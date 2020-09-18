 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Woman accused of driving while high on pot, allegedly does some dancing after pulled over. With alleged video   (kfor.com) divider line
17
    More: Amusing, English-language films, Oklahoma, Megan Gaddis Thursday night, Police cam footage, Oklahoma City, Police, stop sticks, Edmond, Oklahoma  
•       •       •

869 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Sep 2020 at 4:01 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think we know this Farkette!
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wow she looks totally bombed on the reefer
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cop sounded like he really wanted to shoot her. He should try decaf, FFS.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Cop sounded like he really wanted to shoot her. He should try decaf, FFS.


Go read about Killology, and you will understand why so many shootings take place and the cops all sound like they are stroking out.
 
alizeran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
the entire news team must be high if they thought that was newsworthy
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not shot or tazed or beat up?

Oh I see.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Cop sounded like he really wanted to shoot her. He should try decaf, FFS.


She *did* lead him on a stupid "chase", so in theory both of them should be feeling some adrenaline.

!

Cops should be forced to smoke pot before going out into the field.
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

alizeran: [Fark user image image 505x640]


It'd have to be one sick ostrich.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I know the pound they took that dog to.  Poor animal.  fark that woman for being so selfish.  Leave your pets at home if you are going to be driving intoxicated.
 
baorao
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
a solid effort, but still a distant second to this lady
Woman Has Bizarre Reaction To Being Arrested
Youtube uBti7VzZF2Q
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't Drink and Dance DUI Stop
Youtube qALNiJ0_4N0
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

alizeran: [Fark user image image 505x640]


Funny! I am currently wearing this...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Cop sounded like he really wanted to shoot her. He should try decaf, FFS.


Right? He was screaming like he was pretty sure she was going to whip out a machine gun and mow everybody down. It makes me uncomfortable to see somebody that incapable off reading the situation with a gun and the authority to use it.
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

whitefalcon79: alizeran: [Fark user image image 505x640]

It'd have to be one sick ostrich.


Still that's at least a two man job...
Allegedly...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

baorao: a solid effort, but still a distant second to this lady
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/uBti7VzZ​F2Q?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Dammit why'd they blur the face?!
 
baorao
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: baorao: a solid effort, but still a distant second to this lady
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/uBti7VzZ​F2Q?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Dammit why'd they blur the face?!


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-7596743/Shocking-moment-drunk-woman​-GRINDS-cop-arresting-moans-ah-yeah-li​ke-that.html

I remember seeing a follow up article with a sober photo and comment from her regarding the incident and she seemed pretty cool all the way around.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.