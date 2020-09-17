 Skip to content
(CNN)   Welcome to Australia where all the wildlife is actively trying to kill you....oh and so are the neurotoxin-laden "stinging trees"   (cnn.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did you hear about the soccer ball sized acorns that fall out of the trees and can kill you?

https://www.huffingtonpost.com.au/201​6​/02/25/trees-plants-danger_n_9310248.h​tml
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dendrocnide plant, commonly referred to by its indigenous name the "Gympie-Gympie" tree, is a rainforest nettle that can be found in eastern parts of Australia.

It's alright folks, climate change is really farking up Australia's patches of rainforest, this will be gone in no time.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Those things do cause extreme constant cause pain for days or weeks, but the worst part is that later it comes back and can cause intermittent pain for six months or more.
'Intermittent' being anytime you get water on the affected area, or sometimes just randomly for the hell of it.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


This here is the gympie, i's an emblem of our land.
It you do so much as touch it, you'll have pain you cannot stand.  Amen.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an Arizonan, I feel Australia gets a bad rap.

We've got bark scorpions, gila monsters, 13 species of rattlesnake, Africanized bees, coral snakes, and every plant you see in the lower half of the state wishes you were dead.

None of it is a real day-to-day concern and I'm guessing Australians feel the same way.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then there's the story of the army soldier who had the unfortunate experience of using it to wipe his ass.

He killed himself because of the pain.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Star Trek (unfortunately) did it:

TNG 2x22 'Shades of Gray' Trailer
Youtube A6fmEe5N2lc
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trees have defenses, too. It doesn't matter to a tree if you're an insect or a human. Don't grope a tree without consent and you'll be fine.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While we're on the subject, I'd also like to take a moment to talk about the manchineel tree, a plant so toxic, rain that falls on the leaves could make you sick.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manch​i​neel
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Then there's the story of the army soldier who had the unfortunate experience of using it to wipe his ass.

He killed himself because of the pain.


Committed dendrocnide
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Farkitrol-worthy.

Make a new ad banner.
 
Calamity Gin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I thought this was going to be about the Ongaronga tree, which has nettles that can case disorientation, paralysis, and death. The toxin is named "triffidin" after the killer plants in Day of the Triffids.

But that tree grows in New Zealand, so the Aussies are safe.

For now.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static1.squarespace.comView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dear Jerk: Trees have defenses, too. It doesn't matter to a tree if you're an insect or a human. Don't grope a tree without consent and you'll be fine.


#treetoo
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
... "Some of the sheep."
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I talk to the trees...
But they never listen to me...
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dryad: Those things do cause extreme constant cause pain for days or weeks, but the worst part is that later it comes back and can cause intermittent pain for six months or more.
'Intermittent' being anytime you get water on the affected area, or sometimes just randomly for the hell of it.


Username checks out in a way that makes me suspect you have up close and personal experience with this.
 
feanorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If future humans make it to alien worlds teeming with life, they will probably resemble Eden.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dear Jerk: Trees have defenses, too. It doesn't matter to a tree if you're an insect or a human. Don't grope a tree without consent and you'll be fine.


I feel singled out by this comment.
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dear Jerk: Trees have defenses, too. It doesn't matter to a tree if you're an insect or a human. Don't grope a tree without consent and you'll be fine.


^ THIS
 
Fubegra [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Having experienced the result of brushing my arm against an ordinary nettle, I'm going to give a big ol' NOPE to this one. At least with the nettle, the pain was gone in a few minutes, but it was bad enough.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They say it's the worst pain possible without physical damage.
000 is Australian for 911

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wantingout: Dear Jerk: Trees have defenses, too. It doesn't matter to a tree if you're an insect or a human. Don't grope a tree without consent and you'll be fine.

#treetoo


Rape apologists
thespruce.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JesseL: As an Arizonan, I feel Australia gets a bad rap.

We've got bark scorpions, gila monsters, 13 species of rattlesnake, Africanized bees, coral snakes, and every plant you see in the lower half of the state wishes you were dead.

None of it is a real day-to-day concern and I'm guessing Australians feel the same way.


brought to you by the Arizona Tourism Board
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bondith: Dryad: Those things do cause extreme constant cause pain for days or weeks, but the worst part is that later it comes back and can cause intermittent pain for six months or more.
'Intermittent' being anytime you get water on the affected area, or sometimes just randomly for the hell of it.

Username checks out in a way that makes me suspect you have up close and personal experience with this.


Yup. Been in close proximity many times. Knowing people who have been stung cured me of ever being inattentive around the stuff, so far so good.
'Wait-a-while' vine (sometimes called lawyer vine) grows in the same areas, so its never good to forget you are in a place where plants evolved for millions of years entirely without placental mammals, making virtually everything toxic to you.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.