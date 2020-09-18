 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   It looks like an effective way to evade a traffic stop is to toss out a passenger   (wcvb.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
better than tossing off the passenger.  might lose concentration on the road then
 
emonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I always order the copilot eject option found on newer vehicles.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is why some folks have kids...
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a slap in the face for those that like to argue while driving.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: better than tossing off the passenger.  might lose concentration on the road then


Need to have lots of laundry soap or grape jelly for that.
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oblig.
Can you fly Bobby RoboCop
Youtube S9YyFCXHlMU
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
