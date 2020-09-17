 Skip to content
(CNN)   Court order forbidding ending Census count early has been extended. If it lasts more than 4 hours, see a doctor   (cnn.com) divider line
8
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If it lasts more than four hours I'm calling your wife again.

/badadum
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is the level of stupid that produces shiat like 200,000 Covid19 deaths and the B737-Max...
 
Decorus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
God works in mysterious ways.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The administration says it believes the documents include several categories of privileged information

Translation: "Stuff that makes us look bad"
 
fusillade762
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mathematical modeling finds California, Ohio or Idaho could gain seats at the expense of Florida and Montana, the analysis said.

Well wouldn't that be a damn shame.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nationwide, 66% of households have responded to the survey, and Census Bureau employees have either counted or stopped visiting another 27 percent of households.

Anytime I hear a percentage statistic like 66% or two/thirds or anything in the 90%+ range I tend to get a little suspicious of the data. Anyone got Wilbur Ross on speed dial?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fusillade762: The administration says it believes the documents include several categories of privileged information

Translation: "Stuff that makes us look bad"


That was the exact same damn excuse Mnuchin was using earlier about who or what businesses exactly was receiving the trillion dollar bailout funds. It's classified...not it's not. It's confidential....nope that either.
Grand theft at the highest level in human history
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If people don't want to be counted we should honor their wishes.
 
