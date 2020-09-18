 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Tik Tok's time is up   (cnbc.com) divider line
47
    More: News  
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Whereas a deadly virus running rampant is not a national security threat.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I haven't seen anyone mention this, but what law allows the administration to take this action unilaterally like this?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"At the President's direction, we have taken significant action to combat China's malicious collection of American citizens' personal data"

But we're still presumably cool with American companies doing this, right?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: I haven't seen anyone mention this, but what law allows the administration to take this action unilaterally like this?


I believe it's covered under the "ain't no one gonna do anything" statute.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm too old and too intelligent to use either of these apps so I don't care they will be gone but I sort of feel that if Trump is against them I should be for them....but I also don't like young people and I don't trust China....wat do?

/butt stuff?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: I haven't seen anyone mention this, but what law allows the administration to take this action unilaterally like this?


Ive been minorly curious about that.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gubbo: dr_blasto: I haven't seen anyone mention this, but what law allows the administration to take this action unilaterally like this?

Ive been minorly curious about that.


Pretty sure it's #10.

10 Steps of Fascism

1. Invoke a terrifying internal and external enemy.
2. Create secret prisons where torture takes place.
3. Develop a thug caste or paramilitary force not answerable to citizens.
4. Set up an internal surveillance system.
5. Infiltrate and harass citizens' groups.
6. Engage in arbitrary detention and release.
7. Target key individuals.
8. Control the press.
9. Cast criticism as espionage and dissent as treason.
10. Subvert the rule of law.
 
Intel154
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Laser focused on the issues of our time
 
NathanAllen [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: I haven't seen anyone mention this, but what law allows the administration to take this action unilaterally like this?


There's no law here anymore.

Fat sack of shiat Billy Barr out front should have told you.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
doesn't facebook have a 'tiktok' of their own coming out soon?

Hmmm....
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How is this even legal?

Free market, my ass.
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Internet traffic out of Russia still A-OK.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: I haven't seen anyone mention this, but what law allows the administration to take this action unilaterally like this?


they are the law.

Fat billy barr taking a shiat on the supreme courthouse steps should have told you that.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How's that freedom tasting? Mmmmm mmmmm delicious American freedom!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
[forum weapon] brodie: the pulse
Youtube eknfelhN31E
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: I haven't seen anyone mention this, but what law allows the administration to take this action unilaterally like this?


Welcome to your first day in the US of A.  Our laws are meaningless nowadays.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When you don't enforce the law, you enable the people who have contempt for it.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He's still enraged about the TikTokers and Kpoppers ruining his OK hate rally.  The only things Trump excels at is this grift and grudges.

/I hate him more for making me like TikTokers
//the Kpoppers are fine by me
///RoK is a fine place
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: I haven't seen anyone mention this, but what law allows the administration to take this action unilaterally like this?


I think they're putting this all under the guise of 'national security'.

So see: Patriot Act.  Though in reality, this is just at Trumpian show of force after he got his fee-fees hurt with the whole Canada not really wanting to extradite Huawei's executive for prosecution in the US; and feeding into anti-Sino sentiment due to the coronavirus outbreak.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So to take a moment be 'that guy' but for everyone asking 'how can he do this' and 'where's the rule of law?'

TikTok isn't US owned or operated. It doesn't have a presence in the US, so it doesn't have 'rights' that way. It's a foreign entity, trading on US soil.

I mean, China sucks anyway. Let them fight.
 
eagles95
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: I haven't seen anyone mention this, but what law allows the administration to take this action unilaterally like this?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's ok, you creeps can find twerking videos somewhere else I'm sure.
 
K3rberos
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: I haven't seen anyone mention this, but what law allows the administration to take this action unilaterally like this?


I've just been assuming it falls under the Patriot Act, seeing as they are spinning it as a national security issue.  I'm pretty sure that law allows you to rape babies to death as long as you play the national anthem for the duration and mention terrorists at least twice.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madcaplaff: Internet traffic out of Russia still A-OK.


Russian owned Face App is just as bad as these
 
kbronsito
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If we lowered the voting age to 16 right now, the blue wave would be  the tsunami from The Abyss.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Summoner101: He's still enraged about the TikTokers and Kpoppers ruining his OK hate rally.  The only things Trump excels at is this grift and grudges.

/I hate him more for making me like TikTokers
//the Kpoppers are fine by me
///RoK is a fine place


This is pretty much the only reason Trump does anything. Who cares about anything but complete adoration, obedience, and belief to every lie out his mouth.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I guess Chinese intel services will just have to purchase our data from American companies like everyone else now.
 
Pert
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: [media1.tenor.com image 498x280]


People who makes gifs but get 50% of the content wrong really grind my gears.

/Time's up.
//as in "Your time is up".
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I won't discount the potential security issues with Tik Tok, we've heard about them even before the Tulsa Rally, but we all know what this ban is really about.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Clearly we know what the endgame of all this is: the return of Vine!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Kids aren't going to like that.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What a dumb fight Donald.
This won't persuade more people to vote for you, but it will piss off a bunch of social media attention whores.

They're going to have to rename the Streisand effect after you.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Points: It is treason for a Chinese company in China to NOT share the data their company collects with their government. It is treason in the United States for an American to share military location data with foreigners.

Since we can't just keep military personnel and their families from using Tik-Tok (for some reason) we have to shut down the company because we have no legal framework to go after the company for abetting an enemy since the company is a national Chinese company and not an American one. Hence the demand for sale to an American company they can actually punish for treason.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Trump just gained the ire of gen-z, not that they needed much else to gain at him for...
 
FaygoMaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm ambivalent about TikTok, but I use WeChat to communicate with the wife and other Chinese living here.  Am I to believe that if I don't remove the app from the phone and desktop I'm breaking the law?
 
freidog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: I haven't seen anyone mention this, but what law allows the administration to take this action unilaterally like this?


50 C.F.R 245 : Wha'ever, wha'ever, I do what I want! wha'ever!

Actual answer, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.  Trump has declared that teenagers sharing stupid videos on an app is a national emergency and threat to national security.
Yea, it's that dumb.
 
Jyster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Blocking US downloads? He'll have to block VPN use first (but that will probably happen soon in the US)
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey fellow kids: have you ever considered voting to express your displeasure? Maybe now is the time to start!
 
PunGent
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Seems it wasn't all that long ago the GOP was opposed to the government picking winners and losers in the free market :)

Libertarians, if you voted for this guy, just blow your brains out now.

/they'd have to be really good shots
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madcaplaff: Internet traffic out of Russia still A-OK.


That's just it. If Gyna wants your private information, they just need to ask the Russians for it.
 
1funguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: I haven't seen anyone mention this, but what law allows the administration to take this action unilaterally like this?


"Germany did it, so why can't I"
Something of an executive order for thin skinned conservatives more than anything.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 minute ago  

serfdood: I won't discount the potential security issues with Tik Tok, we've heard about them even before the Tulsa Rally, but we all know what this ban is really about.


It has been fun seeing who is willing to admit that the problems with potential exploitation of Tik Tok also applies to every other social media app, it's just the fact China owns it whereas we just assume Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg aren't going to abuse them as a matter of national security.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Summoner101: He's still enraged about the TikTokers and Kpoppers ruining his OK hate rally.  The only things Trump excels at is this grift and grudges.

/I hate him more for making me like TikTokers
//the Kpoppers are fine by me
///RoK is a fine place


You kids with your loud music, and your Dan Fogelberg, your zima, hula hoops, and Pac-Man video games - don't you see? People today have attention spans that can only be measured in nanoseconds.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Grungehamster: Clearly we know what the endgame of all this is: the return of Vine!


Absolutely - remember when "Vine stars" were a thing?

/nostalgic for the days of "MySpace scene queens"
//no, not really
///third slashie for Compuserve
 
Grungehamster
‘’ less than a minute ago  

meehaw: Trump just gained the ire of gen-z, not that they needed much else to gain at him for...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do Epic Game Store next

Unless the whole Chinese thing is really just a red herring to distract from Trump's hurt feefees.
 
