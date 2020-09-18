 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Asylum seeking migrants welcomed by nudist natives on nude beach in Britain. Surprisingly they don't hop back in their inflatable boat after seeing fugly British naughty bits   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They had just stripped off when the dinghy-"

Nope, I'm out.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Heard in a foreign voice:  "OMG THAT'S NOT ROAST BEEF!!!!
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why is the Mirror being posted as if its actual content?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The glare was like a beacon, drawing them in like moths to a flame....


/white person
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Some of them were wearing leather jackets, they weren't dressed for the occasion!"

Apparently no one was.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well the locals blended so well with the sand they were basically invisible.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nude people at nude beaches are never the people one would desire to see nude-- in Britain or elsewhere.

They sound like a good idea on paper, but reality disappoints.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They say repeatedly offered them "hot drinks" is that a good or a bad thing?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Well the locals blended so well with the sand they were basically invisible.


Sand? We're talking beaches in England, you'll get pebbles and like it!
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Moon was there?

img.fark.net
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gleeman: UncleDirtNap: Well the locals blended so well with the sand they were basically invisible.

Sand? We're talking beaches in England, you'll get pebbles and like it!


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
evanate
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: They say repeatedly offered them "hot drinks" is that a good or a bad thing?


I think it's a euphemism.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Hollywood!"

/Obscure?
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
when the dinghy, containing ten men and a woman, approached the shore.


Reminds me of the old joke, "A woman went on a trawler with 8 fishermen.  She came back with a big red snapper"
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I remember a similar story several years ago about Syrian refugees in a Canadian city (Toronto, i think) being housed in a hotel before being reallocated to proper housing, whilst a furry convention was going on in the same hotel/conference center at the same time. Thw furries were incredibly friendly and entertaining to the kids (under parental supervision) and the parents said it was the best welcome they could ever have hoped for.

Probably not the same with nudists, though.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.