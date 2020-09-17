 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Florida Woman faces 10 years in prison for infecting 23+ people and exposing 710+ people during on a bar crawl in Germany, while she waited for her Covid-19 test results. "I'd like to take the time now to thank everyone for coming to my rona party"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'I didn't know I had the rona when we went out'

trump university school of epidemiology graduate - you don't have corona until you have a positive test result
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
working at the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort

EDELWEISS - Bring Me Edelweiss (HD) 1988 Original Video
Youtube A-dyzKKz6sM
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The United States is a massive exporter of dumbasses to the rest of the world.

They usually have a virus of some kind.  Now there's more for no extra charge!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Malevolent Stupidity strikes again.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on Germany. We should have been doing that here, day one, when we encountered the Ratlicker Parade. 

No mask? $3000 fine. 
Second offense? Jail.

Infecting people while waiting for results? Jail.

Infecting others resulting in a death? Manslaughter.
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Good on Germany. We should have been doing that here, day one, when we encountered the Ratlicker Parade. 

No mask? $3000 fine. 
Second offense? Jail.

Infecting people while waiting for results? Jail.

Infecting others resulting in a death? Manslaughter.


Infecting additional people while in jail?  More jail.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. If they did that in the US a whole lot of white trash anti maskers would end up where they belong : in prison.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: 'I didn't know I had the rona when we went out'

trump university school of epidemiology graduate - you don't have corona until you have a positive test result


Q: "Do you have coronavirus?"

A: "I'm not positive."

See, it was an honest mistake.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the type of dame that might enjoy a 10-year stint in a German prison
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Dead for Tax Reasons: 'I didn't know I had the rona when we went out'

trump university school of epidemiology graduate - you don't have corona until you have a positive test result

Q: "Do you have coronavirus?"

A: "I'm not positive."

See, it was an honest mistake.


azwethnkweiz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You people are psychos.  10 years?
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: working at the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort

[YouTube video: EDELWEISS - Bring Me Edelweiss (HD) 1988 Original Video]


What the fark did you just expose me to?
 
my_links_never_get_greenlighted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People that think they have it should go out and spread it to everyone they can.  The faster everyone catches it and gets over it the faster things will get back to normal.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Germany fires Nazi-wannabe cops and slaps covidiots with real consequences for their stupidity. Sehr nett.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

azwethnkweiz: You people are psychos.  10 years?


It's Germany, commit murder and you're out in a year and they'll set you up with your own curry wurst stand
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Germany.

In Florida, she'd get a medal or something.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: Germany fires Nazi-wannabe cops and slaps covidiots with real consequences for their stupidity. Sehr nett.


Yeah Germany is awesome aint it?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh... Deport her and take me in instead. I'm responsible as hell about COVID, 'aint going to have no problems like that with me.

It's so frustrating because all the people I see out not distancing, not wearing masks, and generally just acting like the whole thing blew over means that I'm going to have to keep doing the right thing for longer and longer... Strangers we see out when the wife and I take a drive just to get out of our farking house for a while, co-workers, family members... I'm resenting the holy FARK out of all the shiatheads who are making this more difficult - and killing people in the process - while the rest of us keep toughing it out. There are people I won't ever speak to again over this shiat.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

azwethnkweiz: You people are psychos.  10 years?


Jail time is appropriate. 10 years may seem stiff, but what happens if 3 or 4 of the people she got sick die? Is 10 years for negligently destroying lives steep? If nobody dies? Appeal.

She won't serve 10 years, almost guaranteed
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Woman faces 10 years in prison for infecting 23+ people and exposing 710+ people during on a bar crawl"

So, Your Mom.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once you understand the German mind set is white is white and black is black and there is very little gray, then hey have a party.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, I'm assuming by the name that she's Arab American or has Middle Eastern/North African descent.

/My understanding is that now she should be deported to Gitmo and stripped of her American citizenship since she's brown?
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Good on Germany. We should have been doing that here, day one, when we encountered the Ratlicker Parade.

No mask? $3000 fine.
Second offense? Jail.

Infecting people while waiting for results? Jail.

Infecting others resulting in a death? Manslaughter.


Further idea: strict liability, not dischargeable through bankruptcy, for medical costs and loss of income for anyone who was exposed to a plague rat and became infected.

Jail ends. Living in poverty for the rest of your life doesn't.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WalkingSedgwick:

Jail ends. Living in poverty for the rest of your life doesn't.

Good ideas, the only problem is these schmucks won't stay home once infected. They'll be broke, angry, and doing their best to infuct everyone.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr Tarantula: Dead for Tax Reasons: working at the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort

[YouTube video: EDELWEISS - Bring Me Edelweiss (HD) 1988 Original Video]

What the fark did you just expose me to?


people who followed the klf method of producing pop hits
 
GriffXX [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please don't make me believe that the dystopia of Man in the High Castle would have actually ended up better for the globe with Germany and Japan taking over the U.S.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Znuh: Good on Germany. We should have been doing that here, day one, when we encountered the Ratlicker Parade.

No mask? $3000 fine.
Second offense? Jail.

Infecting people while waiting for results? Jail.

Infecting others resulting in a death? Manslaughter.

Further idea: strict liability, not dischargeable through bankruptcy, for medical costs and loss of income for anyone who was exposed to a plague rat and became infected.

Jail ends. Living in poverty for the rest of your life doesn't.


So you believe in slavery
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I've figured out a calculation of how much Trump is to blame for the Coronavirus in the US.  Germany seems to have their shiat together, as per the article.  So, let's take their numbers and expand it to the larger US population, and any additional deaths are Trump's fault.

America has had 610 deaths per million population; Germany has had 113 deaths per million.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/

1 - (113/610) = .815

The deaths from Coronavirus in the US are 81.5% Trump's fault.

/and 19.5% the mainland Chinese government's (for not banning the sort of combo wildlife/wet market where the virus seemed have originated that even their scientists said was dangerous and a breeding ground for this sort of animal to human virus transmission)
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Majin_Buu: Germany fires Nazi-wannabe cops and slaps covidiots with real consequences for their stupidity. Sehr nett.

Yeah Germany is awesome aint it?


Let's talk in 25 years...
 
CrustyHoor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: working at the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/A-dyzKKz​6sM]


I was literally just thinking about this song last week. I probably hadn't heard it since '88.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: lolmao500: Majin_Buu: Germany fires Nazi-wannabe cops and slaps covidiots with real consequences for their stupidity. Sehr nett.

Yeah Germany is awesome aint it?

Let's talk in 25 years...


coming from you LOL.

Why do you even still post here.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: azwethnkweiz: You people are psychos.  10 years?

Jail time is appropriate. 10 years may seem stiff, but what happens if 3 or 4 of the people she got sick die? Is 10 years for negligently destroying lives steep? If nobody dies? Appeal.

She won't serve 10 years, almost guaranteed


She heard that.
tpmchris
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And you would too
grimlock1972
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
seriously quarantine right from the get go at least until test results come back, if it's negative then let them go with a second test in a week which they must agree to and show up for otherwise they remain in quarantine until a vaccine is tested and approved and they take it.

It is a solid fact that some people refuse to take this seriously , so the best course is to take the opportunity to go out and infect others way from, them before they get a chance to make the choice.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

azwethnkweiz: You people are psychos.  10 years?


Not gonna happen. Not in Germany. You'd get that if you killed someone.
So maybe we'll just wait a bit.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Target Builder
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"... and I'm glad I could give you all a gift that keeps giving!"
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: lolmao500: Majin_Buu: Germany fires Nazi-wannabe cops and slaps covidiots with real consequences for their stupidity. Sehr nett.

Yeah Germany is awesome aint it?

Let's talk in 25 years...


Lets talk in 25 years... whos country is on the verge of civil war with the fascists in power again? Oh right
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
'I didn't know I had the 'rona when we went out'

F*ck you, you stupid sack of rancid f*cking shiat. You may not have know you had COVID-19 when you went out but you damn well knew you had been ordered to self quarantine my medical personnel, and you knowing violated that quarantine. So yeah, go f*ck yourself with a rusty chainsaw, and then apologize to the chainsaw for putting it through such abuse.

I hope she gets the full 10 years. She deserves it.
 
soupafi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I hope she gets the max. Start sending messages for carless acts
 
soupafi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

azwethnkweiz: You people are psychos.  10 years?


What's wrong with that? Should be longer
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Germans love rules. It's weird. Not as bad as the Swiss or Norwegians (who are all rats and snitches), but bad.

Nobody going on a pub crawl this month should be vulnerable or living with someone vulnerable. If they are, it's on their dumb ass.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mock26: 'I didn't know I had the 'rona when we went out'

F*ck you, you stupid sack of rancid f*cking shiat. You may not have know you had COVID-19 when you went out but you damn well knew you had been ordered to self quarantine my medical personnel, and you knowing violated that quarantine. So yeah, go f*ck yourself with a rusty chainsaw, and then apologize to the chainsaw for putting it through such abuse.

I hope she gets the full 10 years. She deserves it.


There goes any chance of lovin' for you.
 
dryknife
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Defense department owned Edelweiss Lodge and Resort.

The location is an Armed Forces Recreation Centers (AFRC) Resorts that serve members of the U.S. Armed Forces, their families and other authorized users."

For brass and young female civilian employees only, I imagine - not for grunt suckers and losers.
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tpmchris: Mock26: 'I didn't know I had the 'rona when we went out'

F*ck you, you stupid sack of rancid f*cking shiat. You may not have know you had COVID-19 when you went out but you damn well knew you had been ordered to self quarantine my medical personnel, and you knowing violated that quarantine. So yeah, go f*ck yourself with a rusty chainsaw, and then apologize to the chainsaw for putting it through such abuse.

I hope she gets the full 10 years. She deserves it.

There goes any chance of lovin' for you.


I would rather be celibate that fark a moron like this one.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Germans love rules. It's weird.


Yes, but sometimes it prevents unnecessary deaths.

Kind of like driving on the correct side of the road.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

azwethnkweiz: You people are psychos.  10 years?


For assault with a deadly weapon against 710 people, striking at least 23? Sure.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

awruk!: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Germans love rules. It's weird.

Yes, but sometimes it prevents unnecessary deaths.

Kind of like driving on the correct side of the road.


I watched a group of Germans waiting for a walk signal. At bar closing time, in Berlin, when you could see a km ether way down the two lane road. Weird.

A few lives are saved, but millions are late to bed.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lolmao500: ColonelCathcart: lolmao500: Majin_Buu: Germany fires Nazi-wannabe cops and slaps covidiots with real consequences for their stupidity. Sehr nett.

Yeah Germany is awesome aint it?

Let's talk in 25 years...

Lets talk in 25 years... whos country is on the verge of civil war with the fascists in power again? Oh right


America?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: awruk!: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Germans love rules. It's weird.

Yes, but sometimes it prevents unnecessary deaths.

Kind of like driving on the correct side of the road.

I watched a group of Germans waiting for a walk signal. At bar closing time, in Berlin, when you could see a km ether way down the two lane road. Weird.

A few lives are saved, but millions are late to bed.


there is nothing in the world more helpless and irresponsible and depraved than a german in the depths of an ether binge
 
