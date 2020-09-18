 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Suck it, Pol Pot   (thehill.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"You have mucosa in the nose, mucosa in the mouth, but you also have mucosa in the eye," Fauci said in July.

What about Soul Mucosa?
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: "You have mucosa in the nose, mucosa in the mouth, but you also have mucosa in the eye," Fauci said in July.

What about Soul Mucosa?


mucosa es sucosa
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: "You have mucosa in the nose, mucosa in the mouth, but you also have mucosa in the eye," Fauci said in July.

What about Soul Mucosa?


Fark user imageView Full Size


moussaka should only go in the mouth, if you have moussaka in the nose or eyes you are doing it wrong
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, Subby...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't get the headline so had to look it up. Apparently Pol Pot murdered anyone who wore glasses. Damn. You learn something new every day.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The study authors acknowledge limitations of the study, such as the small sample size and single center. They also noted that none of the subjects wore contact lenses, leaving them with no insight into contacts' effect on transmission on the virus.

So contacts make you immune! Suck it people with good vision!

(misinterpreting science is a side hobby of mine)
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I didn't get the headline so had to look it up. Apparently Pol Pot murdered anyone who wore glasses. Damn. You learn something new every day.


he wasn't a farsighted guy.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Could".
Working things out during a pandemic really does feel like trying to fix a plane while flying.

/also, you don't really know what's wrong with the plane
//and it isn't a plane you are really used to flying
///better crash it outside a civilian population.
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I didn't get the headline so had to look it up. Apparently Pol Pot murdered anyone who wore glasses. Damn. You learn something new every day.


His rationale for doing that was someone who wore glasses was an intellectual and wouldn't go along with working in the rice paddies.  Not that he needed much reason to kill anyone, since you can't get to a socialist utopia without breaking a few eggs.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I didn't get the headline so had to look it up. Apparently Pol Pot murdered anyone who wore glasses. Damn. You learn something new every day.


Yeah - his plan was forced idiocracy - kill all the smart people.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are Scott Summers, you will kill way more corona with glasses off
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I C
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Walker: I didn't get the headline so had to look it up. Apparently Pol Pot murdered anyone who wore glasses. Damn. You learn something new every day.

Yeah - his plan was forced idiocracy - kill all the smart people.


Coming soon to a Trumpland near you.

"Masks and glasses are for pussies. You'll never see me wearing them"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Walker: I didn't get the headline so had to look it up. Apparently Pol Pot murdered anyone who wore glasses. Damn. You learn something new every day.

Yeah - his plan was forced idiocracy - kill all the smart people.


So it's no wonder things didn't end well for him...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Researchers found that of 276 patients admitted to a Wuhan, China hospital over 47 days, only 16 wore glasses. The city was the original epicenter of the virus, which is believed to have originated in a so-called "wet market" there

This is legitimately not enough information to support the hypothesis.  This article is the apex of what is wrong with scientific Journalism.  This is correlation didn't equal causation.  David Hume just rose from the dead and is slowly making his way to the Hill to lecture the shiat out of some people.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nerds are better at social distancing.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: jso2897: Walker: I didn't get the headline so had to look it up. Apparently Pol Pot murdered anyone who wore glasses. Damn. You learn something new every day.

Yeah - his plan was forced idiocracy - kill all the smart people.

Coming soon to a Trumpland near you.

"Masks and glasses are for pussies. You'll never see me wearing them"
[Fark user image image 467x311]


Pol Pot was a leftist.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: "Could".
Working things out during a pandemic really does feel like trying to fix a plane while flying.

/also, you don't really know what's wrong with the plane
//and it isn't a plane you are really used to flying
///better crash it outside a civilian population.


Our approach has been more like trying to ride a horse out the back of an airplane at cruising altitude
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: The study authors acknowledge limitations of the study, such as the small sample size and single center. They also noted that none of the subjects wore contact lenses, leaving them with no insight into contacts' effect on transmission on the virus.

So contacts make you immune! Suck it people with good vision!

(misinterpreting science is a side hobby of mine)


that's why contact tracing is so important.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

holdmybones: The study authors acknowledge limitations of the study, such as the small sample size and single center. They also noted that none of the subjects wore contact lenses, leaving them with no insight into contacts' effect on transmission on the virus.

So contacts make you immune! Suck it people with good vision!

(misinterpreting science is a side hobby of mine)


qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size


Immunity, keep on winning.

/I'll see myself out
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Walker: jso2897: Walker: I didn't get the headline so had to look it up. Apparently Pol Pot murdered anyone who wore glasses. Damn. You learn something new every day.

Yeah - his plan was forced idiocracy - kill all the smart people.

Coming soon to a Trumpland near you.

"Masks and glasses are for pussies. You'll never see me wearing them"
[Fark user image image 467x311]

Pol Pot was a leftist.


Dictators come in both extremes, left and right.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: big pig peaches: Walker: jso2897: Walker: I didn't get the headline so had to look it up. Apparently Pol Pot murdered anyone who wore glasses. Damn. You learn something new every day.

Yeah - his plan was forced idiocracy - kill all the smart people.

Coming soon to a Trumpland near you.

"Masks and glasses are for pussies. You'll never see me wearing them"
[Fark user image image 467x311]

Pol Pot was a leftist.

Dictators come in both extremes, left and right.


true. it's like Pol Pot calling the kettle black.
 
OldJames
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: big pig peaches: Walker: jso2897: Walker: I didn't get the headline so had to look it up. Apparently Pol Pot murdered anyone who wore glasses. Damn. You learn something new every day.

Yeah - his plan was forced idiocracy - kill all the smart people.

Coming soon to a Trumpland near you.

"Masks and glasses are for pussies. You'll never see me wearing them"
[Fark user image image 467x311]

Pol Pot was a leftist.

Dictators come in both extremes, left and right.


And down, but never up. (At least I don't know of any)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OldJames: Walker: big pig peaches: Walker: jso2897: Walker: I didn't get the headline so had to look it up. Apparently Pol Pot murdered anyone who wore glasses. Damn. You learn something new every day.

Yeah - his plan was forced idiocracy - kill all the smart people.

Coming soon to a Trumpland near you.

"Masks and glasses are for pussies. You'll never see me wearing them"
[Fark user image image 467x311]

Pol Pot was a leftist.

Dictators come in both extremes, left and right.

And down, but never up. (At least I don't know of any)
[Fark user image 194x260]


WHAT IS THIS? A CHART FOR ANTS???
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: Resident Muslim: "Could".
Working things out during a pandemic really does feel like trying to fix a plane while flying.

/also, you don't really know what's wrong with the plane
//and it isn't a plane you are really used to flying
///better crash it outside a civilian population.

Our approach has been more like trying to ride a horse out the back of an airplane at cruising altitude


Operation Equine Drop?

/more like operation crash landing in the airport knowing there will be some casualties, but also a small risk of everyone going up in flames, compared to trying to fix it, while running out of fuel but working on saving everyone. or something.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OldJames: Walker: big pig peaches: Walker: jso2897: Walker: I didn't get the headline so had to look it up. Apparently Pol Pot murdered anyone who wore glasses. Damn. You learn something new every day.

Yeah - his plan was forced idiocracy - kill all the smart people.

Coming soon to a Trumpland near you.

"Masks and glasses are for pussies. You'll never see me wearing them"
[Fark user image image 467x311]

Pol Pot was a leftist.

Dictators come in both extremes, left and right.

And down, but never up. (At least I don't know of any)
[Fark user image 194x260]


equating centrism to freedom is a bit of a stretch though
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Walker: jso2897: Walker: I didn't get the headline so had to look it up. Apparently Pol Pot murdered anyone who wore glasses. Damn. You learn something new every day.

Yeah - his plan was forced idiocracy - kill all the smart people.

Coming soon to a Trumpland near you.

"Masks and glasses are for pussies. You'll never see me wearing them"
[Fark user image image 467x311]

Pol Pot was a leftist.


And Tiny Dick Daughterfarker is a fascist.  Both hate smart people.  What's your point?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: OldJames: Walker: big pig peaches: Walker: jso2897: Walker: I didn't get the headline so had to look it up. Apparently Pol Pot murdered anyone who wore glasses. Damn. You learn something new every day.

Yeah - his plan was forced idiocracy - kill all the smart people.

Coming soon to a Trumpland near you.

"Masks and glasses are for pussies. You'll never see me wearing them"
[Fark user image image 467x311]

Pol Pot was a leftist.

Dictators come in both extremes, left and right.

And down, but never up. (At least I don't know of any)
[Fark user image 194x260]

equating centrism to freedom is a bit of a stretch though


Not really. Once you leave the center "those people" become the enemy that must be stopped.
 
craig234
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jso2897: Walker: I didn't get the headline so had to look it up. Apparently Pol Pot murdered anyone who wore glasses. Damn. You learn something new every day.

Yeah - his plan was forced idiocracy - kill all the smart people.


Huh, something else in common with trump.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Walker: jso2897: Walker: I didn't get the headline so had to look it up. Apparently Pol Pot murdered anyone who wore glasses. Damn. You learn something new every day.

Yeah - his plan was forced idiocracy - kill all the smart people.

Coming soon to a Trumpland near you.

"Masks and glasses are for pussies. You'll never see me wearing them"
[Fark user image image 467x311]

Pol Pot was a leftist.


actually no. Pol was all about individual responsibility. There are, and have been, plenty of right wing despotic states cough Russia cough Argentina cough El Salvador cough. All know for their death squads.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Dead for Tax Reasons: OldJames: Walker: big pig peaches: Walker: jso2897: Walker: I didn't get the headline so had to look it up. Apparently Pol Pot murdered anyone who wore glasses. Damn. You learn something new every day.

Yeah - his plan was forced idiocracy - kill all the smart people.

Coming soon to a Trumpland near you.

"Masks and glasses are for pussies. You'll never see me wearing them"
[Fark user image image 467x311]

Pol Pot was a leftist.

Dictators come in both extremes, left and right.

And down, but never up. (At least I don't know of any)
[Fark user image 194x260]

equating centrism to freedom is a bit of a stretch though

Not really. Once you leave the center "those people" become the enemy that must be stopped.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
craig234
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not really. Once you leave the center "those people" become the enemy that must be stopped.

Really. I see a lot more hate from the 'center' of the left than I do from the left of people in the center.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: jso2897: Walker: I didn't get the headline so had to look it up. Apparently Pol Pot murdered anyone who wore glasses. Damn. You learn something new every day.

Yeah - his plan was forced idiocracy - kill all the smart people.

Coming soon to a Trumpland near you.

"Masks and glasses are for pussies. You'll never see me wearing them"
[Fark user image image 467x311]


That expression always looks like he's super proud he just shiat himself.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.