Hearing 'I love you' from their owner makes pups' heart rate skyrocket by 46 percent, study shows, getting a steak doubles that
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hearing "I hate you" in the same tone results in identical responses because Dog.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if it applies to cats and other animals too....
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Hearing "I hate you" in the same tone results in identical responses because Dog.



Why you gotta harsh the puppy love like that, maaaaaan.
 
Slypork
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I wonder if it applies to cats and other animals too....


The only sounds that makes a cat's heart race is the sound of a can opener or a kitty treat bag opening
 
pup.socket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My dog doesn't speak English, just told him "I love you" and his heart rate jumped 46%.

Amazing!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Scientists have known about Pavlove's response since the late 1800s.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I bet saying "Fark you, you filthy beast". Would have the same effect if said in the right tone.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Time to reflect on how often we say it to the humans around us.
:|
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Scientists have known about Pavlove's response since the late 1800s.



It's more than that.

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/ne​w​s/2018/03/animals-dogs-emotions-pets-e​volution/
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Our dog used to just deeply sigh. You could almost see the little pink cartoon hearts in his eyes.

Rest in peace, ya knucklehead
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Also: https://www.miamiherald.com/news​/nation-world/national/article21358208​4.html
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
AND! They're getting just as manipulative as cats!
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/sc​i​ence/puppy-dog-eyes-humans-domesticati​on-facial-structure-university-portsmo​uth-a8961981.html
 
Advernaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Hearing "I hate you" in the same tone results in identical responses because Dog.

Hi loaf poo

has the same effect.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Hearing "I hate you" in the same tone results in identical responses because Dog.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Our dog used to just deeply sigh. You could almost see the little pink cartoon hearts in his eyes.

Rest in peace, ya knucklehead


I had a cat who would purr and roll over for tummy rubs when I said "I love you".
 
CommonName2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Hearing "I hate you" in the same tone results in identical responses because Dog.


Dogs are great because they are exceptionally good at reading emotions. That is why I like having one around, it give me an excuse to get away from negative people without me having to tell that person how unpleasant they are to be around. I'd tell you more but my dog wants to go for a walk.
 
it wont be okay and nothing will change
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"...and destroying your things are other signs that show your pup loves you, according to Canine Cottages."

Well isnt that convenient. My dog must have written this article.

This was the love she showed me when I set up the gate to install some blinds without her nosing about. She shredded the directions sheet so I had to wing it
Fark user imageView Full Size



/the shameless offender
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I demand cute dog pics!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pup.socket: My dog doesn't speak English, just told him "I love you" and his heart rate jumped 46%.

Amazing!


Dogs can learn (iirc) something like 200 words.
My dog for sure knows "outside, ball, snack, bed, off, etc" but I don't think she understands the words in a sentence.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

it wont be okay and nothing will change: "...and destroying your things are other signs that show your pup loves you, according to Canine Cottages."

Well isnt that convenient. My dog must have written this article.

This was the love she showed me when I set up the gate to install some blinds without her nosing about. She shredded the directions sheet so I had to wing it
[Fark user image image 422x750]


/the shameless offender
[Fark user image image 425x566]


well, yeah, you were paying more attention to that paper than her, so she took care of the problem.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: I demand cute dog pics!


Fark user imageView Full Size

I watched my brother in laws dog last weekend. His name is Parker, and he's a huge goon. He's about a year old.
 
