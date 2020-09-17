 Skip to content
 
Sturgis 2.0
17
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lake of the ozarks hasn't gotten its full of superspreader events in 2020? By all means, knock yourselves out.

Please.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But think of all the meth we'll sell!!
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/plague rats
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh no, won't someone think of the middle aged white trash?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but will Big Dick's be open?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boondock3806: Lake of the ozarks hasn't gotten its full of superspreader events in 2020? By all means, knock yourselves out.

Please.


Cool. A cheap house on lake of the ozarks would be a good grab.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Motorcycle rallies are less about actual motorcycles than to be a peacock dressed like a pirate. And I say that as a 25 year veteran rider. And I mean 25 years of riding daily. And most of the people who show to these things tow their bikes. Pfft, pussies. You deserve COVID, but the rest of us don't.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Time for Libby Sturgis?

DNRTFA
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wouldn't give a shiat, personally, if each & every idiot who decided that they were gonna bump shoulders & get hammered without masks on dropped dead of COVID-19.

The problem is that these assholes will sicken, and possibly kill, otherwise normal, sensible people, because asymptomatic COVID-19 infection is a thing. You don't feel sick - you've just got a bit of a cough and a hangover from your latest biker party, that's all - and suddenly half your mom's neighborhood has it because you gave your family COVID-19, including your mom, who then unknowingly passed it to her mail carrier, who then handed out little bits of your COVID-19 infection to everyone with a friggin' mailbox that day.

Until the novel coronavirus crisis, I really didn't realize just how farking selfish & inconsiderate we were as a culture. We routinely dismiss the concerns of others because "I'VE GOT RIGHTS!" somehow means everyone else's rights aren't as good or important as your own. "MAH FREEDUMBS" apparently means the freedom to ignore the ramifications of your own actions on those around you. I mean, damn.
 
crazydave023
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People just don't care. It's sad that so many will have to die due to ignorance, indifference, and malice. We could get things under control if people could control themselves.

Airwave - People Just Don't Care (Original Mix)
Youtube 8eve2PNCg14
 
DrowningLessons
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Take a survey to read this comment
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I wouldn't give a shiat, personally, if each & every idiot who decided that they were gonna bump shoulders & get hammered without masks on dropped dead of COVID-19.

The problem is that these assholes will sicken, and possibly kill, otherwise normal, sensible people, because asymptomatic COVID-19 infection is a thing. You don't feel sick - you've just got a bit of a cough and a hangover from your latest biker party, that's all - and suddenly half your mom's neighborhood has it because you gave your family COVID-19, including your mom, who then unknowingly passed it to her mail carrier, who then handed out little bits of your COVID-19 infection to everyone with a friggin' mailbox that day.

Until the novel coronavirus crisis, I really didn't realize just how farking selfish & inconsiderate we were as a culture. We routinely dismiss the concerns of others because "I'VE GOT RIGHTS!" somehow means everyone else's rights aren't as good or important as your own. "MAH FREEDUMBS" apparently means the freedom to ignore the ramifications of your own actions on those around you. I mean, damn.


The only move is to isolate yourself from Trumpers.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I know some cases, and a death or two (or more?) were linked to Sturgis but the non-peer reviewed bullshiat paper that linked 250,00 cases that the media ran with was thoroughly debunked.

So will this thing be the next Sturgis Covid event?  I kinda hope so, because Sturgis turned out to be not that big a deal Covid-wise.  States opening bars has been far worse.

Mind ya, some people I know went to Sturgis and i think they're heckn idiots for going, I thought the same when they went on a cruise in March, then ignored the stay at home for 14 days part

/I used to call them friends but they're just too goddam dumb and "Covid socially irresponsible" for me to be friends with
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The fails just keep on coming.
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Damn, COVID-19 has achieved the impossible. It's got millions of dweebs living in their moms' basements paying close attention to motorcycle rallies.
 
