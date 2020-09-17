 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Jerry Falwell Jr., did not fall well while drunk   (yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Jerry Falwell, Liberty University, Jerry Falwell, Jr., Jerry Falwell Jr., Jonathan Falwell, Lynchburg, Virginia, president of Liberty University, Thomas Road Baptist Church  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Blood from whatever ???
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
There's going to be a rock bottom and then a rise to the top down the road where he regrets his despicable fall from grace but then expounds on his fantastic recovery and touts how folks should now see  him as a fallen angel that has recovered his wings.

Asshole.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That stupid women shouldn't have called the police.

/sarcasm.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Wanebo: There's going to be a rock bottom and then a rise to the top down the road where he regrets his despicable fall from grace but then expounds on his fantastic recovery and touts how folks should now see  him as a fallen angel that has recovered his wings.

Asshole.


Or he dies.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

optikeye: That stupid women shouldn't have called the police.

/sarcasm.


If you take that back she'll bang you.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Additional reports state Falwell offered to watch his wife go to the hospital instead.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Quite the scene. I assume after several days rest he arose.

"Earlier that morning, around 2:30 a.m., Bedford County dispatchers received a 911 call from Becki Falwell. She described being at church around 11 p.m. and receiving a call from her husband, who said he was bleeding after a fall down the stairs. Finding the doors locked when she got home, she used a chair to break through the back door.

The dispatcher asked whether her husband had been drinking alcohol; Becki Falwell said "yes." When asked if he had been drinking "heavily," she said, "I'm not going to answer that question."  The dispatcher explained that alcohol thins the blood and could account for the excessive bleeding, and restated the question. "The more I tell you the name, the more you're going to understand why we're not talking to you right now," Becki Falwell said. Dispatch logs, obtained by HuffPost via a public records request, state that "He won't let her take him to the hospital as he is stubborn. Caller was not forthcoming."

But medics and emergency responders arrived at the residence later that night. A responder observed lacerations on Jerry Falwell Jr.'s face, including under his left eye, across the bridge of his nose, and above both his right and left eyes.The responder also recorded in a report that Jerry Falwell Jr. said he hit his head on a trash can, and that there was "blood in the area he indicated" as well as "empty alcohol containers." The officer also noted "Jerry had slurred and slowed speach (sic) and would repeat things already asked." "

And something about that timeline seems missing.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

thorpe: optikeye: That stupid women shouldn't have called the police.

/sarcasm.

If you clean her pool she'll bang you.


FTFY
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That dude is every evangelical ever.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude was totally hammered.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't really care
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: There's going to be a rock bottom and then a rise to the top down the road where he regrets his despicable fall from grace but then expounds on his fantastic recovery and touts how folks should now see  him as a fallen angel that has recovered his wings.

Asshole.


Oh, no, he's finished in evangelical circles because he's watched his wife get rammed by the pool boy. They don't care that he got cheated on, they do care because he LIKED it.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A "fall down the stairs"...

Sure, Jan.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he drinking Campari?
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: thorpe: optikeye: That stupid women shouldn't have called the police.

/sarcasm.

If you clean her pool she'll bang you.

FTFY


Let's cut to the chase: She'll bang you.
 
Warrior Kermit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PR stunt?  turn Falwell into a drunk, claim it is a disease that with the help of God he will overcome and in a couple years of being sober, come back with his own TV show fleecing the Jim Baker flock for millions
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thorpe: Quite the scene. I assume after several days rest he arose.

lShe described being at church around 11 p.m. and receiving a call from her husband, who said he was bleeding after a fall down the stairs. Finding the doors locked when she got home, she used a chair to break through the back door.


On a pure speculation, she whacked him with a chair and he fell face first into the glass door. Or she whacked him with the chair and then smashed the door to support her story.
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Wanebo: There's going to be a rock bottom and then a rise to the top down the road where he regrets his despicable fall from grace but then expounds on his fantastic recovery and touts how folks should now see  him as a fallen angel that has recovered his wings.

Asshole.

Or he dies.


We can pray for that can't we?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Warrior Kermit: PR stunt?  turn Falwell into a drunk, claim it is a disease that with the help of God he will overcome and in a couple years of being sober, come back with his own TV show fleecing the Jim Baker flock for millions


Well, the truth is that The Left™ put that alcohol in his home.  Moreover they put it in a spot where he could see it.  It is obviously the fault of The Left.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I fell in a koi pond once after I took a few hits of liquid acid it was pretty funny
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Wanebo: There's going to be a rock bottom and then a rise to the top down the road where he regrets his despicable fall from grace but then expounds on his fantastic recovery and touts how folks should now see  him as a fallen angel that has recovered his wings.

Asshole.


Or his body is discovered in a filthy cheap motel room next to a dead prostitute and enough drugs and alcohol to kill an elephant.

I'm just trying to be optimistic.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looks like living with himself is taking its toll.
 
vernonFL
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You'd drink too if your wife was farking the pool boy.
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I fell in a koi pond once after I took a few hits of liquid acid it was pretty funny


who hasn't wanted to swim with koi while on acid?

They're much prettier than boring dolphins or those pesky elves.
 
jimjays
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Warrior Kermit: PR stunt?  turn Falwell into a drunk, claim it is a disease that with the help of God he will overcome and in a couple years of being sober, come back with his own TV show fleecing the Jim Baker flock for millions


I could see that. And his drinking would be better to fess up to than that his wife beat the mess out him.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
this dude is living the dream
 
NOLAhd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vernonFL: You'd drink too if your wife was farking the pool boy.


Well, I certainly would, but I'm pretty sure banging the pool boy is their "thing".
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The more preachy, holier than thou, and self-righteous one of these evangelical assholes are, the more kinky, corrupt and hypocritical they are behind closed doors.

Every single one of them.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mail Order American Husband: Wanebo: There's going to be a rock bottom and then a rise to the top down the road where he regrets his despicable fall from grace but then expounds on his fantastic recovery and touts how folks should now see  him as a fallen angel that has recovered his wings.

Asshole.

Or his body is discovered in a filthy cheap motel room next to a dead prostitute and enough drugs and alcohol to kill an elephant.

I'm just trying to be optimistic.


I'd prefer his body be found dead in a cheap motel next to the corpses of Don Jr and Jared.

Jerry was watching.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jimjays: Warrior Kermit: PR stunt?  turn Falwell into a drunk, claim it is a disease that with the help of God he will overcome and in a couple years of being sober, come back with his own TV show fleecing the Jim Baker flock for millions

I could see that. And his drinking would be better to fess up to than that his wife beat the mess out him.


Dude, it's much better to sit in the pond and listen to the wise sayings of the catfish. The koi are lightweights.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She (Becki) described being at church around 11 p.m...

No one is at church around 11 p.m.
She was out with her new side piece.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thorpe: Quite the scene. I assume after several days rest he arose.

"Earlier that morning, around 2:30 a.m., Bedford County dispatchers received a 911 call from Becki Falwell. She described being at church around 11 p.m. and receiving a call from her husband, who said he was bleeding after a fall down the stairs. Finding the doors locked when she got home, she used a chair to break through the back door.

The dispatcher asked whether her husband had been drinking alcohol; Becki Falwell said "yes." When asked if he had been drinking "heavily," she said, "I'm not going to answer that question."  The dispatcher explained that alcohol thins the blood and could account for the excessive bleeding, and restated the question. "The more I tell you the name, the more you're going to understand why we're not talking to you right now," Becki Falwell said. Dispatch logs, obtained by HuffPost via a public records request, state that "He won't let her take him to the hospital as he is stubborn. Caller was not forthcoming."

But medics and emergency responders arrived at the residence later that night. A responder observed lacerations on Jerry Falwell Jr.'s face, including under his left eye, across the bridge of his nose, and above both his right and left eyes.The responder also recorded in a report that Jerry Falwell Jr. said he hit his head on a trash can, and that there was "blood in the area he indicated" as well as "empty alcohol containers." The officer also noted "Jerry had slurred and slowed speach (sic) and would repeat things already asked." "

And something about that timeline seems missing.


Yeah.  Like "the truth". She was involved.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You'd drink heavily, too, if you were in your 40s and realised you had no marketable skills and your name was all over the tabloids.

Jerry's got a lot of re-inventing himself to do if he ever wants to work again.  But he does have all those millions.

Now me, I'd take a million or so, sell the mansion and the cars, take the wife and buy a place in the country for a few hundred grand, and live off the interest on my millions until I got my shiat together and decided what I was going to do with the rest of my life. But that's me. I'm sure Jerry will figure it out.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wanebo: There's going to be a rock bottom and then a rise to the top down the road where he regrets his despicable fall from grace but then expounds on his fantastic recovery and touts how folks should now see  him as a fallen angel that has recovered his wings.

Asshole.


he will make hundreds of thousands of dollars selling a book about it. Hallmark will option the movie rights. there will be a spin-off show broadcast on prime time TV. it's only just begun.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Has Jerry considered that maybe Jesus just doesn't like him?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He's got the look of a long time alcoholic who is coming down the stretch to the finish line.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: he will make hundreds of thousands of dollars selling a book about it. Hallmark will option the movie rights. there will be a spin-off show broadcast on prime time TV. it's only just begun.


Kelli Martin will play Becki.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: Has Jerry considered that maybe Jesus just doesn't like him?


Jesus is dead. He had some great ideas though. The best of which was "treat everyone you meet like you'd want to be treated, and don't be a dick"

Amazing how that simple message gets lost on so many people. Forget the religious branding and all the characters, just remember the message and try to do what it says.

// Oh, and "always look on the bright side of life"
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wanebo: There's going to be a rock bottom and then a rise to the top down the road where he regrets his despicable fall from grace but then expounds on his fantastic recovery and touts how folks should now see  him as a fallen angel that has recovered his wings.

Asshole.


Yeah, to be a reborn who has found God, you have to have done something shiatty first.
 
