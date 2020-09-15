 Skip to content
Meet Kiki and her three Shiba Inu siblings; Saki, Ibuki, and Hazuki. All animals are welcome on Caturday
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

Levin the Meatwad was exhausted this week.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Stanley is resting up for Caturday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Birthday, Spinnyr!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

The staff was also blessed with the Belly of Contentment this week.  It seems Levin the Meatwad found our efforts satisfactory.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
One big difference between the dogs and the cat in those pictures.  The dogs are looking at the camera.  The cat is looking through it and into your soul.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

When you find that your phone charger cords have been chewed on, who would you suspect in the household? An 8-week old puppy or a cat that's over 2 years old? If you guessed the puppy, you would be wrong!

Sir Percy was very naughty!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Puddytat decided he was going to be a princess today and joined Sammy on her princess bed
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Oh Thank Bast it is Caturday!! Long week. Finished all the required online training, that doesn't change from yr to yr...same presentation...zzz...and I am out of things to do at the moment. I hate that, as I feel guilty for sitting and reading..even if it is YA fic!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I wanna skritch Miss Lady Lu Lu's belleh!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Andrews close up
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Sammys close up
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Oh Thank Bast it is Caturday!! Long week. Finished all the required online training, that doesn't change from yr to yr...same presentation...zzz...and I am out of things to do at the moment. I hate that, as I feel guilty for sitting and reading..even if it is YA fic!


Have you ever heard of a book called "The Search For Delicious"?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
To my mystery benefactor
Fark user imageView Full Size


This week has been a long one, the people here at work do not like the guy who is here when I am working from home. He is still acting like it is May and he is the only one here and can kick back and sleep. I swear he can fark up a free meal.

It was nice to be here and have stuff to do this week, we are at 50% but it is probably a lot less than that in the office, one of the buildings here looks like they are over 60% by the amount of cars in their lot, glad I don't work there or I would probably have a daily anxiety attack.

Still bummed about all that is going on and the roommate seems a bit mixed about the move too, wanna tell her to stay but I know that would be selfish of me and I know this is a good move for her and will help her a lot on her way to become a well adjusted, sober adult.

And don't worry AlmostSane the roommate did say Isaac would take ownership of me if anything happened to her because nobody else would put up with him.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy birfday, spinnyr!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Oh Thank Bast it is Caturday!! Long week. Finished all the required online training, that doesn't change from yr to yr...same presentation...zzz...and I am out of things to do at the moment. I hate that, as I feel guilty for sitting and reading..even if it is YA fic!


Aren't you the librarian at the school?  It's your JOB to read through the incoming books for typesetting errors, dangerous bugs/substances, and age-appropriate content.

Tell the superintendent I said you could!
;-{D
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Thursday, all. Hope everyone is well and the smoke/fire/storms/armageddon isn't too bad for you where you are.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Oops, almost furgot...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy birfday, spinnyr
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lajimi: [Fark user image 469x640]


hi lajimi!
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Oh Thank Bast it is Caturday!! Long week. Finished all the required online training, that doesn't change from yr to yr...same presentation...zzz...and I am out of things to do at the moment. I hate that, as I feel guilty for sitting and reading..even if it is YA fic!


Do they at least try to jazz it up, like the horror movie spoof bbp film or do they have the personality of a turnip and speak in a monotone as they present the info like the video they used to show before all the labs when I was in college/university?
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
spinnyr

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kudayta: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x384]
Levin the Meatwad was exhausted this week.


Hi Levin! Dulce agrees: it's tough being a cat.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happie Birfdai spinnyr!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: tigerose: Oh Thank Bast it is Caturday!! Long week. Finished all the required online training, that doesn't change from yr to yr...same presentation...zzz...and I am out of things to do at the moment. I hate that, as I feel guilty for sitting and reading..even if it is YA fic!

Have you ever heard of a book called "The Search For Delicious"?


No. Tell me more
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: tigerose: Oh Thank Bast it is Caturday!! Long week. Finished all the required online training, that doesn't change from yr to yr...same presentation...zzz...and I am out of things to do at the moment. I hate that, as I feel guilty for sitting and reading..even if it is YA fic!

Do they at least try to jazz it up, like the horror movie spoof bbp film or do they have the personality of a turnip and speak in a monotone as they present the info like the video they used to show before all the labs when I was in college/university?


Monotone, if you choose to allow them to talk to you. I turn the volume to mute and read fast!
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Three small dogs and one taxidermied cat.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi Caturday people! Things are good here in the SF Bay Area. Hoping the smoke clears from the Pacific Northwest soon!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Caturday people! Things are good here in the SF Bay Area. Hoping the smoke clears from the Pacific Northwest soon!


Good to hear - a little easier to breathe up there now?
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: valnt9: tigerose: Oh Thank Bast it is Caturday!! Long week. Finished all the required online training, that doesn't change from yr to yr...same presentation...zzz...and I am out of things to do at the moment. I hate that, as I feel guilty for sitting and reading..even if it is YA fic!

Have you ever heard of a book called "The Search For Delicious"?

No. Tell me more


a fav children's book in my husband's family.
by Natalie Babbitt - orig published in 1969
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Working, trying to push enough work through today and tomorrow that I can take Caturday off. Wish me luck, por favor!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Tropical Storm Sally has been peeing on me since early this AM, and the rain is getting heavier by the hour
// thankfully no wind, but that might change as the night rolls on
/// which means more mud. oh joy, oh bliss :o(
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Spinnyr:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark cancer. I find out more next week.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Caturday people! Things are good here in the SF Bay Area. Hoping the smoke clears from the Pacific Northwest soon!


It's improved enough in Cottage Grove that I went grocery shopping this morning. Not a lot of smoke amongst the trees, plus it's supposed to rain tonight & tomorrow which will help a lot.
 
