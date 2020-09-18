 Skip to content
(Facebook) Weeners Sally looks VERY happy to see the Carolinas
8
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Seems Sally is going through some conversion therapy. NTTAWWT

I feel bad that I laughed when I clicked the link.

Okay, not really.

Well played subby.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: Seems Sally is going through some conversion therapy. NTTAWWT



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Teabagging the Panhandle is my ZZ Top cover band name
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Seems Sally is going through some conversion therapy. NTTAWWT

I feel bad that I laughed when I clicked the link.

Okay, not really.

Well played subby.


Just throw some serious opiates at it.  It'll be limp and tiny in no time flat.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When you fill those briefs...but for the wrong reasons.

/lawyer speak, of course
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Alabama, the Carolinas' chin
 
