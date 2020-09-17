 Skip to content
(KOMU Columbia)   Drunk is no way to go through a pandemic   (komu.com) divider line
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Says who!?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What about half your country burning to the ground? And half the remainder drowning in hurricanes? And half of your country's political infrastructure actively trying to destroy itself, but even more strenuously trying to destroy YOU?

We're not wanting for emergencies.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You're on the wrong website for those claims, subby.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like Subby lost the Fark vote.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will ponder that over my gin and tonic.
 
the_colors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have actually cut way back on my drinking since March. Turns out I like sitting at a calm bar with a book and a cocktail way more than being sad drunk at home.

/don't worry, I've made up for it by smoking an absolutely ungodly amount of weed
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You do it your way, I'll do it mine
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I beg to differ.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Says you!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's the only way.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
EABOD, 'Experts' and Subby
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At this farking point it's I drink or I farking kill myself. I'm undergoing 10 farking hours of therapy a week. It's not farking helping because the world is farking falling apart. WHAT THE FARK DO I HAVE TO LOOK FORWARD TO!?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: It's the only way.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Almea Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Shays you shubby! Come over, over...here and shay that to my fash...fach...front head cover!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: It's the only way.


Opiates are better.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
drink the way it was intended


alone and in the dark...
 
TheLads69
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We took back over 750 bottles and cans of beer to the grocery store once we could - this is fake news.
 
buntz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Too late
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Destructor: Walker: It's the only way.

Opiates are better.


Well yeah, but they're harder to get.
Unless you have a connection.
Do you have a connection?
PM me.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Subby, it's the only way.
 
BinderWoman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I disagree.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bottle #3 of wine is saying otherwise to me tonight.

/Why yes it is a Pinot Noir
//From Willamette.
///Delicious, delicious Willamette.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: Destructor: Walker: It's the only way.

Opiates are better.

Well yeah, but they're harder to get.
Unless you have a connection.
Do you have a connection?
PM me.


Nope, my response was purely hypothetical and based on dangers of addiction.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The week I went into lock down was the one year anniversary of my last drink.

I'm still on the wagon, but there's a lot of smoke coming out of it...
 
Big 900
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I and my freshly tapped keg of Capital Brewery Oktoberfest beg to differ

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
fark you you farking teetotaling fark, go drink some cranberry juice for the cramps.

/and weed is better, stupid laws
 
smokewon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I see all of my responses have been covered...carry on.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How else am I supposed to get the bottles for all the Molotov cocktails I'm gonna need for Trump's December nightmare.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
image.spreadshirtmedia.comView Full Size
 
tpmchris
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

coffeetime: Says who!?


Your liver!. Or the internal hemorrhaging of veins inside your lungs from the damage caused by ascites. Or lastly, you might slip into a coma and drift away.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image 362x467]


And if you're not part of the solution, you're part of the precipitate.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: EABOD, 'Experts' and Subby


I'm not sure that's much healthier.
 
morg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Expert: Increased alcohol consumption no way to cope during pandemic

Really, you're telling that the Director of Missouri Center for Addiction Research and Engagement, Denis McCarthy, said that? I have to say, I thought ol' Denny would go the opposite direction.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
THE HELL YOU SAY
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patchers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I drink, therefore I am.
 
Abacus9
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We didn't repeal the 21st Amendment with that attitude, submitotaler.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Big 900: I and my freshly tapped keg of Capital Brewery Oktoberfest beg to differ

[Fark user image image 422x750]


Dream bigger.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.