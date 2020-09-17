 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Well I guess that's one way to solve the Social Security dilemma   (npr.org) divider line
9
    More: Sick, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Nursing home, nursing homes, home residents, new COVID-19 infections, new guidance, family organizations, family members  
•       •       •

1331 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Sep 2020 at 8:31 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a GOP dream of long standing. Useless mouths and all that.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: It's a GOP dream of long standing. Useless mouths and all that.


Only the ones who don't/can't vote for them.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's good news. What's the point of living if you can't see your loved ones?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's a more complex issue than a headline can convey. Already, thousands of people have spent their last few months confused and unable to get real contact from their family. Screens are not the same thing, and this is especially true for dementia patients. I'm thinking of my grandmother's last days, and it just would not a tenable situation to tell us that no one can visit. That she must live out the end of her life alone and descending into madness.

Obviously, the problem is that the risk/reward calculation for any one resident may tip towards visitation, but the way a care facility runs means that the risk is borne by all residents. Fast, reliable testing would be able to mitigate this issue.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: That's good news. What's the point of living if you can't see your loved ones?


Clearly, you haven't met my loved ones.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The $255 death benefit from Social Security will bankrupt the country and we'll have to sell all the college students to Russia.
 
sleze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: It's a more complex issue than a headline can convey. Already, thousands of people have spent their last few months confused and unable to get real contact from their family. Screens are not the same thing, and this is especially true for dementia patients. I'm thinking of my grandmother's last days, and it just would not a tenable situation to tell us that no one can visit. That she must live out the end of her life alone and descending into madness.

Obviously, the problem is that the risk/reward calculation for any one resident may tip towards visitation, but the way a care facility runs means that the risk is borne by all residents. Fast, reliable testing would be able to mitigate this issue.


THIS.  My grandmother hasn't been visited by any of her relatives since I saw her in February.  It is extremely lonely.  They are just opening it up so I can see her (without my kids) outside with masks keeping 6 feet away. I am happy they are allowing this risk and she and I understand it completely.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sleze: thurstonxhowell: It's a more complex issue than a headline can convey. Already, thousands of people have spent their last few months confused and unable to get real contact from their family. Screens are not the same thing, and this is especially true for dementia patients. I'm thinking of my grandmother's last days, and it just would not a tenable situation to tell us that no one can visit. That she must live out the end of her life alone and descending into madness.

Obviously, the problem is that the risk/reward calculation for any one resident may tip towards visitation, but the way a care facility runs means that the risk is borne by all residents. Fast, reliable testing would be able to mitigate this issue.

THIS.  My grandmother hasn't been visited by any of her relatives since I saw her in February.  It is extremely lonely.  They are just opening it up so I can see her (without my kids) outside with masks keeping 6 feet away. I am happy they are allowing this risk and she and I understand it completely.


Now, much of fark will assume you are an evil MAGAT who wants to kill your grandmother and old people in order to make Social Security last 2 more months.  From reading the article, it looks like a lot of precautions are being taken, it isn't like they just open the doors and let a bunch of strangers in.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.