(AP News)   Head of perfectly legitimate religious order wants to ″liberate" perfectly legitimate example of virgin birth from perfectly legitimate businessmen   (apnews.com) divider line
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Mafia liking Mary does make a certain amount of sense. After all, she still supported her kid after he spent his career going around saying "That's a nice soul you got there; it'd be a shame if something happened to it."
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Pope Francis is giving his blessing to a new Vatican think tank that is seeking to prevent the Mafia and organized crime groups from exploiting the image of the Virgin Mary for their own illicit ends."

Only the Catholic church should be able to exploit the image of the Virgin Mary for their illicit ends.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hej: "Pope Francis is giving his blessing to a new Vatican think tank that is seeking to prevent the Mafia and organized crime groups from exploiting the image of the Virgin Mary for their own illicit ends."

Only the Catholic church should be able to exploit the image of the Virgin Mary for their illicit ends.


Somehow using a virgin birth to support pedophiles has a weird kind of logic about it.
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell was that all about?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think she is a symbol for all Italians.
Because who knows better than Italian guys what it feels like to see your wife get mysteriously pregnant and then give birth to a black baby?

(because Jesus was black)
 
foxy_canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The Mafia liking Mary does make a certain amount of sense. After all, she still supported her kid after he spent his career going around saying "That's a nice soul you got there; it'd be a shame if something happened to it."


In my head that was in Jim Gaffigan's nefarious guy voice.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...a new Vatican think tank that is seeking to prevent the Mafia and organized crime groups from exploiting the image of the Virgin Mary for their own illicit ends."


OK.  So... who is going to prevent the Vatican from exploiting the image of the Virgin Mary for their own illicit ends?  They've been doing that for centuries.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I think she is a symbol for all Italians.
Because who knows better than Italian guys what it feels like to see your wife get mysteriously pregnant and then give birth to a black baby?

(because Jesus was black)


WRONG!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But which incarnation?  The regular European Virgin Mary? The Guadalupe Latin American Virgin Mary?
The grotto dwelling Eastern European one?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Cause that's totally not a stylized hoo-ha..
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But don't spend any effort stopping your goddamn employees from raping children.

Farking scum.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After that, perhaps a task force to wrest Jesus back from Republicans?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we go again

Christopher Hitchens - Shame of the Catholic Church -
Youtube JZsb_QQ5vVA
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I think she is a symbol for all Italians.
Because who knows better than Italian guys what it feels like to see your wife get mysteriously pregnant and then give birth to a black baby?

(because Jesus was black)


Jewish, according to the text - the only place he ever existed.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, I read subby's headline and was like, wtf is what?  Then I read AP's headline and was like, huh?  Then I read the article and was like, what is actually happening here?  I must need some coffee.
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It was a weird thing during the 1920 mobs. Smuggling murder were OK, but prostitution was a big no no.
 
1funguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LurkLongAndProsper: What the hell was that all about?



franchising and copyright violations
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Well, I read subby's headline and was like, wtf is what?  Then I read AP's headline and was like, huh?  Then I read the article and was like, what is actually happening here?  I must need some coffee.


I think they're trying to say the Catholic Church isn't the Mafia. But I'm still confused too.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meh.  The Catholic Church has killed more people and ruined more lives than the Mafia ever will...
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The mafia's response to the Catholic Church:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
