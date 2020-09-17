 Skip to content
(WFTV Orlando)   Deputy fired after Parkland school shooting massacre reinstated with back pay because technicality   (wftv.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, police unions show how great they are for our country.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
what a brave guy
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It sucks that he didn't do anything, but I'm not sure that rushing in and shooting black students would have helped.
 
soupafi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
fark POLICE UNIONS
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
tl;dr a cop "feared for his life" and, upon discovering that the person was actually armed, hid behind his vehicle before driving away. The police union investigated his cowardice over 4.5 months and recommended firing both him and his boss. The arbitration judge ruled that the union waited too long to fire them, a rule that absolutely nobody else has, and gave them their money and badges back.
 
philodough
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So what'd the police union do, argue he wasn't part of the on sight crises actor team or something?

Seriously though, I don't excuse his driving away, unless he was just driving to a more secure location, but aren't police supposed to wait for backup or a team to arrive before running into an open conflict situation? Or would Parkland be one of those, use your best judgment, maybe be a hero situations?
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, should the cops be less aggressive?
--No!
Oh, should they be more aggressive then?
--No!
Ok then, how do you feel about the current level of aggression then?
--It's terrible and needs to change!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
PROTIP: Police unions suck. All other unions are pretty cool. This can be solved by removing qualified immunity, which prevents the police officers from any kind of personal stake in lawsuits. Again, it's something that no other professional has (restrictions apply).
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Either way he's got to go through life with everyone knowing he hid and let a bunch of high schoolers die...and you can believe people are going to remind him if that's everywhere he goes.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: So, should the cops be less aggressive?
--No!
Oh, should they be more aggressive then?
--No!
Ok then, how do you feel about the current level of aggression then?
--It's terrible and needs to change!


Conservatives are answering your first question. Liberals are answering the second. Both are answering the third. Both agree that only women should have guns.

Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
To be fair, it's not a "technicality".  Both sides are expected to follow the rules (for whatever).  If you don't, as was the case here, and the other side calls you on it, it isn't anything to do with the rule.  One side f*cked up and got caught out.  They had X amount of time to do something, and they didn't do it in time.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

philodough: So what'd the police union do, argue he wasn't part of the on sight crises actor team or something?

Seriously though, I don't excuse his driving away, unless he was just driving to a more secure location, but aren't police supposed to wait for backup or a team to arrive before running into an open conflict situation? Or would Parkland be one of those, use your best judgment, maybe be a hero situations?


No.   These kinds of situations usually end just as police interact with the shooter(shooter usually surrenders or kills himself).  Hiding behind his car just meant more people died.
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is it because he just wanted to get home to see his family? That one seems to work for excusing most police activities.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You know who else couldn't be punished based on a technicality?

Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's a dumb technical reason to not fire someone, but I can't say I fault someone for charging into an unknown situation even if they are armed.

I got to do a police training simulator last year.  One scenario was to walk into a house during a domestic violence situation and look for the suspect in the basement.  I walked down stairs that turned at the bottom.  It was really nerve-rattling.

I got shot dead in a few scenarios, but the trainer said they were the tough ones where the right move, to stop and call for backup, wasn't available.
 
ifky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

philodough: So what'd the police union do, argue he wasn't part of the on sight crises actor team or something?

Seriously though, I don't excuse his driving away, unless he was just driving to a more secure location, but aren't police supposed to wait for backup or a team to arrive before running into an open conflict situation? Or would Parkland be one of those, use your best judgment, maybe be a hero situations?


Couple of years ago I had an active shooter at my office. They said before Columbine they would secure the perimeter and wait for backup/tactical team. They said after columbine their strategy changed and it's basically going in with whatever shows up on site first and trying to stop the shooting.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Once again, police unions show how great they are for our country.


You want unions? You don't get to pick and choose who unionizes.
 
Flincher
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

soupafi: fark POLICE UNIONS


Fark the POLICE


Period
 
ifky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ifky: philodough: So what'd the police union do, argue he wasn't part of the on sight crises actor team or something?

Seriously though, I don't excuse his driving away, unless he was just driving to a more secure location, but aren't police supposed to wait for backup or a team to arrive before running into an open conflict situation? Or would Parkland be one of those, use your best judgment, maybe be a hero situations?

Couple of years ago I had an active shooter at my office. They said before Columbine they would secure the perimeter and wait for backup/tactical team. They said after columbine their strategy changed and it's basically going in with whatever shows up on site first and trying to stop the shooting.


Active shooter training

/preview what is that?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
On the bright side, at least every kid in school gets to address him as "Officer Pussy" until he quits.
 
Your_Huckleberry [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

philodough: So what'd the police union do, argue he wasn't part of the on sight crises actor team or something?

Seriously though, I don't excuse his driving away, unless he was just driving to a more secure location, but aren't police supposed to wait for backup or a team to arrive before running into an open conflict situation? Or would Parkland be one of those, use your best judgment, maybe be a hero situations?


I believe the general notion of "wait for backup" has been changed in the case of mass shootings. Usually the shooter is doing so much damage so quickly, it's thought to get someone in there as fast as possible.
On one hand, that initial responder is most likely outgunned and that truly sucks. On the other hand, I think the idea is that the typical mass shooter isn't looking for a fight, they're looking to slaughter people.
I could be wrong on all that, but I m pretty sure that's what I've read. Fairly certain the concept of securing the perimeter and waiting for SWAT is out the window on a mass shooter situation.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

soupafi: POLICE UNIONS


Didn't have anything to do with the states failure to follow its own laws regarding timing of disciplinary actions. Don't make the rules and then biatch when you are held to them.

/always hold government accountable to its rules
//always
///three slashies on a technicality
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: So, should the cops be less aggressive?
--No!
Oh, should they be more aggressive then?
--No!
Ok then, how do you feel about the current level of aggression then?
--It's terrible and needs to change!


Smarting your own posts again?
 
TheWordGuy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: So, should the cops be less aggressive?
--No!
Oh, should they be more aggressive then?
--No!
Ok then, how do you feel about the current level of aggression then?
--It's terrible and needs to change!


philodough
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ifky: philodough: So what'd the police union do, argue he wasn't part of the on sight crises actor team or something?

Seriously though, I don't excuse his driving away, unless he was just driving to a more secure location, but aren't police supposed to wait for backup or a team to arrive before running into an open conflict situation? Or would Parkland be one of those, use your best judgment, maybe be a hero situations?

Couple of years ago I had an active shooter at my office. They said before Columbine they would secure the perimeter and wait for backup/tactical team. They said after columbine their strategy changed and it's basically going in with whatever shows up on site first and trying to stop the shooting.


Ah okay. Thanks.
 
rga184
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Once again, police unions show how great they are for our country.


See, this is why they should report school shootings as suspicious looking african americans in hoodies and then they'd go into the school guns blazing.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gar1013: ArkAngel: Once again, police unions show how great they are for our country.

You want unions? You don't get to pick and choose who unionizes.


Saint Reagan had something to say about air traffic controllers' unions.
 
rga184
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: It's a dumb technical reason to not fire someone, but I can't say I fault someone for charging into an unknown situation even if they are armed.

I got to do a police training simulator last year.  One scenario was to walk into a house during a domestic violence situation and look for the suspect in the basement.  I walked down stairs that turned at the bottom.  It was really nerve-rattling.

I got shot dead in a few scenarios, but the trainer said they were the tough ones where the right move, to stop and call for backup, wasn't available.


It's no wonder cops will shoot anybody that so much as sneezes in front of them.  I've seen videos of these scenarios and basically all of them entail an exposed cop getting shot and killed by somebody with a gun.  Do they do any scenarios of somebody acting oddly and then the cop shooting them and realizing he was having a seizure or something?  No, those simulations don't get run.  Only the ones where the cop shooting somebody was the right move.

Maybe if we didn't gave millions and millions of guns floating around, the majority of them in the hands of unstable, stupid, paranoid, or aggressive people who only have to prove they have a pulse before they're handed a gun, cops wouldn't feel like their next interaction will be their last.

Who am I kidding, they don't give a shiat, they just shoot minorities for the hell of it it seems.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Probably waited knowing that a judge would order the back pay.  That way, the union doesn't get blamed.

Few years back an adlerman got pulled over for speeding. The cop found a gun and some other stuff.  Sadly, the cop went on vacation and didn't file the paperwork on time so everything got tossed.
 
McJaemes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: It's a dumb technical reason to not fire someone, but I can't say I fault someone for charging into an unknown situation even if they are armed.

I got to do a police training simulator last year.  One scenario was to walk into a house during a domestic violence situation and look for the suspect in the basement.  I walked down stairs that turned at the bottom.  It was really nerve-rattling.

I got shot dead in a few scenarios, but the trainer said they were the tough ones where the right move, to stop and call for backup, wasn't available.


Navy training, we had "simunition" - basically paintball, little soap cartridges that fire from a 9mm- the barrel gets switched out for an 8mm. Simulated clearing terrorists from an actual ship.

I learned you never want to be the point man.

The bad guy is hiding. He sees you enter the room before you see him, hiding somewhere motionless.

The point man gets killed. That gives away the bad guy's position for the rest of the good guys to go in and kill the bad guy.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That seems to happen a lot
Shucky darn. We have to hire him back. Oospy.  With back pay of course.  Drat.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The police have no duty to protect you.

Supreme Court out front shoulda told you.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Once again, police unions show how great they are for our country.


I thought Fark always believed that technically correct is the best kind of correct.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

recombobulator: It sucks that he didn't do anything, but I'm not sure that rushing in and shooting black students would have helped.


Dude, give it a rest.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Your_Huckleberry: philodough: So what'd the police union do, argue he wasn't part of the on sight crises actor team or something?

Seriously though, I don't excuse his driving away, unless he was just driving to a more secure location, but aren't police supposed to wait for backup or a team to arrive before running into an open conflict situation? Or would Parkland be one of those, use your best judgment, maybe be a hero situations?

I believe the general notion of "wait for backup" has been changed in the case of mass shootings. Usually the shooter is doing so much damage so quickly, it's thought to get someone in there as fast as possible.
On one hand, that initial responder is most likely outgunned and that truly sucks. On the other hand, I think the idea is that the typical mass shooter isn't looking for a fight, they're looking to slaughter people.
I could be wrong on all that, but I m pretty sure that's what I've read. Fairly certain the concept of securing the perimeter and waiting for SWAT is out the window on a mass shooter situation.


Hijackings used to be handled a certain way - comply, negotiate, stall until you can get the people off. Then 9/11 happened, and passengers will now beat the shiat out of anyone who gets too far out of line on a plane. Office shootings used to have workers wait for SWAT, too....but now, it's run like hell if you can, hide and barricade if there's not avenue of exit, and if you're trapped, fight back with any available weapon (chairs, fire extinguishers, etc).  As the bad guys' tactics have changed, so have the responses.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: PROTIP: Police unions suck. All other unions are pretty cool. This can be solved by removing qualified immunity, which prevents the police officers from any kind of personal stake in lawsuits. Again, it's something that no other professional has (restrictions apply).


LOVE the Fark cop haters. Lol...Children.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: To be fair, it's not a "technicality".  Both sides are expected to follow the rules (for whatever).  If you don't, as was the case here, and the other side calls you on it, it isn't anything to do with the rule.  One side f*cked up and got caught out.  They had X amount of time to do something, and they didn't do it in time.


Don't be bringing the law and facts in here. The long time Farkers are hard core authority haters. Facts make them constipated.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bfh0417: UltimaCS: PROTIP: Police unions suck. All other unions are pretty cool. This can be solved by removing qualified immunity, which prevents the police officers from any kind of personal stake in lawsuits. Again, it's something that no other professional has (restrictions apply).

LOVE the Fark cop haters. Lol...Children.


Proof that "cops should be treated like everyone else" is a cop-hating radical idea to boot polishers.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ifky: philodough: So what'd the police union do, argue he wasn't part of the on sight crises actor team or something?

Seriously though, I don't excuse his driving away, unless he was just driving to a more secure location, but aren't police supposed to wait for backup or a team to arrive before running into an open conflict situation? Or would Parkland be one of those, use your best judgment, maybe be a hero situations?

Couple of years ago I had an active shooter at my office. They said before Columbine they would secure the perimeter and wait for backup/tactical team. They said after columbine their strategy changed and it's basically going in with whatever shows up on site first and trying to stop the shooting.


So, what happened?
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wonder how the thin blue line works in this situation.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Your_Huckleberry: philodough: So what'd the police union do, argue he wasn't part of the on sight crises actor team or something?

Seriously though, I don't excuse his driving away, unless he was just driving to a more secure location, but aren't police supposed to wait for backup or a team to arrive before running into an open conflict situation? Or would Parkland be one of those, use your best judgment, maybe be a hero situations?

I believe the general notion of "wait for backup" has been changed in the case of mass shootings. Usually the shooter is doing so much damage so quickly, it's thought to get someone in there as fast as possible.
On one hand, that initial responder is most likely outgunned and that truly sucks. On the other hand, I think the idea is that the typical mass shooter isn't looking for a fight, they're looking to slaughter people.
I could be wrong on all that, but I m pretty sure that's what I've read. Fairly certain the concept of securing the perimeter and waiting for SWAT is out the window on a mass shooter situation.


Unless the shooter is blah. Then the riots start, no matter how many kids die. See ya in 24 hours or so...lol.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rga184: Glorious Golden Ass: It's a dumb technical reason to not fire someone, but I can't say I fault someone for charging into an unknown situation even if they are armed.

I got to do a police training simulator last year.  One scenario was to walk into a house during a domestic violence situation and look for the suspect in the basement.  I walked down stairs that turned at the bottom.  It was really nerve-rattling.

I got shot dead in a few scenarios, but the trainer said they were the tough ones where the right move, to stop and call for backup, wasn't available.

It's no wonder cops will shoot anybody that so much as sneezes in front of them.  I've seen videos of these scenarios and basically all of them entail an exposed cop getting shot and killed by somebody with a gun.  Do they do any scenarios of somebody acting oddly and then the cop shooting them and realizing he was having a seizure or something?  No, those simulations don't get run.  Only the ones where the cop shooting somebody was the right move.

Maybe if we didn't gave millions and millions of guns floating around, the majority of them in the hands of unstable, stupid, paranoid, or aggressive people who only have to prove they have a pulse before they're handed a gun, cops wouldn't feel like their next interaction will be their last.

Who am I kidding, they don't give a shiat, they just shoot minorities for the hell of it it seems.


There are better training programs in existence, but they're kind of secret.
dkulprit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

philodough: So what'd the police union do, argue he wasn't part of the on sight crises actor team or something?

Seriously though, I don't excuse his driving away, unless he was just driving to a more secure location, but aren't police supposed to wait for backup or a team to arrive before running into an open conflict situation? Or would Parkland be one of those, use your best judgment, maybe be a hero situations?


This.  Stupid that he got reinstated on a technicality, but yes, police are trained to wait for backup and do not go in unless theyre sufficiently covered.  Notice how even people being pulled over will garner 2-3 squads?

So he was just doing what his shiatty training told him to do.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: So, should the cops be less aggressive?
--No!
Oh, should they be more aggressive then?
--No!
Ok then, how do you feel about the current level of aggression then?
--It's terrible and needs to change!


You had to duck pretty farking hard to miss the point.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

haknudsen: philodough: So what'd the police union do, argue he wasn't part of the on sight crises actor team or something?

Seriously though, I don't excuse his driving away, unless he was just driving to a more secure location, but aren't police supposed to wait for backup or a team to arrive before running into an open conflict situation? Or would Parkland be one of those, use your best judgment, maybe be a hero situations?

No.   These kinds of situations usually end just as police interact with the shooter(shooter usually surrenders or kills himself).  Hiding behind his car just meant more people died.


But blue lives matter more than other lives.  So he was saving a more important life, his own. Truly a hero.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LurkLongAndProsper: Is it because he just wanted to get home to see his family? That one seems to work for excusing most police activities.


Then cops need to stop pretending they are heroes.
 
