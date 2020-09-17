 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Gender Reveal Fire doubles to 18,000 acres. I guess they're having twins   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You could film a pretty sweet horror movie called the gender reveal party

/There were no survivors
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: You could film a pretty sweet horror movie called the gender reveal party

/There were no survivors


Fark user imageView Full Size


Kane's kid always was antisocial.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
someone needs a dick lopping
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The silver lining is that all the underbrush and tinder is being burnt out, so we probably won't get such a massive fire for another year.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: [Fark user image 425x324]


preview.redd.itView Full Size


My favorite.
 
KidGoat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i try to keep a philosophical line between justice and revenge but this one pisses me off
 
phedex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
honestly after this shiat happening like 18 times in the last few years, people would figure out a different way to show off "ITS A BOY!".
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So what should they name the kid?

Blaze, Flint, Phoenix, Pele?

Others?
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: So what should they name the kid?

Blaze, Flint, Phoenix, Pele?

Others?


fieri
 
Toxophil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: i try to keep a philosophical line between justice and revenge but this one pisses me off


Chain them to a tree a mile ahead of the blaze, if it stops, or changes direction, they get a pardon.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As if we dont have enough reason to stop gender reveal parties already.
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So do they know who threw the party? I have not seen that charges have been filed...
 
