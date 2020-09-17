 Skip to content
(Honolulu Star Advertiser)   "A few hours later, the two women were located at a gas station, with full diving equipment"   (staradvertiser.com) divider line
2 hours ago  
State conservation officers on Tuesday arrested a well-known aquarium fish collector from Hawaii island after what they called a bizarre series of events leading to a search and rescue operation as well as the release of hundreds of fish trapped underwater.

Lolwut?
 
36 minutes ago  

It's a lot cheaper than keeping your inventory alive in salt-water aquaria.

Throw the damn book at this asshole.

Lolwut?


It's a lot cheaper than keeping your inventory alive in salt-water aquaria.

Throw the damn book at this asshole.
 
5 minutes ago  

Then shouldn't it say: salt water fish being improperly kept in fresh water, endangering them. ???????

Lolwut?

It's a lot cheaper than keeping your inventory alive in salt-water aquaria.

Throw the damn book at this asshole.


Then shouldn't it say: salt water fish being improperly kept in fresh water, endangering them. ???????
 
5 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Brian Neilson, state Division of Aquatic Resources administrator, said divers found 239 reef fish representing 10 different species worth an estimated $17,000 at the site, along with illegal fishing gear.

And also FTFA:
Redulla said Howard's charges are considered petty misdemeanors, with punishment of up to 30 days in jail, fines up to $1,000, or both, along with other administrative fees.

Gee... I wonder what this guy is going to do in the future? Surely he wouldn't do it again...
 
less than a minute ago  
For those who don't know:

Breeding saltwater fish for aquariums is basically impossible.  It is cost prohibitive and likely to fail.

Almost every fish you see in a saltwater store was captured from a reef by a diver.

Almost every fish you see was captured in the Pacific using "cyanide fishing" to stun the fish.  This kills many of the fish that are caught.  And many more die in transit.

I had to give up my saltwater hobby because I just couldn't justify the destruction that is caused by it.
 
less than a minute ago  
It's clear that the penalties are worth the risks. At some point this got written into law, probably with a wink.
 
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA:
Brian Neilson, state Division of Aquatic Resources administrator, said divers found 239 reef fish representing 10 different species worth an estimated $17,000 at the site, along with illegal fishing gear.

And also FTFA:
Redulla said Howard's charges are considered petty misdemeanors, with punishment of up to 30 days in jail, fines up to $1,000, or both, along with other administrative fees.

Gee... I wonder what this guy is going to do in the future? Surely he wouldn't do it again...


Punishment for the 2nd offense is The Comfy Chair
 
