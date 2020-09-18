 Skip to content
 
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   'We do not believe in them': Florida Bar bans people wearing masks, common sense   (wfla.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can assure you people that do not believe in Masks that masks are real.
They do exist.

I've seen them.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Some people like the plague.  It takes all kinds to make a world.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"My Facebook, the business page, has taken off. They love it," Kirby said

Yeah, the Russians want us all to eat shiat and die.  This is not news.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
 Wow. I'm accustomed to businesses being lax on masks, but to straight-up deny them? Oh, right, Florida.

The owner is either incredibly stupid or he's trying to make a buck by appealing to the rubes.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: Wow. I'm accustomed to businesses being lax on masks, but to straight-up deny them? Oh, right, Florida.

The owner is either incredibly stupid or he's trying to make a buck by appealing to the rubes.


Or maybe he's just trying to kill Floridians. The fark of this is that it's going to impact innocent people who are trying to avoid the virus, otherwise I'd be fine with them killing themselves with their own stupidity.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
how do you wear common sense?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm never going to be able to visit the US again, am I.

Oh well
 
kobrakai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: Wow. I'm accustomed to businesses being lax on masks, but to straight-up deny them? Oh, right, Florida.

The owner is either incredibly stupid or he's trying to make a buck by appealing to the rubes.


Both
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Other bar owners have to farking hate these people.  On the other hand, they're going to get their liquor license pulled in the next few days, so that's one less competitor.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kirby says it's a security issue. He says someone committed a crime while wearing a mask and was not identifiable on the security cameras.

This is a lie.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I assume the inevitable followup where the entire staff and half the patrons catch Covid will be arriving in Fark's submission queue in the next two weeks.

Someone page me when it does so I can laugh derisively.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why are you denying my freedom to wear a mask?
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Trumpers are gonna Trump
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I honestly assumed the headline meant Florida Bar in the lawyer sense and it still seemed plausible.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gubbo: I'm never going to be able to visit the US again, am I.

Oh well


Well, what time frame are you thinking?

Trump's right about one thing...eventually there will be zero cases :)
 
dready zim
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I am always amused by people who say things like 'we don't believe in masks'.

I could understand if they said 'we do not think masks are effective' but that would leave them open to someone explaining that they are, in fact, effective.

Instead, they take the utterly idiotic route of completely disbelieving anything that they are presented with which deviates them, even just slightly, from the actions they had already decided to follow.

This applies to many areas of life, not just masks.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FLMountainMan: Other bar owners have to farking hate these people.  On the other hand, they're going to get their liquor license pulled in the next few days, so that's one less competitor.


So what.  Becoming a Speakeasy means selling more than booze.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
