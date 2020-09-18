 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   "Edinburgh student branded 'grass' for exposing flatmate who refused to self-isolate after his positive Covid-19 test." I don't know what it means to be branded grass, but that sounds like a pretty awesome quality in a college roommate   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: Sick, The Sun, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times, News Corporation, News International, Scottish Sun, first name  
•       •       •

875 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Sep 2020 at 9:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gas, Grass, or Ass... nobody quarantines for free.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snitches get stitches

Though I think stitches are preferable to dying from Covid.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Gas, Grass, or Ass... nobody quarantines for free.


I think you mean Petrol, Cannabis, or Fanny.

/och aye, google translate
 
Devil's Advocaat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Supergr​a​ss_(informant)

fyi
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Tr0mBoNe: Gas, Grass, or Ass... nobody quarantines for free.

I think you mean Petrol, Cannabis, or Fanny.

/och aye, google translate


Fanny is a vagina.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: NikolaiFarkoff: Tr0mBoNe: Gas, Grass, or Ass... nobody quarantines for free.

I think you mean Petrol, Cannabis, or Fanny.

/och aye, google translate

Fanny is a vagina.


Feckin' right.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devil's Advocaat: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Supergr​a​ss_(informant)

fyi


visitsouthport.comView Full Size


There's even a special museum dedicated to the torture and murder of snitches
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: NikolaiFarkoff: Tr0mBoNe: Gas, Grass, or Ass... nobody quarantines for free.

I think you mean Petrol, Cannabis, or Fanny.

/och aye, google translate

Fanny is a vagina.


Is that like a front butt?
 
Ostman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grass = informant

Grasses get gashes (no, not that kind)
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A grass is summat like a wee bawbag. Ya dinnae want 'em hangin' round.
 
v2micca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, yet another downside to having roommates.  In the Covid-19 era one could easily become infected, forcing all other roommates into lock down for 2 weeks.  And during the 2 week period where all of you plans are derailed and you just get to wait around to become miserably sick, you are forced to live with the ass-hat who is the source of your misery.

Honestly, surprised the domestic assault rates on roommates hasn't sky rocketed.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: NikolaiFarkoff: Tr0mBoNe: Gas, Grass, or Ass... nobody quarantines for free.

I think you mean Petrol, Cannabis, or Fanny.

/och aye, google translate

Fanny is a vagina.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And you get absolute w**** like this out there. Argh I can't even."

Super curious as to what word got censored here.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Norad: "And you get absolute w**** like this out there. Argh I can't even."

Super curious as to what word got censored here.


I believe the word you are searching for is wankers.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Devil's Advocaat: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Supergr​a​ss_(informant)

fyi


Yup. A pejorative term often used to encourage people to mind their own business. Eg; "Nobody likes a grass / clipe (Scots) / snitch" etc.

It's one of those interesting mixed message games of silly buggers society likes to play on people. When you're young you're told to tell an adult if a stranger tries to encourage you into a car or takes hold of you (not grassing), but if you go & tell the teacher somebody is bullying other kids in the play ground that is grassing.

In the post-school world your neighbourhood will call you grass if you go out of your way to report the police on any & all matters which are technically illegal (you'd also be a 'busybody' or 'curtain twitcher'), but if you don't report that a neighbours wife has gone missing & there's a funny smell coming from the neighbours new garden patio you're 'blithely oblivious' & should have done something about it.

Sir Pterry would have written it better, but I think he'd appreciate the term 'games of silly buggers'.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Norad: "And you get absolute w**** like this out there. Argh I can't even."

Super curious as to what word got censored here.


Wanker.

It's their equivalent to "farker" (unfiltered), and they treat it as such in the press.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

v2micca: So, yet another downside to having roommates.  In the Covid-19 era one could easily become infected, forcing all other roommates into lock down for 2 weeks.  And during the 2 week period where all of you plans are derailed and you just get to wait around to become miserably sick, you are forced to live with the ass-hat who is the source of your misery.

Honestly, surprised the domestic assault rates on roommates hasn't sky rocketed.


Time to invest in sacks of oranges and phone books.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: NikolaiFarkoff: Tr0mBoNe: Gas, Grass, or Ass... nobody quarantines for free.

I think you mean Petrol, Cannabis, or Fanny.

/och aye, google translate

Fanny is a vagina.


Right, but when we say "ass" in that expression, it's exactly what we mean. Translation > Transliteration
 
morg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: NikolaiFarkoff: Tr0mBoNe: Gas, Grass, or Ass... nobody quarantines for free.

I think you mean Petrol, Cannabis, or Fanny.

/och aye, google translate

Fanny is a vagina.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SumJackass07: v2micca: So, yet another downside to having roommates.  In the Covid-19 era one could easily become infected, forcing all other roommates into lock down for 2 weeks.  And during the 2 week period where all of you plans are derailed and you just get to wait around to become miserably sick, you are forced to live with the ass-hat who is the source of your misery.

Honestly, surprised the domestic assault rates on roommates hasn't sky rocketed.

Time to invest in sacks of oranges and phone books.


I feel like people don't appreciate the value of a good slock the way they used to.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ass refers to the general concept of sex, not a specific body part.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

"You mind your place, mister, or you'll be wearing concrete galoshes."
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Supergrass Caught by the Fuzz
Youtube hlkmvsxFfIc
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Grass is slang for a snitch / narc: 

http://www.word-detective.com/2008/02/​snitch/

The use of "grass" as British slang for a police informer dates back to the 1930s, and is apparently a short form of the slang term "grasshopper," meaning the same thing. "Grasshopper" itself is rhyming slang ("a secret language" in which words rhyme with a hidden meaning - Cockney slang for example) for either "copper" (i.e., a police officer) or "shopper," one who "shops" (sells) information to the police.
 
boohyah
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: [Fark user image image 143x125]


<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/C3x​U0fnjUcg" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
 
boohyah
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: [Fark user image image 143x125]


Whelp... That didn't work...https://youtu.be/h-NGlOB4hJA
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Grassing is turning someone in, sort of roughly equivalent to the 'murican ratting out or dropping dime.

As with much Cockney slang, it comes from a convoluted etymology.    The original slang phrase was "to shop someone" which led to calling the reporter a "shopper" and then "hopper" and "grass" (for grasshopper).
 
dittybopper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Snitches get stitches


Thugs get slugs.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Too lazy to check to see if it's been mentioned, but "grass" means an informer, a stool pigeon.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.