(Morocco World News) Weeners Penis fish cause embarrassment, amusement, confusion, and frustration. Consult your doctor if symptoms last more than 48 hours   (moroccoworldnews.com) divider line
21
biznatch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Speaking of Penis Fish, when the Koreans tell you to eat a bowl of dicks, they are making a culinary recommendation. Delicious and inexpensive bowls of dicks. Or so they claim.

https://ryukoch.com/basics/gaebul/
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

biznatch: [Fark user image 425x262]


This is why Morocco can't have nice things.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CLARKSON!!!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"That's a penis fish"
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
img.fireden.netView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hmm...incompetent artist....or just naughty artist...
I'm leaning towards the second.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When you are so sexually repressed that you sexualize EVERYTHING..
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
(✷‿✷) this made my day 🤣
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: When you are so sexually repressed that you sexualize EVERYTHING..


Retro Junk Commercials - Squeeze It Drink
Youtube Bh_jn0rBj94
 
bughunter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gaebul?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/if your penis looks like this, consult a urologist
//or an icthyologist
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is the funniest rip on pubic public art, I've ever seen.  This person needs their own show - I'll be repeating this at the water cooler for at least the next two weeks... and the addition of the emoji, made me spit booze all over the room!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/nope, no idea
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The spice must flow!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: When you are so sexually repressed that you sexualize EVERYTHING..


Isn't Morocco one of the more moderate ones?
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why does everything have to be about penises with you people?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bughunter: Gaebul?

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

/if your penis looks like this, consult a urologist
//or an icthyologist


Or a hentai movie producer
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anything can be a dildo if you're brave enough.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

8 inches: Why does everything have to be about penises with you people?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
