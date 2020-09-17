 Skip to content
Renaissance France, fast food, new wine, and what to eat in Canada are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, September 6-12 Baked Catfish Edition
12
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So every now and again I see something that is Not Done and I wonder why. Some things in our culture, especially in the South, have weird rules that everyone follows even though it doesn't make sense. For example, one of the most uncouth things a Southerner can do is to bring storebought potato salad to a potluck dinner. I mean, I don't care if it's the kind with bacon and Greek dressing that I could eat a whole bowlful of by myself, it's just Not Done. If you can't cook at all, you bring napkins and paper plates or something, but you just don't bring something from the Kroger Deli.

One of those things pertains to catfish in the South. Catfish is to be rolled in cornmeal and deep fried at about 375 degrees until it floats, and that's it. If you want to be high-fallutin' about it, you can put some spices in the corn meal, or maybe squeeze a lemon over it, but that's it. There is simply no other way of cooking catfish.

So of course when I wound up with some on sale at the meat counter, I decided I had to bake it.

Zatarans seasoning, fine ground corn meal, and some spray-on oil, and so much less mess and it's fantastic.

Anyway, take the Quiz, and come back and tell us if there's something you like to cook in an unusual way.

Winners and Easiest/Hardest from last week are in the NotNewsletter.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bababa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay, I'm in the top ten!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You'd think that somebody who spends more time on Fark.com than he ever did at work would be good at doing the Fark Quiz, but Hell, it's the Easy Version for me.

I should try the Hard Quiz, though, because I'm Brantgoose:  it might be easier than the Easy Quiz because I'm Brantgoose.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's the way with most things in life:  it's the easy stuff that trips me up. Things other people find hard are usually a cynch, it's day to day living that I can't handle.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not bad, not bad.
 
