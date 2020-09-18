 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Turkey to withdraw its vessel; says it will find the gravy elsewhere   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But this does not mean that because Oruc Reis was pulled back for maintenance, our seismic activities will fully stop," he told reporters. "Once the maintenance period is finished, Oruc Reis will go back to its operations again and continue its work there."

Sounds like they're just loosening the drawstring on their sweatpants before piling even more greecey goodness on their plate, Subby.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're saying it wrong, subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President Estrogen withdraws?   As God is my witness I thought turkeys could fark.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, no gravy boats for Thanksgiving?  Fortunately, I have a gravy 737 Max...   still grounded?  Turkeys may not fly but gravy can.  What?  Still grounded?
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

rnatalie: President Estrogen withdraws?   As God is my witness I thought turkeys could fark.


Domesticated ones can't. They have been bred too fat. There was a whole episode on Dirty Jobs about it.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What?  No gravy?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MrBonestripper: What?  No gravy?


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
