(CNN)   If you have Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) on you 2020 Disaster Bingo card, please mark it now   (cnn.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting...I do my own mosquito barrier spraying (Bifenthrin) and thought that most mosquitoes and larvae died once it hit 55 degrees (or lower), especially for multiple days. I usually quit spraying at that point and rarely see any stragglers.

Sure the season is basically over in MI, right?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First, is 2020 just disaster-themed mad-lib?

Second, I'm going to need a bigger bingo card.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay indoors? but mah freedoms!
 
CommieTaoist [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
151
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We dealt with it last year too, as far as I recall it was relatively rare, but I'm not taking any damn chances of I ever venture outside for more than a smoke.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My uncle died because of Dutch Elm Disease.

He was beaten to death by a Tree Hugger for cutting down an old elm tree.

/ See how I modernized that old joke?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I can hit you with my lacrosse stick, you are too close.

/ I updated my old hockey stick joke for Summer and Fall.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One more reason to stay the fark inside.

And funny how they say its in Michigan... they think mosquitos care about borders??
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since its 2020 I suspect someone with covid will be biten with this disease and the diseases will merge and mutate and create a super COVID-EEE virus that kills at 30%-40% with no known cure or vaccine.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There is a solution for every problem.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm not a horse, I don't need a mask.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pretty sure mosquitoes can't handle the cold and in Ypsilanti, the night-time temperatures for the next five days or so are going to be between the upper 30s to lower 40s.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not only are Michigan health officials dealing with the coronavirus, but they're also trying to contain the spread of a rare mosquito-borne disease.

Damnit. meat and I were *this* close and now we'll probably lose out to Yb.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Eh, fark it. More power to her.
//OTOH, maybe that's not a game you want to win...
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Subby, is there anything we left on the Bingo card we haven't hit? Only I have left are Giant Meteor and Yellowstone 'sploding.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Destructor: Subby, is there anything we left on the Bingo card we haven't hit? Only I have left are Giant Meteor and Yellowstone 'sploding.


This is what happens when you hit submit while you're on the phone. A monument to my genius.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But leaving out tires filled with water and mosquito larvae in my backyard is my right! What about my freedom!!!!

townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"There are typically only 5 to 10 human cases reported in the United States each year, according to the CDC. About 30% of all cases result in death. There was an unusual uptick in the number of reported cases and deaths in 2019."
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Syphilis?

Who let Trump near the goddamn livestock?
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Destructor: Subby, is there anything we left on the Bingo card we haven't hit? Only I have left are Giant Meteor and Yellowstone 'sploding.


Destructor: Destructor: Subby, is there anything we left on the Bingo card we haven't hit? Only I have left are Giant Meteor and Yellowstone 'sploding.

This is what happens when you hit submit while you're on the phone. A monument to my genius.


Well, if it's any consolation, the user name checks out even if the grammar's on shaky ground.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: There is a solution for every problem.

[Fark user image image 850x479]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: First, is 2020 just disaster-themed mad-lib?

Second, I'm going to need a bigger bingo card.


I think I'm going to need to expand mine to 100 squares soon. I had mad cow for G-12 but that's not EEE.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lolmao500: One more reason to stay the fark inside.

And funny how they say its in Michigan... they think mosquitos care about borders??


and isn't avoiding mosquitoes in MI like avoiding sound?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Since its 2020 I suspect someone with covid will be biten with this disease and the diseases will merge and mutate and create a super COVID-EEE virus that kills at 30%-40% with no known cure or vaccine.


we should hang out
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So close dammit. I had Bovine Spongiform Encephalohpathy 2.0. BSE is so passe now in the year of nightmares
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We had this last year.  The area towns didn't allow public outdoor events after 6PM, so we all went to restaurants.  One time we sat in outdoor seating and one of us got a huge mosquito welt.  The next day someone from that same town died and we were afraid for our friend for about a week.

I did know a person who died from EEE around 2010, so it's kind of normal around here.  COVID?    I'm going to need a couple of years to feel normal about this one.
 
morg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Stop farking horses.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

morg: Stop farking horses.


Well, at least you have a ride home afterwards.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We got rid of murder hornets, but at what cost? AT WHAT COST!?
 
