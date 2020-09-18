 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   Dental technician found with £1 million in pure cocaine in bags for life told to pay only £6000 in fines. No idea if time-travelling hoverboards were a factor, but I might be mixing up my headlines   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
13
•       •       •

13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly meant for Her Majesty's Government.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many toothaches would that relieve
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro criminals know to keep assets in wife's/kid's names to avoid forfeiture.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still, the TSA is now working at maximum efficiency...
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crime in some cases defintely pays
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"bags for life"?  Maybe capitalize that shiat so your headline makes sense, subby.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: "bags for life"?  Maybe capitalize that shiat so your headline makes sense, subby.


The article says two Bag for Lifewill. WTF is this shiat?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hasn't Britain lost enough dudes to death in their early fifties from all of this cocaine nonsense yet? Give it up already.
 
wantingout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That guy couldn't look any more like a token coke dealer
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What's a bag for life?
 
pravetz8c
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Someone cooperated
 
Salmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Looks like good coke.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i like cocaine
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

