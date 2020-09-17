 Skip to content
(WGAL 8)   That $1 million bail on 7 Lancaster PA protestors sure didn't last long. "It now is obvious to everybody that the $1 million bail that was set was not to serve justice but was set to punish,"   (wgal.com) divider line
    Lancaster, Lancaster County judge, Lancaster Stands Up, fatal police shooting of Ricardo Munoz  
posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2020 at 10:51 PM



Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The only way to make the bail system equal to all, is to deny it to all.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Remember, saying "stand your ground" is terrorism and assault against peace officers.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being shot to death isn't punishment?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The judge who set it originally:

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grotesque overreach and abuse of power. Disbar those involved, put a lien on their property, auction off their goods, and give the proceeds to those needing redress. Farking ridiculous.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they did have to spend time in jail. So the original judge got what they wanted. And the judge will never be punished.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Grotesque overreach and abuse of power. Disbar those involved, put a lien on their property, auction off their goods, and give the proceeds to those needing redress. Farking ridiculous.


Totes radical
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stand your ground" and shoot people with a firearm? Okay, no problem.

Say "stand your ground" to unarmed people with a bullhorn? ONE MILLION DOLLARS!
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Starting a trendy riot didn't work out so well there I guess.  Tough to protest a guy shot while trying to kill a cop with a big ass knife.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Grotesque overreach and abuse of power. Disbar those involved, put a lien on their property, auction off their goods, and give the proceeds to those needing redress. Farking ridiculous.


I'd also suggest burning the place down, but apparently that gets you arrested and jailed without trial against a $1m bond...
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ric Romero is on the case!

Alien Robot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

untoldforce: "Stand your ground" and shoot people with a firearm? Okay, no problem.

Say "stand your ground" to unarmed people with a bullhorn? ONE MILLION DOLLARS!


What do you mean, "OK, No problem"? Kyle Rittenhouse is sitting in jail under a $2 million bail.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: But they did have to spend time in jail. So the original judge got what they wanted. And the judge will never be punished.


It is hard to punish or even remove judges in many places. There are many that have the low level ones, like the one who set this bail, that are elected, so they are politicized. The more important problem is that the DA, an elected position everywhere in the US, pushed for this bail and was OK with it when they got it. The DA being able to choose to charge people is supposed to be a check on the police so they can't just arrest anybody, but the courts assuming that all police testimony is always true and the DA being entirely focused on 100% win rates and being reliant on the police providing them with testimony in almost all cases, that check does not exist.

Here is an Idea for some police/criminal justice reform: the DA needs a way to sanction police that refuse to cooperate with their office. Like being able to revoke their commission if they keep refusing to testify/perjure/interfere with the DA's office. Removing qualified immunity while passing a law to require prosecution for felonies officers may have committed and recommending the max sentence if convicted (state level of federal oversight for DA offices to catch racism and looking out for throwing the case) would be another.

I am not saying these are good or workable ideas, I am just throwing them out there and asking for better ones.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why, is there systematic corruption and abuse in the legal system in the United States or something?
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Starting a trendy riot didn't work out so well there I guess.  Tough to protest a guy shot while trying to kill a cop with a big ass knife.


It isn't hard to keep a person with a knife out of measure while you draw or use one with a better measure and disabling enough to make them drop or be neutralized enough for you to easily avoid their attacks. This whole thing just highlights the real problem with police: they are trained wrong. That training is paid for by local government, so if it promotes racism, that is a problem, but the whole 'KILL or be KILLED' training and other militarization training are definitely not working to reduce crime and causing some of the problems. The lack of local, federal or, (many times) enforced state standards and oversight in policing are another.

\this won't get fixed at the local level
\\we need some form of national level, including looking at the federal agents and officers
 
dforkus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: Marshmallow Jones: Starting a trendy riot didn't work out so well there I guess.  Tough to protest a guy shot while trying to kill a cop with a big ass knife.

It isn't hard to keep a person with a knife out of measure while you draw or use one with a better measure and disabling enough to make them drop or be neutralized enough for you to easily avoid their attacks. This whole thing just highlights the real problem with police: they are trained wrong. That training is paid for by local government, so if it promotes racism, that is a problem, but the whole 'KILL or be KILLED' training and other militarization training are definitely not working to reduce crime and causing some of the problems. The lack of local, federal or, (many times) enforced state standards and oversight in policing are another.

\this won't get fixed at the local level
\\we need some form of national level, including looking at the federal agents and officers


"while you draw or use one with a better measure"- what in God's name are you blathering about...

I know you totes learned some knife disarm at the dojo, but real world experience has taught that manics with biatch knives are dangerous and if they are running at you with the knife above their head the best recourse is to shoot them
 
meanmutton
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: The only way to make the bail system equal to all, is to deny it to all.


...what?
 
