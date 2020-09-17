 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Like quoting "Top Gun"? Well, if you do it while enrolled Navy topgun school, you'll face a $5 fine per offense   (businessinsider.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's funny
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, good thing I didn't see this piece of jingoistic claptrap (my review comes is just from the commercials).
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Join the army and say "10-4" during radio training.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't believe people don't know this by now, It's literally been a rule there for 30+ years. And it's mentioned anytime someone writes about the school.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
....maybe I should rethink my plan to show up to dentistry school riding a motorcycle while singing.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate it when it does that
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: So, good thing I didn't see this piece of jingoistic claptrap


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they play beach volleyball in their flight jackets? Sounds hawt.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you get for buzzing the tower?

(I'm almost certain its 'kicked out' - Chris Hatfield went there and if top pilots are anything like he is they are very smart but also not into screwing around what so ever...)
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the pilots allowed to play sand volleyball shirtless though?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They probably spend the money collected on pizza and beer.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: Are the pilots allowed to play sand volleyball shirtless though?


Allowed? I hear it's mandatory.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: Are the pilots allowed to play sand volleyball shirtless though?


They moved out of Miramar to some podunk Congress critter district.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a cheesy film, but that cheesy film inspired a LOT of people to join the military and fly..
As much money as it made, it was probably worth 10 times that amount in recruiting for the
military...
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat. It's the Navy. Nobody gets fined for saying "take me to bed or lose me forever".

/3000 sailors go out
//1500 couples come back
///Interservice rivalries are fun
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they seem to have lost that loving feeling
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
"...because the pilots that attend the school are at the top of their game, so no one is allowed to make a joke out of the school by referencing the movie.." Said a retired Navy commander named Snodgrass.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Ghosting in pottery class, either...
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No rules against quoting Archer though.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Referencing it once will get you fined.

Referencing it five times will put you in the danger zone.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregoryD: I can't believe people don't know this by now, It's literally been a rule there for 30+ years. And it's mentioned anytime someone writes about the school.


Why would anyone that's not a fighter pilot know this?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howling is still okay, isn't it?

Fark user imageView Full Size

/This picture is called "Sweaty Slider"
//This movie colored Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen's entire life
///Three
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is his name "Bus"?   I read that damned article twice hunting for that answer.

/ never saw the movie and never had an interest in flying, crappy eyes killed any hopes when i was a kid anywho.
 
theFword
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quentin Tarantino disapointed.
https://youtu.be/ZF1LXL6OOsM
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: No Ghosting in pottery class, either...
[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 397x312]


Don't even hum the beginning of that song.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds more like that school is going on a wild angry-water-fowl chase.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have the need. The need for ... shaving cream.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They probably spend the money collected on pizza and beer.


My job had a swear jar and used it for "picnics."  Or kegs for the picnic, call it what you will.  25 cents per curse.

When they announced it and told us what they'd spend the money on at least 90% of the room started cursing, mostly FARK YEAH!

It didn't last long and the funds contributed towards a pizza party at work.  Lame, but pizza.  FARK YEAH.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PaulRB: (my review comes is just from the commercials).


You must really like commercials.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"There's a reason why the actual TOPGUN instructors consulting on the movie insisted on this scene being included: it accurately reflected real combat," Snodgrass wrote.

...and yet the movie still managed to fark up quite a bit of the aerial scenes, for the sake of plot and excitement, I guess.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GregoryD: I can't believe people don't know this by now, It's literally been a rule there for 30+ years. And it's mentioned anytime someone writes about the school.


Different people have different interests, mines do not lead to hear or read about the Topgun school that often, heck I do not think I encountered the subject five times since seeing the movie, and at least one of those must have been while the movie was in theaters. I did see it twice back then, in a movie theater and in a drive-in.

One of my interests is planes, but it does not extend to the people who fly them except for maybe a few famous pilots, most of whom predate Topgun or never attended as far as I know.
 
powhound
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GregoryD: I can't believe people don't know this by now, It's literally been a rule there for 30+ years. And it's mentioned anytime someone writes about the school.


How would I know this? There wasn't a line in the movie about it!!
 
Almea Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Where do they land (get it, land?) on homoerotic beach volleyball games?
This is extremely important.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: [i.imgur.com image 728x408] [View Full Size image _x_]


Tom Cruise was inverted?

Was he top or bottom?

🤔
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: DOCTORD000M: [i.imgur.com image 728x408] [View Full Size image _x_]

Tom Cruise was inverted?

Was he top or bottom?

🤔


Tom's 5'4" - he's a power bottom
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do any cubicle offices forbid Office Space quotes?
Does the White House forbid Idiocracy quotes?
 
Grizmund [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How much would a one man reenactment of the entire movie cost me.
 
