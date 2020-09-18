 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Deseret News)   Man collected thousands of dollars from woman to provide protection against people who she believed were seeking revenge for a killing she commissioned. Not sure who tag is for   (deseret.com) divider line
11
    More: Dumbass, U.S. state, Electric charge, Bryan Kofi Gedemah, KILL, Money, Rape, Payment, Assault  
•       •       •

404 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Sep 2020 at 9:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Knows all about it.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meth: Everybody is out to get you and everything is a surveillance device.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like a variant of the D.E.N.N.I.S system.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
yhup...
 
khatores
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I can't say for certain, but I'm going to guess the victim in this case didn't feel safe going to the police for some reason. Maybe undocumented. Maybe just a minority with bad past experiences with police. Or maybe this is one of those weird rural counties where you can't make a complaint against certain well-connected people. Whatever the reason, the law and courts were off limits.

This used to be very common in the US. Protection squads sprung up to fill the vacuums left by a distant state. That's where the American Mafia came from. Or any other organized crime you can name. I fear this is going to make a comeback.

Am I being melodramatic? This sounds a lot like the early Black Hand extortion schemes from late 19th century New York and Sicily. And how many people know they call 911 at their peril? And you know what's happening to the court system...
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sounds like a great deal.
If any of you Farkers wanted to pay me to protect you from streetlights let me know.
Free "protective rock".
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Sounds like a great deal.
If any of you Farkers wanted to pay me to protect you from streetlights let me know.
Free "protective rock".


I've got a rock that wards off cobras. $2,461.37 and it's yours (plus shipping and handling and applicable sales tax)*

*mystical rock powers are only effective in North America
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Sounds like a great deal.
If any of you Farkers wanted to pay me to protect you from streetlights let me know.
Free "protective rock".


How much to have you vet Gorgor links?
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: I can't say for certain, but I'm going to guess the victim in this case didn't feel safe going to the police for some reason. Maybe undocumented. Maybe just a minority with bad past experiences with police. Or maybe this is one of those weird rural counties where you can't make a complaint against certain well-connected people. Whatever the reason, the law and courts were off limits.

This used to be very common in the US. Protection squads sprung up to fill the vacuums left by a distant state. That's where the American Mafia came from. Or any other organized crime you can name. I fear this is going to make a comeback.

Am I being melodramatic? This sounds a lot like the early Black Hand extortion schemes from late 19th century New York and Sicily. And how many people know they call 911 at their peril? And you know what's happening to the court system...


Looks like this happened in Salt Lake County, pop 1.1 million or so. Weird, maybe, but not rural.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Fabric_Man: I can't say for certain, but I'm going to guess the victim in this case didn't feel safe going to the police for some reason. Maybe undocumented. Maybe just a minority with bad past experiences with police. Or maybe this is one of those weird rural counties where you can't make a complaint against certain well-connected people. Whatever the reason, the law and courts were off limits.

This used to be very common in the US. Protection squads sprung up to fill the vacuums left by a distant state. That's where the American Mafia came from. Or any other organized crime you can name. I fear this is going to make a comeback.

Am I being melodramatic? This sounds a lot like the early Black Hand extortion schemes from late 19th century New York and Sicily. And how many people know they call 911 at their peril? And you know what's happening to the court system...

Looks like this happened in Salt Lake County, pop 1.1 million or so. Weird, maybe, but not rural.


"Rural" is more of an attitude than a population.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.