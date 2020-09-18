 Skip to content
(Liverpool Echo)   Man attempts to really screw up family holiday dinners, marries his mother-in-law after breaking up with his wife   (liverpoolecho.co.uk) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*shudder*
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
MILILF
 
gbv23
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Was the wife named Stacy by any chance?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What is with that man's head?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What hentai is this?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So ... now he's his own grandson?
 
Hendawg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Was she married to Bill's dad then Ted's dad?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well that whole article was just a roller coaster of emotions.

akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: MILILF


Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Robinfro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Y'know, if it weren't for the whole MIL thing...she's only 12 years older than him. I've seen worse age gaps.

Now, if he were changing directions on which one he married first, that's the time to really get your dander up because of the whole power dynamic thing.

*stares at Woody Allen*
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
csb/ I was close to doing just that.  MiL was 12 years older than me, ex- was 8 years younger.   I always got along with her family more than with her, and they didn't have much use for her either.    It just struck both of us as weird so it didn't evolve.   Still good friends with her and the family.
 
1funguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Was she hot?

Is anybody even paying attention around here anymore?
Geesh...
 
MrHormel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
BitwiseShift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Œdipus Retch.
 
Lexington Craddock
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought it was supposed to be the other way around.  You divorce your wife and marry your barely legal stepdaughter.  At least that's what I have learned from documentaries.
 
Trik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That was a hard to look at pic.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I know someone who went through the same thing. Wife was 12 years younger than him, and MIL was only 6 or 8 years older. After the marriage imploded it took a couple of years but he and MIL wound up together and they've been that way for a good 25 years already.
 
