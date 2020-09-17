 Skip to content
(CNN)   *Squints at screen*- zip - The shiat I put up with [NSFW]   (cnn.com)
    Spencer Tunick, Nudity, Public nudity, Sculpture, art installation, Installation art, mass nude photographs, white face mask  
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nudists whose assess have never seen direct sunlight.... Weird
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GRANDPA! WHO IS SHE AND WHERE IS GRANDMA?!?!
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The idea of butt callouses never occurred to me before.  Must be a British affliction, bum callouses.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need a new bum! Read by The Scottish Granny
Youtube oQoYjU2Fh0M
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.com
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't get art
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The body positivity of nudists is off the charts.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That is not my fetish!
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Old guy front and center is suffering from Hank Hill's diminshed glutes.
 
sharbear
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Where's the Farker who always says "Butt stuff"?
This is for him!
 
litespeed74
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgur.com
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Down at ol' saggy bottom park.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I had no idea that people could have skin made from pie crust dough.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A SFW rendition of the scene.
thumbs.dreamstime.com
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Shudder
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Those are some pale ass asses. I know lockdown has been a thing and London isn't exactly a sunny destination but damn, these folks make my goth ass look like a tan beach bunny.
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Whew. Almost. Was able to click out of that before the photo could load. Some days crappy bandwidth comes in handy.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media.tenor.com

Could be worse
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They're not nude, they have masks on.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Whole lot of saggy asses in that photo.
 
whosits_112 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fat boy: [media.tenor.com image 220x166]
Could be worse
Could be worse


Real talk. This woman shouldn't be doing jumping jacks. She could seriously injure her ankle or knee putting that kind of sudden load on them.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fat boy: [media.tenor.com image 220x166]
Could be worse
Could be worse


Today, Fark became my personal erotica site.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well they are certainly topologically interesting.
 
Friend_Computer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
jim32rr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 300x197]


Fark user image
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
To be fair, most of this photographer's other work is really poignant and aesthetically stunning.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Subby, are you SURE that's not a picture from The Villages?

/or perhaps Hedonism down in Jamaica
//mon
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
wantingout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like a pig farm
 
WoodyHayes [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Welcome back, Gorgor!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pic at the top af the article looks like Bernie is grabbing some ass.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Nudists whose assess have never seen direct sunlight.... Weird


abhorrent1: The body positivity of nudists is off the charts.


These people aren't "nudists."  They're just everyday people who chose to pose for this project--the guy who did this does these are projects all the time using hundreds, or sometimes thousands, of local people who show up and participate, few if any of whom are "nudist" types.  For many, and probably most, of these people, I'm guessing this is the first time they've been naked in public or around strangers.
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All the good butts are on dudes in that shot... not a sexual thing but more fitness... grandpa far right, young guy in the middle (virtue of youth?) and older dude on the left (probable cyclist).... I'm just glad the rest of those asses got off the damn couch for a change.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well at least now I feel a bit better about the Mrs Gator & myself. I'm 60 & she will be in less than a year. Neither of us would be called fit, but we have way less bumps & rolls then even the younger folks in that picture.

That being said if it raises a few bucks for the art installation then more power to em.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
GAH!
 
Iczer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Nudists whose assess have never seen direct sunlight.... Weird


To be fair, Brits, Irish, and Scots typically have a complexion that causes them to burst into cinders if ever exposed to direct sunlight...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.