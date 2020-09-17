 Skip to content
(Whiskey Riff)   Hungry or Hangry? Eagle attempts to grab and fly off with 8 y.o. girl   (whiskeyriff.com) divider line
30
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
farking falconry bird mauls little girl -  bird retrieved to glove of the austringer rather than bashed into meat while girl leaves crying and grasping at her facial wounds - nope, not going to Kyrgyzstan, and fark them and fark that
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The girl was in a restricted area.  If anything the bird, which could have killed the girl, just subdued an intruder.
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh yes they will.
If they think they take it then they will try given an opportunity.

This sounds like an investigative attack. Like white sharks.
I don't know exactly what it is but it is small and moving around. Let's have a look see.
 
HempHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: farking falconry bird mauls little girl -  bird retrieved to glove of the austringer rather than bashed into meat while girl leaves crying and grasping at her facial wounds - nope, not going to Kyrgyzstan, and fark them and fark that


Not enough vowels for me to visit that country.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw what she was wearing
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't take that kid to an artillery show.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.ph​p​/Main/KidnappingBirdOfPrey
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bird was out for a good time and it got back to his hotel room....

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look it's a simple matter of weight ratios. There is just no way a 15 pound eagle could carry an 40 pound girl.

Two of them could carry her on a line, held behind the dorsal guiding feathers.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I'm just waiting for QAnon to explain how the eagle was part of a worldwide human trafficking operation.
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golden Eagle Snatches Kid
Youtube Xb0P5t5NQWM
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the Fark Brigade, here to explain how it was the little girl's own fault for looking like a muskrat in a light-coloured background from a bird's-eye view? How little Kzerghixszyann girls should know better than dressing so provHAWKitively so it serves her right, etc. etc.?
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

metric: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Xb0P5t5N​QWM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


A Harpy eagle might have had food for the kids there.

Kind of surprised it got the kid off the ground.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Look it's a simple matter of weight ratios. There is just no way a 15 pound eagle could carry an 40 pound girl.

Two of them could carry her on a line, held behind the dorsal guiding feathers.


Username goes "ping"
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

metric: [YouTube video: Golden Eagle Snatches Kid]


Faker than strip club tits.
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Look it's a simple matter of weight ratios. There is just no way a 15 pound eagle could carry an 40 pound girl.

Two of them could carry her on a line, held behind the dorsal guiding feathers.


Would be different if there was a nearby cliff.
Eagle throws goat off cliff to its death
Youtube -iFOVi0vJGU
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RonRon893: Where's the Fark Brigade, here to explain how it was the little girl's own fault for looking like a muskrat in a light-coloured background from a bird's-eye view? How little Kzerghixszyann girls should know better than dressing so provHAWKitively so it serves her right, etc. etc.?


It was her fault.  She was wandering in a restricted zone.  Well okay, it's more accurately her parent or guardian's fault for allowing her to wander around and enter a restricted zone at an event like this.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omens and pork tents
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Look it's a simple matter of weight ratios. There is just no way a 15 pound eagle could carry an 40 pound girl.

Two of them could carry her on a line, held behind the dorsal guiding feathers.


It's an old theme but it checks out
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An American Golden Eagle would have never done could never do that to a precious, spoiled American child.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Vote Giant Meteor and Pterodactyl in 2020.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: The bird was out for a good time and it got back to his hotel room....

[Fark user image 224x224]

[Fark user image 224x249]


The headline didn't say "horngry."
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well of course, the eagle doesn't technically need to carry off the child, it's just good predator logic to carry it up into a tree where you can dine at your leisure out of reach of competing predators and scavengers.

But if necessary, the eagle could have just killed her there and torn off a few chunks to swallow.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Late Show with David Letterman 0050
Youtube VJ0Rcly55cE
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cool hats.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Well of course, the eagle doesn't technically need to carry off the child, it's just good predator logic to carry it up into a tree where you can dine at your leisure out of reach of competing predators and scavengers.

But if necessary, the eagle could have just killed her there and torn off a few chunks to swallow.


Nah, both the longpigs (story and vid) are too old for a bird to lift.

Bird should find a suckling longpig, not a sitter.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RonRon893: Where's the Fark Brigade, here to explain how it was the little girl's own fault for looking like a muskrat in a light-coloured background from a bird's-eye view? How little Kzerghixszyann girls should know better than dressing so provHAWKitively so it serves her right, etc. etc.?


Here's the fark brigade.

I'm going to farksplain that this is whats to come over the next 30 years.  Humans, but mostly men, have made this place safe for us.  It's not going to last:)
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: metric: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Xb0P5t5N​QWM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

A Harpy eagle might have had food for the kids there.

Kind of surprised it got the kid off the ground.


It didn't. It was fake. I remember seeing an interview or article with the person that made it.
It's also pretty old which is why I can't remember the details.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: An American Golden Eagle would have never done could never do that to a precious, spoiled American child.


[Fark user image image 850x477]
Vote Giant Meteor and Pterodactyl in 2020.


Oh cause jocks should be worshiped?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I recently saw a hugh jass falcon take down a wolf (or fox). Flew in, swooped and grabbed that prey.
As the prey rolled on the ground, the falcon maintained controlled from the top position and kept it pinned until the handler ran up and slit the prey's throat.
At that moment, in the close up, you see that the falcon had one set of talons grabbed near the shoulders, and the other actually had the wolf's mouth grabbed shut.
It was amazing to witness.
 
