(Daily Mail)   An 89-year-old woman in New Jersey suffering from Alzheimer's disease came days away from losing her home of 50 years because she owed six FARKING cents in back taxes   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is peak New Jersey.
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: This is peak New Jersey.


Peak America.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Glen Kristi Goldenthal's home was put up for sale by Ocean Township officials on September 9 after the tiny debt she owed on her taxes snowballed to more than $300 with interest and administrative fees piling up.

So she owed more than $300?  Did she have anyone not alzheimery to look after her bills?  Because it doesn't sound like it.  And I am pretty sure they do not check on your mental health before following policy.  That would be a violation of HIPAA.
 
DrowningLessons
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Glen Kristi Goldenthal's home was put up for sale by Ocean Township officials on September 9 after the tiny debt she owed on her taxes snowballed to more than $300 with interest and administrative fees piling up.

So she owed more than $300?  Did she have anyone not alzheimery to look after her bills?  Because it doesn't sound like it.  And I am pretty sure they do not check on your mental health before following policy.  That would be a violation of HIPAA.


Hahaha whenever I think someone can't defend the indefensible, f*cking wrong every time.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
*reads tfa*

Oh god dammitt.  This is in my backyard.  You're not from Ocean Township if you don't know at least 3 Sicilianos, and now one is the mayor.

Also: as high as $100 before a tax sale can be triggered.

Oh eat like twelve dicks.  You should owe A LOT MORE THAN A HUNDRED DOLLARS before the town can sell your house.  Unless your house is only worth $100.  That's beyond f*cked up.
 
scalpod
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm sure one of the resident Fark goons will be along to explain why they should break her fingers, to teach her and all the other grandmas a lesson.

"If you makes an exception for one poyson, you gotta make an exception for everybody..."

[cracks knuckles and grabs the bat]
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Firthoffourth: ViolentEastCoastCity: This is peak New Jersey.

Peak America.


Yes, but.... well, if you've ever lived in NJ, you'd understand.  I can hardly explain it.  It's the Red Tape State.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Buncha dirty, wretched low down rotten sons of a bunch of mother farking assholes.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's the law that stands between society and... hang on...

*reads article*

BURN IT ALL DOWN!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I assume this is all fake or massively exaggerated.
Since it's the daily fail, and usually fake or hyperbole whenever any other source has a story like this.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
NJ gov. is lawful evil when it's not being chaotic neutral.
 
doosh [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why are the Brits so interested in the U.S. anyway? Oh, that's right, it makes them feel better about their standings vis a vis the rest of Europe.
 
invictus2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Firthoffourth: ViolentEastCoastCity: This is peak New Jersey.

Peak America.





Fark user imageView Full Size

late capitalism
biff tannen in the white house should of told ya
before he has the mcshiats
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The daughter has enough energy to complain to the media, but not enough to pay the 6 cents herself in  the first place?    sure.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: The daughter has enough energy to complain to the media, but not enough to pay the 6 cents herself in  the first place?    sure.


it might have been too late.

If that were my mother, I'd shove that 6 cents up someone's ass.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Firthoffourth: ViolentEastCoastCity: This is peak New Jersey.

Peak America.

Yes, but.... well, if you've ever lived in NJ, you'd understand.  I can hardly explain it.  It's the Red Tape State.


It's America in a nutshell.  My father's insurance did this to him over 13 cents when he was getting treated for a brain tumor.  He had a couple surgeries lined up, they did one, my dad's premium came up, he paid it but was 13 cents short.

They could have called.

They could have done anything, but they saw how much brain cancer was costing them so they sent 2 letters within 24 hours from California.  Which means they arrived a day apart.

1 was for the 13 cents owed

The one the next day was a cancellation of policy over that 13 cents.

So he didn't even have time to mail the check or pay by card because his insurance was canceled by the time he got the first letter.

Luckily my father had some friends with some very nice lawyers on the payroll.  My father ended up missing a surgery due to the wrangling, but the insurance company folded shortly there after.

This shiat is stupid.  Our country is farked when it's not only legal for shiat like this to happen, but people get bonuses for doing shiat like this.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dkulprit: ViolentEastCoastCity: Firthoffourth: ViolentEastCoastCity: This is peak New Jersey.

Peak America.

Yes, but.... well, if you've ever lived in NJ, you'd understand.  I can hardly explain it.  It's the Red Tape State.

It's America in a nutshell.  My father's insurance did this to him over 13 cents when he was getting treated for a brain tumor.  He had a couple surgeries lined up, they did one, my dad's premium came up, he paid it but was 13 cents short.

They could have called.

They could have done anything, but they saw how much brain cancer was costing them so they sent 2 letters within 24 hours from California.  Which means they arrived a day apart.

1 was for the 13 cents owed

The one the next day was a cancellation of policy over that 13 cents.

So he didn't even have time to mail the check or pay by card because his insurance was canceled by the time he got the first letter.

Luckily my father had some friends with some very nice lawyers on the payroll.  My father ended up missing a surgery due to the wrangling, but the insurance company folded shortly there after.

This shiat is stupid.  Our country is farked when it's not only legal for shiat like this to happen, but people get bonuses for doing shiat like this.


Everything else is on the up and up though right? As long as it comes CNN or MSN or NBC.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At least they are proposing to set a higher limit before a sale is triggered...$100. That should fix it.

$100 is about $8/month. If an unpaid tax bill is lower than the monthly grocery expenses, maybe someone should investigate the welfare of the homeowner.
 
scalpod
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Stud Gerbil: The daughter has enough energy to complain to the media, but not enough to pay the 6 cents herself in  the first place?    sure.

it might have been too late.

If that were my mother, I'd shove that 6 cents up someone's ass.


We've got plenty of ass pennies.

Sorry - *I'VE* got plenty of ass pennies.

Well, I used to...
 
dkulprit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: dkulprit: ViolentEastCoastCity: Firthoffourth: ViolentEastCoastCity: This is peak New Jersey.

Peak America.

Yes, but.... well, if you've ever lived in NJ, you'd understand.  I can hardly explain it.  It's the Red Tape State.

It's America in a nutshell.  My father's insurance did this to him over 13 cents when he was getting treated for a brain tumor.  He had a couple surgeries lined up, they did one, my dad's premium came up, he paid it but was 13 cents short.

They could have called.

They could have done anything, but they saw how much brain cancer was costing them so they sent 2 letters within 24 hours from California.  Which means they arrived a day apart.

1 was for the 13 cents owed

The one the next day was a cancellation of policy over that 13 cents.

So he didn't even have time to mail the check or pay by card because his insurance was canceled by the time he got the first letter.

Luckily my father had some friends with some very nice lawyers on the payroll.  My father ended up missing a surgery due to the wrangling, but the insurance company folded shortly there after.

This shiat is stupid.  Our country is farked when it's not only legal for shiat like this to happen, but people get bonuses for doing shiat like this.

Everything else is on the up and up though right? As long as it comes CNN or MSN or NBC.


It sure what that has to do with the price of tea in China.  Im not sure what comes from those sites unless their articles end up on fark though.

Should i be getting my info from Alex jones?  Seems to be feeding you all the hot takes that keep turning out right.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

scalpod: ViolentEastCoastCity: Stud Gerbil: The daughter has enough energy to complain to the media, but not enough to pay the 6 cents herself in  the first place?    sure.

it might have been too late.

If that were my mother, I'd shove that 6 cents up someone's ass.

We've got plenty of ass pennies.

Sorry - *I'VE* got plenty of ass pennies.

Well, I used to...


Ass Pennies - Upright Citizens Brigade
Youtube f9aM_dT5VMI
 
NakedApe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think the daughter shares part of the blame here. I'm not defending the scumbag New Jersey politicians but she could have stopped before it went this far if she'd been looking out for her mother.
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am curious as to who is taking care of the woman? If she has alzheimers it seems to me that she should not be living along, that she should have someone who visits on a regular basis and who could have learned about this sooner.

And, no, I am not trying to blame the daughter or any of the woman's relatives. I am just genuinely curious as to this woman's living situation. And, yes, the City were a bunch of f*cking Richards for this move.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dkulprit: ViolentEastCoastCity: Firthoffourth: ViolentEastCoastCity: This is peak New Jersey.

Peak America.

Yes, but.... well, if you've ever lived in NJ, you'd understand.  I can hardly explain it.  It's the Red Tape State.

It's America in a nutshell.  My father's insurance did this to him over 13 cents when he was getting treated for a brain tumor.  He had a couple surgeries lined up, they did one, my dad's premium came up, he paid it but was 13 cents short.

They could have called.

They could have done anything, but they saw how much brain cancer was costing them so they sent 2 letters within 24 hours from California.  Which means they arrived a day apart.

1 was for the 13 cents owed

The one the next day was a cancellation of policy over that 13 cents.

So he didn't even have time to mail the check or pay by card because his insurance was canceled by the time he got the first letter.

Luckily my father had some friends with some very nice lawyers on the payroll.  My father ended up missing a surgery due to the wrangling, but the insurance company folded shortly there after.

This shiat is stupid.  Our country is farked when it's not only legal for shiat like this to happen, but people get bonuses for doing shiat like this.


I was with Allstate for 14 years.  I was 8 days late on a payment, because my bill fell behind the shelf I keep my bills to pay on, and I totally forgot about it. I found the bill, and sent in the payment.  30 days later I get a letter returning my check and saying they canceled my policy 30 days ago. No call.  Just a letter saying I had no insurance for the past 30 days. (Glad I didn't get into a damn accident.)
I called them up and asked WTF? I had been with you guys for 14 damn years.  Never late on a payment until this one time.  They said they would not restore the policy, but they'd be happy to write a new one.  At double what I was paying.  I told them to go fark themselves and went with USAA and never looked back.

/yeah, ultimately it was my fault for being late, but damn, seriously?
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Firthoffourth: ViolentEastCoastCity: This is peak New Jersey.

Peak America.

Yes, but.... well, if you've ever lived in NJ, you'd understand.  I can hardly explain it.  It's the Red Tape State.


The Romans invented rules-lawyering & paper-pushing, and their descendants in the Americas have perfected it.
 
princhester
‘’ less than a minute ago  
6 cents?  I can beat that.

I cancelled my mobile account with a particular company and they sent me a final invoice for 94c.

But they wouldn't accept a credit card payment over the internet for less than $1.  I would have to pay in cash.  There was no way I was going to make a special in person trip to their office just to pay 94c.  So I said fark it and just paid them $1.  Meaning I owed them -6c.

For the next several months I got increasingly threatening letters from them saying they were going to cut off my phone (yeah, about that...) and demanding I pay them -6c.  Then I got the letter saying they had cut off my phone account (oh noes!).  But when it got to the point where they were threatening to report me to a credit agency I thought I'd better do something about it before I got a black mark on my credit score for being owed 6c.

So I rang them and explained and they said sorry and they'd send me a check for 6c.  And I said fer fark's sake don't do that just keep it.  Which caused some disquiet because they didn't really have any system for keeping overpayments.  Anyway, they said they'd sort it out.

But then of course I got a check for 6c.  There was no way I was going to make a trip to the bank to deposit a check for 6c.  So I binned it.

This was about ten years ago and I wonder if to this day they have on their books an entry for an unpresented check for 6c.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Daughter dearest:

"Goldenthal's daughter said she paid off her mother's debt and the house was taken off the market, but was infuriated that the system allowed it to be put up in the first place.
'How many people during a pandemic, or any other time, are being victimized by this greedy, broken system?' Suhay said.
In a video posted to TikTok, a clearly furious Suhay explained the situation in order to raise awareness of her mother's situation.
'Today, I spent the entire day saving her home from a tax sale that was happening today that she didn't want to tell me about because she has Alzheimer's - so half the time she didn't even remember it was happening, and the other half of the time she was too terrified to tell me and too ashamed and too afraid and too worried,' she said."


She paid a couple hundred to keep her ailing mom from being kicked out of her own house, but never once thought that maybe mom should have someone looking after her affairs since she is incapable of doing so herself?    Daughter of the year right there.
 
