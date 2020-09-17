 Skip to content
Welcome Fark Artists to Fartist Friday. Our contest theme: Celebrate Talk Like A Pirate Day this weekend by creating something pirate-themed like a haiku in pirate-speak, pirate treasure maps, dress up like a pirate, etc, ye scurvy peglegs yarrrr
14 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to Fartist Friday. Our contest theme: Celebrate International Talk Like A Pirate Day this weekend by creating something pirate-themed like a haiku in pirate-speak, a pirate treasure map, dress up like a pirate, etc. Shake a pegleg ya scurvy curs and let's get creative ye scurvy peglegs yarrrr.

Rules:

One (1) entry per post and a total of three (3) individual entries max allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow the theme requirements: Celebrate International Talk Like A Pirate Day this weekend by creating something pirate-themed like a haiku in pirate-speak, a pirate treasure map, dress up like a pirate, etc. Shake a pegleg ya scurvy curs and let's get creative ye scurvy peglegs yarrrr.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Here's my Pirate Haiku sample:

Ahoy, me hearties!
How much do pirates pay for
corn? A buccaneer!

Blimey! Congratulations to last week's contest winner, aeroperf!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entry open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

You're A Towel? You bet your bippy.

How Does Voting Work? Please check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, report it and ask, we'll do our best to turn it on for you. We consider an entry to be voting eligible by default so please mention if you want voting disabled on your post.

Check out past Fartiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag. All skill levels encouraged and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
