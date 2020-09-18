 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   Australian stock broker's double life as a drunken bank robber catches up with him decades later   (abc.net.au) divider line
5
    More: Dumbass, Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, Ross McCarty, illegal gambling clubs, alcohol use, Court documents, lunch time, greatest concern, water pistol  
•       •       •

150 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Sep 2020 at 5:30 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His street name was Nerd Kelly.
 
crinz83
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"They were deliberate, intended and motivated by financial gain."

i've always wondered why people rob banks. so it's financial gain, eh?
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
From the 'Related Article' linked at the bottom of TFA:

According to the court documents, when asked what he did with his robbery disguises McCarty explained he would "dump those and just walk back to the office".

"Often I'd be passing as the hold-up squad went the other way," he is quoted as saying.

It's really a pretty good cover. Nobody in the criminal world knew about the robberies so he couldn't be informed on, and the cops weren't looking for a stock broker when they were thinking about suspects.

But I have little doubt the Sydney cops of that era did put serious effort into catching him. They were infamously corrupt in that time and would have been keen to get their cut of the proceeds of the robberies.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

crinz83: "They were deliberate, intended and motivated by financial gain."

i've always wondered why people rob banks. so it's financial gain, eh?


Anymore the motivation is mostly stupidity.  Banks just don't keep enough on hand and accessible to make it worth anyone's while that's not delusional.  Pretty firmly convinced it's largely responsible for bank robbing becoming a "slightly above robbing the local 7-11" criminal activity, and attracting appropriate talent for that level.  So many things that are so much less risky that will bring in a hell of a lot more than that - and a lot smaller sentence should you get caught.

/except in Aus apparently
//3 years and a bit?
///I mean yeah he's stopped that and all but... eligible for parole in a year and some?  FOR BANK ROBBERY??
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
McCarty currently works as a project manager and his boss has offered to re-hire him after any jail term.

His boss knows if he could get away with that for 40 years, he can get away with any manipulation and will never talk. By now he's probably stolen millions through much more official channels.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.