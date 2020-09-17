 Skip to content
(CBC)   Here's a new way to get into Canada from the US and bypass the quarantine: Be a billionnaire   (cbc.ca) divider line
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's not new.
 
raygundan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bloobeary: That's not new.


Done in one.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I miss going up to Canada. The Chinese food in Richmond, BC is second to none in North America.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If kids can attend school remotely, why can't adults?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But he was a celebrity, in an emergency.

Also, is it snowing in space?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The mistake was in getting caught, obviously
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTFA: Yesterday, a CBC News investigation revealed that Liz Uihlein - the 75-year-old president and CEO of Uline Inc., a Wisconsin-based retailer of shipping, packing and janitorial supplies - flew to Toronto on her private jet Aug. 25 to visit one of the company's facilities in Milton, Ont. Two senior executives joined her on the trip.
Uihlein and her husband are currently the top donors to the Republican Party.

I did not know those things. Somebody 'aint buying Uline products anymore. It's not like I was loyal to them before or anything, but I've bought stuff from them before at work and at home.

Not anymore.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA: Yesterday, a CBC News investigation revealed that Liz Uihlein - the 75-year-old president and CEO of Uline Inc., a Wisconsin-based retailer of shipping, packing and janitorial supplies - flew to Toronto on her private jet Aug. 25 to visit one of the company's facilities in Milton, Ont. Two senior executives joined her on the trip.
Uihlein and her husband are currently the top donors to the Republican Party.

I did not know those things. Somebody 'aint buying Uline products anymore. It's not like I was loyal to them before or anything, but I've bought stuff from them before at work and at home.

Not anymore.


I get the desire to influence decisions by boycotting or to set a moral bar by which you will stand regarding what you consume, but if it's that important to you why don't you do your research before you buy these products instead of getting surprised when they are mentioned in some random article?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A US citizen can obtain an investor visa to just about any country, any time, if they can show that they will invest a million bucks or so in the local economy.   They don't quarantine money and the people that have it.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: mongbiohazard: FTFA: Yesterday, a CBC News investigation revealed that Liz Uihlein - the 75-year-old president and CEO of Uline Inc., a Wisconsin-based retailer of shipping, packing and janitorial supplies - flew to Toronto on her private jet Aug. 25 to visit one of the company's facilities in Milton, Ont. Two senior executives joined her on the trip.
Uihlein and her husband are currently the top donors to the Republican Party.

I did not know those things. Somebody 'aint buying Uline products anymore. It's not like I was loyal to them before or anything, but I've bought stuff from them before at work and at home.

Not anymore.

I get the desire to influence decisions by boycotting or to set a moral bar by which you will stand regarding what you consume, but if it's that important to you why don't you do your research before you buy these products instead of getting surprised when they are mentioned in some random article?


We use a bunch of U-Line packaging/shipping materials at work.  They have a comprehensive selection of boxes, tape, bubble wraps, strapping, etc etc etc.  But for a few years now, there have been culture-war bullshiat "editorials" inserted into their physical catalogs.  Pages that specifically call out California as being a non-American hellscape chock-a-bloc with commies stealing your hard earned money and freedom.  While they merrily mail those same catalogs to customers at California addresses.

I need to tell our Purchasing dept to give U-Line the finger and start buying from local California companies for our boxes and sh*t.  Donating to Trumpy might be the last straw for her.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Je suis shocked.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: johnny_vegas: mongbiohazard: FTFA: Yesterday, a CBC News investigation revealed that Liz Uihlein - the 75-year-old president and CEO of Uline Inc., a Wisconsin-based retailer of shipping, packing and janitorial supplies - flew to Toronto on her private jet Aug. 25 to visit one of the company's facilities in Milton, Ont. Two senior executives joined her on the trip.
Uihlein and her husband are currently the top donors to the Republican Party.

I did not know those things. Somebody 'aint buying Uline products anymore. It's not like I was loyal to them before or anything, but I've bought stuff from them before at work and at home.

Not anymore.

I get the desire to influence decisions by boycotting or to set a moral bar by which you will stand regarding what you consume, but if it's that important to you why don't you do your research before you buy these products instead of getting surprised when they are mentioned in some random article?

We use a bunch of U-Line packaging/shipping materials at work.  They have a comprehensive selection of boxes, tape, bubble wraps, strapping, etc etc etc.  But for a few years now, there have been culture-war bullshiat "editorials" inserted into their physical catalogs.  Pages that specifically call out California as being a non-American hellscape chock-a-bloc with commies stealing your hard earned money and freedom.  While they merrily mail those same catalogs to customers at California addresses.

I need to tell our Purchasing dept to give U-Line the finger and start buying from local California companies for our boxes and sh*t.  Donating to Trumpy might be the last straw for her.


I hope she listens
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

johnny_vegas: mongbiohazard: FTFA: Yesterday, a CBC News investigation revealed that Liz Uihlein - the 75-year-old president and CEO of Uline Inc., a Wisconsin-based retailer of shipping, packing and janitorial supplies - flew to Toronto on her private jet Aug. 25 to visit one of the company's facilities in Milton, Ont. Two senior executives joined her on the trip.
Uihlein and her husband are currently the top donors to the Republican Party.

I did not know those things. Somebody 'aint buying Uline products anymore. It's not like I was loyal to them before or anything, but I've bought stuff from them before at work and at home.

Not anymore.

I get the desire to influence decisions by boycotting or to set a moral bar by which you will stand regarding what you consume, but if it's that important to you why don't you do your research before you buy these products instead of getting surprised when they are mentioned in some random article?


Because if you actually pay attention to it, and you aren't some person who buys the same brand of everything all the time (and still, pretty much even if you are), every damn thing in our lives comes from a huge assortment of different companies. And with different companies in between, or supplying precursor products. And other companies handling marketing, distribution, etc. Your life is floating on a quilt woven from a million fibers of different corporations.

Nobody has time to research them all. Nor does that fact that you haven't dedicated your free time to that and made every shopping trip a hellish nightmare of smartphone googling absolve you of your duty to act according to your conscience once you do find out.

If you'd like to dedicate your life to unpaid research though, more power to you and let me know what you find out.
 
