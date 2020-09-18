 Skip to content
Man discovers that spiders give scientists who study insects the heebie-jeebies. Your 2020 Ig Nobel prizes. Also, poop knives
abb3w [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if anyone will tell the POTUS that he won an Ig Nobel prize.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought everyone had a poop knife.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA
This year's Ig Nobel for Medical Education was shared by a group of world leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin for their attitude around the pandemic.
"These are all individuals who realized that their judgment is better than the judgment of people who have been studying this their entire lives, and were more insistent about it," Abrahams said.

Remember when the US and the CDC were the worlds go-to for infectious disease guidance and leadership?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denys, a professor at the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands and a psychiatrist who specializes in patients with anxiety, compulsive and impulsive disorders, was inspired by a former patient who became so enraged by people who sneezed that she felt like killing them.


My cat chitters angrily at me when I sneeze. Maybe I should get her declawed after all
 
DancinMoogle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abb3w: I wonder if anyone will tell the POTUS that he won an Ig Nobel prize.


Tell him the "Ig" stands for "Immensely Great" and it's better than the original Nobel Prize, and it'll be in his next tweet faster than you can say Fake News.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eren, an assistant professor of anthropology at Kent State University in Ohio and co-director of the university's Experimental Archaeology Lab, used real human feces frozen to minus-50 degrees Centigrade and filed to a sharp edge.
He then tried to cut meat with it.

"The poop knives failed miserably," he said in a telephone interview. "There's not a lot of basis empirically for this fantastic story."]

They should have taken it to this guy:

ゼリーは包丁になりますか？
Youtube Oadf4KNYz-I
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again with the poop knife
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vitamin_R: Again with the poop knife


Just eat more curry and no knife will be needed.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: Eren, an assistant professor of anthropology at Kent State University in Ohio and co-director of the university's Experimental Archaeology Lab, used real human feces frozen to minus-50 degrees Centigrade and filed to a sharp edge.
He then tried to cut meat with it.

"The poop knives failed miserably," he said in a telephone interview. "There's not a lot of basis empirically for this fantastic story."]

They should have taken it to this guy:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Oadf4KNY​z-I]


I have watched that guy for, literally, hours.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But spiders are arachnids, not insects.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkLongAndProsper: I thought everyone had a poop knife.


I understood that reference.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any knife is a poop knife if you are brave enough
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: I have watched that guy for, literally, hours.
He then tried to cut meat with it.

"The poop knives failed miserably," he said in a telephone interview. "There's not a lot of basis empirically for this fantastic story."]

They should have taken it to this guy:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Oadf4KNY​z-I]

I have watched that guy for, literally, hours.


Me too.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knife? After having a burrito for lunch yesterday I need a poop machete.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: Eren, an assistant professor of anthropology at Kent State University in Ohio and co-director of the university's Experimental Archaeology Lab, used real human feces frozen to minus-50 degrees Centigrade and filed to a sharp edge.
He then tried to cut meat with it.

"The poop knives failed miserably," he said in a telephone interview. "There's not a lot of basis empirically for this fantastic story."]

They should have taken it to this guy:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Oadf4KNY​z-I?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


A murder weapon you can get rid of by serving to guests.  Good luck getting a Forensics Files episode with that!
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Knife? After having a burrito for lunch yesterday I need a poop machete.


You mean the mashiatty?

/stolen from the original poop knife thread on Reddit
//https://www.reddit.com/r/copypasta/​com​ments/8yd30g/i_was_22_years_old_when_i​_learned_that_not_every/
///three
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkLongAndProsper: I thought everyone had a poop knife.


i do. gets used a lot
 
Arleth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wanted to see more on alligators being given helium.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-en​v​ironment-54197198
 
Slypork
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i do. gets used a lot

i do. gets used a lot


Is that different from a turd cutter?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: A murder weapon you can get rid of by serving to guests.  Good luck getting a Forensics Files episode with that!


There are easier ways to do it:

https://www.classicshorts.com/stories​/​lamb.html
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: But spiders are arachnids, not insects.


Maybe that's why they give insect scientist the heebie jeebies?
 
ShiatAhoy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He tried to cut meat with the poop knife.

I could have gone the rest of my life without reading those word...
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LurkLongAndProsper: I thought everyone had a poop knife.


Thats enough. Cut the shiat.
 
Slypork
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Arleth: I wanted to see more on alligators being given helium.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-env​ironment-54197198


I'd love them to do the same experiment with lions or sea lions. I can only imagine these creatures that normally make deep bellowing roars suddenly letting out squeaks. It would especially be good if we can watch the reactions of their potential mates at hearing these calls. It would be like Barry White being played at 78 RPM.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I got the heebie-BeeGees once.
 
Slypork
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Optimal_Illusion: I got the heebie-BeeGees once.


You're lucking you're staying alive. Did it give you a night fever?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Six legs good, eight legs bad.
 
Count_Crackula [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Doctor Poop: Thats enough. Cut the shiat.

Thats enough. Cut the shiat.


User name checks out.
 
