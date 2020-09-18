 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   'Enid woman arrested after leading officers on chase, claiming she had to have bowel movement and it was her birthday'   (kfor.com) divider line
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 POOP THREAD!!!!
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enid we never really knew each other anyway.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A-nid b-nid c-nid d-nid e-nid f-nid g-nid.


/You're welcome.
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to have to remember to add "birthday shiat" to my list of excuses...
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Shoulda dropped trou and taken that dump when she was pulled over.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Morning, Mr. Mellish
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"It's my birthday," Owings said. "It's my [expletive] birthday."

Telling people it's your birthday when you're older than 12 deserves an immediate beating. "Oh, I can't work, it's my birthday. I have to do something special because it's my birthday." Go fark yourself, you child.
 
cleek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well done, ad service.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Enid we never really knew each other anyway.


I could get a job, I could pay the phone bill, I could cut the lawn, cut my hair, cut out my cholesterol, I  could work overtime, I could work in a mine, I could do it all for her...

But I don't want to.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Meth is such an attractive drug.  Really enhances lifestyle choices.  But then, it is Enid, Oklahoma so just another Friday.
 
johndalek
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Please extend my best birthday wishes to her and hope she enjoyed her birthday dump
 
gregario
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh com'on haven't we all been feeling bad and had to speed home to take a dump?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
28-year-old female now internet-famous for how badly she needed to poop?

I was going to say "life ruined," but then I read the rest of the article.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That was odd, even for the home state.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: "It's my birthday," Owings said. "It's my [expletive] birthday."

Telling people it's your birthday when you're older than 12 deserves an immediate beating. "Oh, I can't work, it's my birthday. I have to do something special because it's my birthday." Go fark yourself, you child.


Go look up Patton Oswalt's take on birthdays, I think you'll enjoy it.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A meth smoker who has to poop.  I've had softer bricks thrown at me than what's about to come out her anus.

/former meth smoker...decades ago.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just got diagnosed with Crohn's yesterday so I'm really getting a kick out of all these replies

/poooooop
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: 28-year-old female now internet-famous for how badly she needed to poop?

I was going to say "life ruined," but then I read the rest of the article.


She probably needed to clear out the chocolate chute for the next paying customer.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Enid does have an excuse though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What's brown and sticky?

A stick!

/Got nuthin'. What else can you say about a woman who's asking the arresting cop if she can poop in the police car?
 
Creoena
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Carl probably shouldn't have let Enid drive.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

"Eniiiiiiiiiiiiiiid!"
 
jmswentzel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 288x216]
"Eniiiiiiiiiiiiiiid!"


Consider me satisified
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When you gotta go, you gotta go.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Optimal_Illusion: That was odd, even for the home state.


Oklahoma is like an inland version of Florida. It's even kind of the right proportional shape.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The old "I have to go to the bathroom" ploy.
Pssst- it has never worked and never will.
 
gregscott
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least she's regular.
 
zang
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"and even a school zone"

Last place you'll see a kid these days, but WTF ever, throw the book at poop lady.
 
