(UPI)   For 200 years pessimists have been saying America is going to hell - and here we are   (upi.com) divider line
18
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*looks around herself*
I mean.........it feels like we're sliding backwards, but maybe that's just me.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
most everyone can agree that the country is going to hell, there is just a severe disagreement as to the cause
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, the Founders really hated America. They can't even say it's exceptional. One even said we are like other nations.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The ones who are saying its going to hell : the religious right, are the big reason it is going to hell.
 
scalpod
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Where are we going and why are we in this handbasket?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No they haven't!
 
bughunter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

raerae1980: *looks around herself*
I mean.........it feels like we're sliding backwards, but maybe that's just me.


Make America Gehenna Again
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

scalpod: Where are we going and why are we in this handbasket?


Why are you still flying handbasket?

I used frequent flyer miles to upgrade to business class.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Thomas Jefferson sold shoes?
 
Xaxor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No, no, we all died in 2016 and are in Hell right now.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The ones who are saying its going to hell : the religious right, are the big reason it is going to hell.


Self fulfilling prophecies are the easiest to foment.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

scalpod: Where are we going and why are we in this handbasket?


Fark user imageView Full Size

/Posted just to help take my mind off of things.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I used to play this game as a kid where I'd let go of my balloon and grab the string before it got out of reach.

When it actually did get out of reach?
Game over, dumbass. And your balloon is gone.

As any adult watching was surely snickering under their breath.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This country is going straight to hell
Youtube 6Ncnpe6p93E
 
dkulprit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A majority of the Founding father's thought that the revolution was a bad idea, and a bunch of the signatures on the declaration of independence are the same signatures on the reconciliation letter they sent to the king...

Who never actually got to read it.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: most everyone can agree that the country is going to hell, there is just a severe disagreement as to the cause


Really? It's worse than the 60's? worse than what? The depression? FU read a book and remember how you thought that the year Abe Vigoda died was the worst ever.
/ stupid ads pansies
//get over your entitled little selfs
///really
 
