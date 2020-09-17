 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   A pastor in Idaho called himself a "no-masker" during a service and repeatedly questioned the veracity of coronavirus case reporting. You know what happened next   (cnn.com) divider line
46
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
HempHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Virgin birth, tots the truth.

Masks prevent COVID-19?  Skeptical Squirrel.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He solicited a cop in a rest area off I-90?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wait, he's in the ICU?  What little faith you have, pastor
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well... bye
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ventilators are acceptable, just no masks.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I feel like these assholes should be treated like the people that stay home during a hurricane. At some point, the officials say "If you've stayed behind, we cannot help you until the storm has cleared."

Don't offer help to the assholes until the virus has cleared.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ICU...good, it's no fun when they die.  It's better that they have a long hospital stay preferably get stuck on a vent and hopefully have long term damage and never fully recover.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hear Idaho has a lot of potatoes..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
God will take care of him.

I mean, God sent him masks, and scientists, and a pandemic response team under the CDC stationed in China specifically designed to nip this sort of thing in the hud, along with a national response team that has repeatedly warned against large indoor gatherings.

But in addition to all that, magical sky wizard will wave his noodly appendage and make the virus go away because Jesus and America and anti abortion and guns and evil liberals.

I'm farking exhausted.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And God said, "You're wrong, farkhead."
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Van Noy said while he doesn't mind if other people wear masks, he didn't "want to be told" he needed to wear a mask."

You don't want to be told? Are you f*cking 8 years old? I don't like being told that I can't strangle you but I follow the rules of polite society.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A biological terrorist dies of the disease he spread. Yeah, I do hope he dies. Fark these people.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
maN, The aMOunt oF frOThINg aT THe MoUtH HatRed ThAT THe leFT SpeWS IN a DaILy bASIS Is DoWnrIghT ScaRY.
it USed To BE WE cOuLd JUST dISAGrEe with PeopLE PoliTICAlLy.  not anYMORE.  nOw (THE LefT EspeciALLy) MakES iT PerSoNAl.
dIsAgReE wITH my poliTICS?  i'll CritIcIzE, YoUR lOoKs, yOuR iNTelLIgence, even yOUR veRY huMaNiTy (CREatED in a lab).  THIS is EXacTlY HoW YOU END UP WIth gEnocIDEs anD HOLOcaUsts:DEMOnIzINg AnD dEHumaNizINg ppl. sTop NORmaLIzinG it.  STOp thiNKiNG It's oK.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DoctorCal: maN, The aMOunt oF frOThINg aT THe MoUtH HatRed ThAT THe leFT SpeWS IN a DaILy bASIS Is DoWnrIghT ScaRY.
it USed To BE WE cOuLd JUST dISAGrEe with PeopLE PoliTICAlLy.  not anYMORE.  nOw (THE LefT EspeciALLy) MakES iT PerSoNAl.
dIsAgReE wITH my poliTICS?  i'll CritIcIzE, YoUR lOoKs, yOuR iNTelLIgence, even yOUR veRY huMaNiTy (CREatED in a lab).  THIS is EXacTlY HoW YOU END UP WIth gEnocIDEs anD HOLOcaUsts:DEMOnIzINg AnD dEHumaNizINg ppl. sTop NORmaLIzinG it.  STOp thiNKiNG It's oK.


I didn't know you could convey having a stroke on a message board.
 
corq [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"It's in God hands now."
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: DoctorCal: maN, The aMOunt oF frOThINg aT THe MoUtH HatRed ThAT THe leFT SpeWS IN a DaILy bASIS Is DoWnrIghT ScaRY.
it USed To BE WE cOuLd JUST dISAGrEe with PeopLE PoliTICAlLy.  not anYMORE.  nOw (THE LefT EspeciALLy) MakES iT PerSoNAl.
dIsAgReE wITH my poliTICS?  i'll CritIcIzE, YoUR lOoKs, yOuR iNTelLIgence, even yOUR veRY huMaNiTy (CREatED in a lab).  THIS is EXacTlY HoW YOU END UP WIth gEnocIDEs anD HOLOcaUsts:DEMOnIzINg AnD dEHumaNizINg ppl. sTop NORmaLIzinG it.  STOp thiNKiNG It's oK.

I didn't know you could convey having a stroke on a message board.


Grizzlybob Pouchpants
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

corq: "It's in God hands now."


I suggest God wear gloves.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope Paul Van Noy dies, and painfully. He has likely caused one or more deaths directly, and did so using lies.

Actual Christianity (a theoretical construct) literally requires that he take care of his flock. Bullshiat Christianity-Brand Religious Product™ allows people to die to keep the money rolling in.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the Church's website:  God will deliver us, direct us, change us, and mature us. Let Him do the clean up. Trust Him, surrender to His leadership and give Him all the glory.))

Seems like they're not listening to God nor are they paying attention as he directs them to masks and other means to avoid catching this virus.

I guess this pastor is just going to sit back and let God do the clean up of removing people who refuse to accept the help that God's continually placed in their paths.  These folks and their stupidity never ceases to amaze me.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: Mugato: DoctorCal: maN, The aMOunt oF frOThINg aT THe MoUtH HatRed ThAT THe leFT SpeWS IN a DaILy bASIS Is DoWnrIghT ScaRY.
it USed To BE WE cOuLd JUST dISAGrEe with PeopLE PoliTICAlLy.  not anYMORE.  nOw (THE LefT EspeciALLy) MakES iT PerSoNAl.
dIsAgReE wITH my poliTICS?  i'll CritIcIzE, YoUR lOoKs, yOuR iNTelLIgence, even yOUR veRY huMaNiTy (CREatED in a lab).  THIS is EXacTlY HoW YOU END UP WIth gEnocIDEs anD HOLOcaUsts:DEMOnIzINg AnD dEHumaNizINg ppl. sTop NORmaLIzinG it.  STOp thiNKiNG It's oK.

I didn't know you could convey having a stroke on a message board.

Grizzlybob Pouchpants


That's the name of my emo country band. Wtf?
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They will never stop grifting, no matter what.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope his illness is long, painful, degrading, and leaves him with long-term disabilities
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lightning bolt?

/Smitin' time
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tree of liberty must be watered with the phlegm of idiots.
 
princhester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: maN, The aMOunt oF frOThINg aT THe MoUtH HatRed ThAT THe leFT SpeWS IN a DaILy bASIS Is DoWnrIghT ScaRY.
it USed To BE WE cOuLd JUST dISAGrEe with PeopLE PoliTICAlLy.  not anYMORE.  nOw (THE LefT EspeciALLy) MakES iT PerSoNAl.
dIsAgReE wITH my poliTICS?  i'll CritIcIzE, YoUR lOoKs, yOuR iNTelLIgence, even yOUR veRY huMaNiTy (CREatED in a lab).  THIS is EXacTlY HoW YOU END UP WIth gEnocIDEs anD HOLOcaUsts:DEMOnIzINg AnD dEHumaNizINg ppl. sTop NORmaLIzinG it.  STOp thiNKiNG It's oK.


Ow reading that hurts.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This statement,how christian of him not to care about the surrounding community as well.

FTA:

He also said he wouldn't comply if the city ordered him to halt in-person services,
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

anuran: Hope his illness is long, painful, degrading, and leaves him with long-term disabilities


A gigantic hospital bill would be nice icing.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pacific Northwest newspaper the Spokesman-Review reported that the event with Kirk and McCoy will be held in-person.

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dennysgod: ICU...good, it's no fun when they die.  It's better that they have a long hospital stay preferably get stuck on a vent and hopefully have long term damage and never fully recover.


The problem is as a non-taxpaying individual I bet he gets to live off the evil socialist dollars he rails against.

So we as taxpayers get to pick up his tab for being an idiot.
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dkulprit: dennysgod: ICU...good, it's no fun when they die.  It's better that they have a long hospital stay preferably get stuck on a vent and hopefully have long term damage and never fully recover.

The problem is as a non-taxpaying individual I bet he gets to live off the evil socialist dollars he rails against.

So we as taxpayers get to pick up his tab for being an idiot.


Why wouldn't he pay taxes? Preachers have to pay income tax.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Brosephus: From the Church's website:  God will deliver us, direct us, change us, and mature us. Let Him do the clean up. Trust Him, surrender to His leadership and give Him all the glory.))

Seems like they're not listening to God nor are they paying attention as he directs them to masks and other means to avoid catching this virus.

I guess this pastor is just going to sit back and let God do the clean up of removing people who refuse to accept the help that God's continually placed in their paths.  These folks and their stupidity never ceases to amaze me.


it's funny how they hand wave science with "well God created us, so he created science, so it's still god."

But then when scientists are like: "please, omg farking please wear a mask."

"Science is the DEBIL, nobody will ask me to have a very minor inconvenience to my life that holds up my end of the bargain in the social contract."

Appeals to authority at it's finest.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mugato: He fixes the cable?


Don't be fatuous, Mugato.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm sure he has a healthcare plan to cover his ICU stay...

Throw his ass out and let his god heal him
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wheel him into his church Sunday and invite everyone to lay hands upon him and pray for his recovery.
Then lock the doors for the next two weeks to let nature take it's course.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mugato: DoctorCal: maN, The aMOunt oF frOThINg aT THe MoUtH HatRed ThAT THe leFT SpeWS IN a DaILy bASIS Is DoWnrIghT ScaRY.
it USed To BE WE cOuLd JUST dISAGrEe with PeopLE PoliTICAlLy.  not anYMORE.  nOw (THE LefT EspeciALLy) MakES iT PerSoNAl.
dIsAgReE wITH my poliTICS?  i'll CritIcIzE, YoUR lOoKs, yOuR iNTelLIgence, even yOUR veRY huMaNiTy (CREatED in a lab).  THIS is EXacTlY HoW YOU END UP WIth gEnocIDEs anD HOLOcaUsts:DEMOnIzINg AnD dEHumaNizINg ppl. sTop NORmaLIzinG it.  STOp thiNKiNG It's oK.

I didn't know you could convey having a stroke on a message board.


a artist dabbling in a select medium. it's white yet pumpernickel.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And after this he'll still expect people to listen to him as a voice of authority.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's not like he has to pay the ICU bill.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mugato: He fixes the cable?


What does god need with cable?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

paulleah: dkulprit: dennysgod: ICU...good, it's no fun when they die.  It's better that they have a long hospital stay preferably get stuck on a vent and hopefully have long term damage and never fully recover.

The problem is as a non-taxpaying individual I bet he gets to live off the evil socialist dollars he rails against.

So we as taxpayers get to pick up his tab for being an idiot.

Why wouldn't he pay taxes? Preachers have to pay income tax.


clergy can actually opt out of both!

I was talking about his type specifically though megachurch, televangelist types, always just seem to be so poor... for some reason.

The type that are so poor that they can't buy food but has his... I mean the church's limo that only he and his wife can use, pick up food that the congregation (who the majority live under poverty line) made for him.

So that's what I'm talking about.  This guy has the prosperity gospel type written all over him.  Personally poor but somehow has private planes and high end cars to drive.
 
