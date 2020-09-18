 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Georgia is literally telling teachers to "f*ck off and die" if they have Covid-19   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Murica, School, High school, Education, Teacher, Georgia teacher Samantha Mbozi, Gwinnett County School District, Georgia teachers, school year  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
right to work, indeed.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Reminder that universal basic income would have saved so many people during this time.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sherman didn't do enough.
 
Fritzelled
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Clickbait crapola.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Blood for the BLOOD GOD!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: right to work, indeed.


edadrian.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Put them on disability. If someone has physical ailments that prevent them from working, they should be given disability.

Time to cash in on those sweet union benefits.

/also, that headline literally made my head explode.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Reminder that universal basic income would have saved so many people during this time.


Yea, but some of those people might not have been white.  Republicans couldn't stand that.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Unions have to remember the cardinal rule of being a union......you can't collect dues if your member is dead.

Unions used to make safety a priority with that in mind. They need to step up and do the same here
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yep. And Gwinnett isn't the only district to take a hard line for the teachers to be on-site. The reason is funding. The State's mechanism wasn't designed for remote work and there are few workarounds to allow for remote learning. It will take legislation (which I have little hope for) to correct.

/ It isn't personal
// It's business
/// The Daily Beast needs a lesson in geography. Gwinnett is east, not west.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The article mentions that teachers in Georgia aren't unionized.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Unions have to remember the cardinal rule of being a union......you can't collect dues if your member is dead.

Unions used to make safety a priority with that in mind. They need to step up and do the same here


Unions don't exist in the Georgia educational system. Third-party bargaining is prohibited by the State Constitution.
 
cefm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So they're making them report to school .... to teach remote classes?  What a bag of idiocy. One local school district in my area just did the same with no notice after saying all summer it would be fully telework / remote learning. I wonder what's driving this pattern of ridiculous last minute changes.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The machine is hungry. It's gears are greased with blood when there is not enough money for maintenance.
 
ph0rk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds about right for how much (little) teachers are valued.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Reminder that universal basic income would have saved so many people during this time.


But then businesses couldn't treat employees like crap and pay them a pittance. We can't have that.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ugh..."literally?"

//I know...its meaning has changed due to popular mis-usage.  That doesn't mean I have to like it.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

alechemist: Sherman didn't do enough.


Wouldn't matter. Gwinnett was mostly farm land 100 years ago. The county didn't really start booming and growing until 1980's.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: IamTomJoad: Unions have to remember the cardinal rule of being a union......you can't collect dues if your member is dead.

Unions used to make safety a priority with that in mind. They need to step up and do the same here

Unions don't exist in the Georgia educational system. Third-party bargaining is prohibited by the State Constitution.


Being able to have a union on the state level to bargain with and belonging to the NEA are two different things......once again it's up to the unions to lend a hand improving non-union worker's workplace and safety.

Because, one again, without it the employer is willing to put your life at risk.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cefm: So they're making them report to school .... to teach remote classes?  What a bag of idiocy. One local school district in my area just did the same with no notice after saying all summer it would be fully telework / remote learning. I wonder what's driving this pattern of ridiculous last minute changes.


It's not just the schools. Northside hospital also refuses to allow employees whose jobs are non-clinical and easily done remotely to work remotely stating "Northside does not have a remote working policy." So as soon as GA opened back up, employees on the business operations end had to be back in the office, even though they can easily do their jobs from home.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All the more appalling that Mitch McConnell has gone so hard to pass employer liability protections. Your employer wants to open, even though it's unsafe? Too farking bad, we're cutting off your unemployment. You got sick because you were forced back to work in what your employer knew were unsafe conditions? Too farking bad, you've got no legal recourse. You're chattel, you're expendable, you're replaceable, know your role and go die quietly if the big lie asks you to.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you're going to die anyway, it's good opportunity to sleep with a student.
 
