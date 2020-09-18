 Skip to content
(The Moscow Times)   Russian soldiers facing one year in jail for washing shoes in holy water. They should have just boiled the hell out of them   (themoscowtimes.com) divider line
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
they were only baptising their soles with His Holy Spirit.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a nostalgia misunderstanding, they heard how their parents in the USSR all had holey shoes.


/sorry
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's just an ad for Pussy Riot
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Damn, both my puns were already taken. Glad I checked though, or else I'd of felt like a heel.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Id say going from the Russian Navy to a Russian jail is actually an improvement when you consider factors such as pay, food and lodging.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Score 1 for magical thinking.
 
TedRaceway
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What is 'holy water'?  Is that like bottled?  Water from a pure mountain stream?  Water some religious person said words over?  I would choose one of the former options for water.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I kind of miss the days of the godless atheists of the USSR
 
