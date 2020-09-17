 Skip to content
(CBS Sacramento)   Lawsuit: Man spills hot Starbucks tea on balls, can no longer play the piano   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm so scared
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet they misspelled his name on the cup too.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: I bet they misspelled his name on the cup too.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This reminds me of the story years ago about the woman who spilled coffee on herself at I think a McDonald's drive through. Everyone laughed at her but coffee shouldn't be so hot that you get third degree burns.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: This reminds me of the story years ago about the woman who spilled coffee on herself at I think a McDonald's drive through. Everyone laughed at her but coffee shouldn't be so hot that you get third degree burns.


Of course not, that's for wimps.  Real badasses drink plasma core coffee.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he can't play the piano, how is he going to play with his organ?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Full Bodied" Latte, I'm guessing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I am an extremely lucky person. When I was a young kid I went running through the dining room to the kitchen just as my mom was coming out with a very large pot of freshly made coffee on a tray. I crashed right into her and the pot tipped over and most of the contents went onto my shoulder and part of my bag. All I wound up with was a really big blister and no lasting damage. Granted, as soon as the coffee hit me I turned around and ran straight upstairs to the bathroom, jumped in the tub, turned the cold water on, and put my shoulder underneath so that might have had something to do with it. I did not even need to go to the ER or see a Doctor. So it boggles my mind that people can get third degree burns from having tea spilled on them. Oh, I know it is possible, but sometimes my personal experience just makes me go, "what?"
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the tea still boiling? Why was it on a window sill?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doglover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I burned myself. No one I could sue. No one with money, anyway.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: I guess I am an extremely lucky person. When I was a young kid I went running through the dining room to the kitchen just as my mom was coming out with a very large pot of freshly made coffee on a tray. I crashed right into her and the pot tipped over and most of the contents went onto my shoulder and part of my bag. All I wound up with was a really big blister and no lasting damage. Granted, as soon as the coffee hit me I turned around and ran straight upstairs to the bathroom, jumped in the tub, turned the cold water on, and put my shoulder underneath so that might have had something to do with it. I did not even need to go to the ER or see a Doctor. So it boggles my mind that people can get third degree burns from having tea spilled on them. Oh, I know it is possible, but sometimes my personal experience just makes me go, "what?"


A scald is no joke. That's why boiling oil attacks were barred by the pope!
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Help me Dr Zaius!
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: This reminds me of the story years ago about the woman who spilled coffee on herself at I think a McDonald's drive through. Everyone laughed at her but coffee shouldn't be so hot that you get third degree burns.


You would be surprised at how easy it is to get a third degree burn. According to the American Burn Association you can get a third degree burn by a 1 second exposure to liquid that is 155 degrees Fahrenheit/68 degrees Celsius.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: This reminds me of the story years ago about the woman who spilled coffee on herself at I think a McDonald's drive through. Everyone laughed at her but coffee shouldn't be so hot that you get third degree burns.


Apparently that case is pretty awful.  People mocked it but the coffee was so hot the woman needed skin grafts, if I'm not mistaken.  Also McDonald's knew it was too hot but kept the coffee that temperature anyway. They had previous issues with it. But the case was mocked in the media as a frivolous lawsuit.  I've seen the photos from the burns the woman endured. McDonald's should have been forced to pay more.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: Mugato: This reminds me of the story years ago about the woman who spilled coffee on herself at I think a McDonald's drive through. Everyone laughed at her but coffee shouldn't be so hot that you get third degree burns.

Apparently that case is pretty awful.  People mocked it but the coffee was so hot the woman needed skin grafts, if I'm not mistaken.  Also McDonald's knew it was too hot but kept the coffee that temperature anyway. They had previous issues with it. But the case was mocked in the media as a frivolous lawsuit.  I've seen the photos from the burns the woman endured. McDonald's should have been forced to pay more.


McDonald's absolutely knew. But they also knew if they kept coffee extremely hot, they could save money because hotter coffee stays fresh longer. They practically had a fund set aside as this was nowhere near their first lawsuit over the coffee. She only wanted help paying medical bills but once the facts came out, the jury awarded her the large sum.

I know there is at least a podcast or two about it. Interesting story because it became a right wing cause for tort reform and insulating corporate malfeasance
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: I guess I am an extremely lucky person. When I was a young kid I went running through the dining room to the kitchen just as my mom was coming out with a very large pot of freshly made coffee on a tray. I crashed right into her and the pot tipped over and most of the contents went onto my shoulder and part of my bag. All I wound up with was a really big blister and no lasting damage. Granted, as soon as the coffee hit me I turned around and ran straight upstairs to the bathroom, jumped in the tub, turned the cold water on, and put my shoulder underneath so that might have had something to do with it. I did not even need to go to the ER or see a Doctor. So it boggles my mind that people can get third degree burns from having tea spilled on them. Oh, I know it is possible, but sometimes my personal experience just makes me go, "what?"


Yeah, uhm, genital skin is a weeeee bit more sensative and becomes moreso as you age.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Was the tea still boiling? Why was it on a window sill?


It was probably a drive-thru.

They usually brew tea there using a 190° hot water tap, from what I remember. Maybe he was wearing thin pants, but lower temperatures can cause burns.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mock26: onto my shoulder and part of my bag


glad your ball bag is ok
 
Iggie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: McDonald's absolutely knew. But they also knew if they kept coffee extremely hot, they could save money because hotter coffee stays fresh longer.


I remember reading at the time, that they kept the coffee stored on the burners that hot because the higher temperature, (190F, iirc), hid the taste of the cheap beans they were buying.
 
chewielouie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mock26: I guess I am an extremely lucky person. When I was a young kid I went running through the dining room to the kitchen just as my mom was coming out with a very large pot of freshly made coffee on a tray. I crashed right into her and the pot tipped over and most of the contents went onto my shoulder and part of my bag. All I wound up with was a really big blister and no lasting damage. Granted, as soon as the coffee hit me I turned around and ran straight upstairs to the bathroom, jumped in the tub, turned the cold water on, and put my shoulder underneath so that might have had something to do with it. I did not even need to go to the ER or see a Doctor. So it boggles my mind that people can get third degree burns from having tea spilled on them. Oh, I know it is possible, but sometimes my personal experience just makes me go, "what?"


If only Starbucks had a bathtub he could jump into.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Iggie: Peter von Nostrand: McDonald's absolutely knew. But they also knew if they kept coffee extremely hot, they could save money because hotter coffee stays fresh longer.

I remember reading at the time, that they kept the coffee stored on the burners that hot because the higher temperature, (190F, iirc), hid the taste of the cheap beans they were buying.


Could be, what I've read and a podcast discussed that they'd figured out they could save x millions with the hot coffee. Hiding crappy beans could be possible as well
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sing us a song, you're the Starbucks man.
Sing us a song tonight...
'Cause we're all in the mood for an injury,
and you got us feelin' uptight.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But can he sing castrado now?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is why I started wearing pants when I go to Starbucks.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mock26: I guess I am an extremely lucky person. When I was a young kid I went running through the dining room to the kitchen just as my mom was coming out with a very large pot of freshly made coffee on a tray. I crashed right into her and the pot tipped over and most of the contents went onto my shoulder and part of my bag. All I wound up with was a really big blister and no lasting damage. Granted, as soon as the coffee hit me I turned around and ran straight upstairs to the bathroom, jumped in the tub, turned the cold water on, and put my shoulder underneath so that might have had something to do with it. I did not even need to go to the ER or see a Doctor. So it boggles my mind that people can get third degree burns from having tea spilled on them. Oh, I know it is possible, but sometimes my personal experience just makes me go, "what?"



Clearly the upstairs bathroom tub and/or a bag of ice are immediately available in your car 10 miles away from home.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Mugato: This reminds me of the story years ago about the woman who spilled coffee on herself at I think a McDonald's drive through. Everyone laughed at her but coffee shouldn't be so hot that you get third degree burns.

Apparently that case is pretty awful.  People mocked it but the coffee was so hot the woman needed skin grafts, if I'm not mistaken.  Also McDonald's knew it was too hot but kept the coffee that temperature anyway. They had previous issues with it. But the case was mocked in the media as a frivolous lawsuit.  I've seen the photos from the burns the woman endured. McDonald's should have been forced to pay more.


Her labia fused together.

Her meat curtains.... became one. That's how farking hot it was.

Mcdonalds could've walked away with only paying 20 grand, but decided to fight it despite internal documents from their own QA people saying it was too hot, existing fines for their coffee being too hot, and having to pay out hundreds of thousands in other lawsuits for the exact same thing.  Not too mention that their excuse was that it was for people who come through the drive thru even though their own internal polling showed that most people tried to drink it right away no matter what, and they served the exact same coffee to the people who were dining in.  Also, something like 70% of the coffees ordered at the time were dine in too.  So the court didn't buy the "we're doing it for 30% of the customers who drink it later due to them driving even though our own studies that have been around for years state otherwise."

Even the website that was created mocking her by aggregating frivolous lawsuits under her name ran a retraction and apology once facts came out in case....

And the site was run by lawyers.

Everything people thought they knew was from the media, the same media that accepted millions upon millions of dollars from McDonald's each year for running their ads.

Irony being the same people who tout how bad the media is are the same people that will use this case about how nobody takes personal responsibility for their OWN actions anymore.  Despite the court finding her 20% liable for her own actions and knocking 20% off the final verdict.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: 4seasons85!: Mugato: This reminds me of the story years ago about the woman who spilled coffee on herself at I think a McDonald's drive through. Everyone laughed at her but coffee shouldn't be so hot that you get third degree burns.

Apparently that case is pretty awful.  People mocked it but the coffee was so hot the woman needed skin grafts, if I'm not mistaken.  Also McDonald's knew it was too hot but kept the coffee that temperature anyway. They had previous issues with it. But the case was mocked in the media as a frivolous lawsuit.  I've seen the photos from the burns the woman endured. McDonald's should have been forced to pay more.

McDonald's absolutely knew. But they also knew if they kept coffee extremely hot, they could save money because hotter coffee stays fresh longer. They practically had a fund set aside as this was nowhere near their first lawsuit over the coffee. She only wanted help paying medical bills but once the facts came out, the jury awarded her the large sum.

I know there is at least a podcast or two about it. Interesting story because it became a right wing cause for tort reform and insulating corporate malfeasance


Good doc on that case and the push for tort reform is Hot Coffee.
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
