraveler01: bfh0417: [Fark user image image 425x386]

You're voting for the guy who think passing a dementia test is some sort of massive accomplishment huh?

Better than the guy who can't.


Can't think that. Correct.
 
