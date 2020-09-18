 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9 News)   Step 1: Get a mirror   (9news.com) divider line
17
    More: Cool, Sun, Solar System, ice giant, solar system's outermost planets, Comet, Planet, West Coast, Ecliptic  
•       •       •

1239 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Sep 2020 at 9:50 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Uranus a Gas Giant or an Ice Giant?
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: Is Uranus a Gas Giant or an Ice Giant?


Ice giant

Subby's is a gas giant
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 2: Cut a hole in that mirror
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Step 2: Cut a hole in that mirror


Fark user imageView Full Size


i laughed.

/enjoy this complimentary Uranus muffin
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The article is right, some folks need a telescope. Don't judge
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
 Step 2 :  Get the Sky Map app at the app store.
 
cleek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Step 2 :  Get the Sky Map app at the app store.


wave it around like a crazy person for twenty minutes trying to get the farking thing to come close to matching what you see in the sky.
 
fark yews
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cleek: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Step 2 :  Get the Sky Map app at the app store.

wave it around like a crazy person for twenty minutes trying to get the farking thing to come close to matching what you see in the sky.


may be your phone.  after calibration of compass, I find it pretty accurate.  much better than my guessing.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I stared into my girlfriend's anus and saw infinity starring back as the insatiable void of her asshole closed in around me.

I would continue, but Fark is not your erotica.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

I can't see anything...
 
Slypork
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [live.staticflickr.com image 271x320]
I can't see anything...


Keep searching, Mr. President
 
cautionflag [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Step 2 :  Get the Sky Map app at the app store.


Username kind of fits.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Swirling Fluids would be a great name for a Jane's Addiction cover band.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Klaatu- Anus Of Uranus
Youtube avrqo0rC7cw


There's an alternate reality out there where this band became huge, and this is a classic rock staple.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IAtetheChupacabra
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Step 4:  Maybe tell us this a week ago
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.