(KVOA Tucson)   There, the new one is totally better
    Phoenix City Council  
TwowheelinTim
4 hours ago  
Methinks summitter did not understand the awkwardly written headline.

Still funny though.
 
Abacus9
1 hour ago  
They should be called "Jesus 'Crossfit' Christ Blvd" and "Jared 'Dropcock' Kushner Ave"
 
fusillade762
48 minutes ago  
Way to read the room, guys.
 
berylman
47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Seriously had Robert E. Lee even been to Arizona?
 
fusillade762
43 minutes ago  

berylman: [Fark user image 272x185]Seriously had Robert E. Lee even been to Arizona?


It's like Steve King with a farking Confederate flag on his desk.
 
goatharper
39 minutes ago  

berylman: Seriously had Robert E. Lee even been to Arizona?


It's so cute that people think racist only live in the old Confederacy.

Minnesota firefighter suspended for flying Confederate flag in parade

That's just one quick Google. Pick [any state] + "confederate flag." I dare you.
 
KWess
39 minutes ago  
They're renaming Squaw Peak Drive AND Robert E. Lee St.

Come on...who approved this?
 
Xai
33 minutes ago  
I always think they should be named something that starts with similar sounds, that way people will easily transition - like Squaw Peak Drive could be "Square peg drive" and Robert E. Lee Street could be "Roberta Lee" after the singer from Ohio.

Just a thought.
 
fragMasterFlash
22 minutes ago  
Someone needs to be kicked squaw in the nuts over this.
 
Abacus9
14 minutes ago  

goatharper: berylman: Seriously had Robert E. Lee even been to Arizona?

It's so cute that people think racist only live in the old Confederacy.

Minnesota firefighter suspended for flying Confederate flag in parade

That's just one quick Google. Pick [any state] + "confederate flag." I dare you.


This pisses me off. All of it does, but specifically, in this instance - why do they fly confederate flags out west?

Answer: America is full of racist dispshiats.I live in Michigan, and these assholes live here too (well, maybe not these particular assholes). In the North. We should have put these critters down about 140 years ago or so, but a certain president (the only one in U.S. history buried without honors) sided with assholes.
 
bluewave69
11 minutes ago  
well it's one way to fight back i guess if they push for you to change stuff for political correct reason you just make it worse until they stop. but if your smart you go rogue and don't use something that can be painted as you being racist. just need to get names that are worst that got nothing to do with america. "Mussolini Commemorative Drv" or "Pol Pot Place". got throw them some curve balls. if you want to go less evil name you could always get a 2 street that intersect call one whinny and the other "South jersey Ward" and just put sjw on it.
 
uttertosh
10 minutes ago  

Xai: I always think they should be named something that starts with similar sounds, that way people will easily transition - like Squaw Peak Drive could be "Square peg drive" and Robert E. Lee Street could be "Roberta Lee" after the singer from Ohio.

Just a thought.


This is actually a brilliant idea!
 
