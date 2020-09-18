 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   "The short story behind it involves allegations of corruption, a $218 million plane, a politician who tries and fails to sell that plane, and of course, the novel coronavirus"   (cnn.com) divider line
9
    More: Fail, Mexico, Public health, President of the United States, Mexico City, Epidemiology, Million, Pandemic, Sovereign state  
•       •       •

1113 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Sep 2020 at 2:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chuck Tingle?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
López Obrador has said his administration can't sell the plane for less than it is worth.

That seems rather counterintuitive.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: López Obrador has said his administration can't sell the plane for less than it is worth.

That seems rather counterintuitive.


Then they don't really want to sell it do they?
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
a politician who is poor is a poor politician, indeed.
/some dead president (Mexican, indeed)
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: López Obrador has said his administration can't sell the plane for less than it is worth.

That seems rather counterintuitive.


Maybe the list of people who wanted to buy at a lower price gave off red flags of being a sweet heart deal?
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Should have considered selling it at a loss, even at half price you'd still get 100 million. I guess getting nothing instead feels more righteous.  Who is paying top dollar for a plane with Mexico's flag on it?
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"López Obrador has said his administration can't sell the plane for less than it is worth."

Dude, it's worth what someone will pay for it now, not what it cost your government brand new 8 years ago.  Everybody knows planes lose half their value the moment you fly it off the lot.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What would you do with a plane? It would cost millions to maintain and fly.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For a $400 million consulting fee, I can solve this problem.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.