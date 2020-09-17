 Skip to content
(ABC News)   You better sit down for this: There might be something fishy going on with that Russian Covid-19 vaccine   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Clinical trial, Epidemiology, Vaccine, Russia, country's COVID-19 vaccine, Russian scientists, Public health, molecular biologist Dr. Enrico Bucci  
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Da.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Honestly surprised the US doesn't already have an exclusive deal with Russia for 300 million vials of novichok vaccine.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: Honestly surprised the US doesn't already have an exclusive deal with Russia for 300 million vials of novichok vaccine.


And they're a steal at $1,000 a pop.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who needs a vaccine when there's a cure?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The FDA protected us from Thalidomide. Let's pray they continue in that tradition and do not allow Trump or any other politician to sway them from their mission.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And it's polonium.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Who needs a vaccine when there's a cure?

[Fark user image 640x438]


RIP Ryan Dunn: You died the way you lived. With car parts going up your ass.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
experts interviewed by ABC News expressed concern about the country's swift action to disseminate the unproven vaccine to low and middle-income countries, noting that if the vaccine were to prove a failure, it could fuel vaccine skepticism globally.

fark. That is the plan, isn't it?
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I still say this is how we get zombies.
 
whitroth
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As opposed to all the doses of hydoxyqinone that Trumpolini bought and was pushing?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bdub77: Honestly surprised the US doesn't already have an exclusive deal with Russia for 300 million vials of novichok vaccine.


What do you think Hirocheeto is bragging about?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought there was a vaccine in October so it would make sense to vote twice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Duplicate some of the data. They'll think, 'No one who is manufacturing data would be crazy enough to duplicate data so it must be valid'. The battle of wits has begun."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
